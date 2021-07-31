Disruptions in Parliament Have Caused Over Rs 133 Cr Losses in Taxpayers' Money

Ever since the monsoon session has convened on July 19, the Parliament has functioned for a total of 18 hours out of possible 107 hours so far which means an overall loss to the taxpayers is more than Rs 133 crores, top sources said. Opposition parties created ruckus in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over several issues, which resulted in disruptions of proceedings for several times in a day.

Lok Sabha has only been allowed to function for about seven hours out of possible 54 hours. While, Rajya Sabha has been allowed to function for 11 hours out of nearly 53 hours. Thus, around 89 hours of working time have been wasted, the sources added.

On the first day of session, the Prime Minister was not even allowed to introduce his new minsters in the Parliament amid uproar from the opposition. The chaos continued in the House until it was adjourned.

Amid the uproar, he had retorted, “I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural background, OBC community, have been given berth in Council of Ministers.”

But the opposition parties raised slogans disrupting the Prime Minister’s address and later took to the floor of the house.

While interacting with journalists before the session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged MPs and political parties to ask the sharpest and toughest of questions to the government in the monsoon session of Parliament, asserting that the government should also be allowed to respond to them.

“I urge all MPs and political parties to ask the sharpest and the toughest of questions but they should also allow the government to respond in a cordial environment as democracy is strengthened by conveying the truth to the people," Modi had said.

