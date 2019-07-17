Parliament LIVE: NIA Bill Introduced in Rajya Sabha for Discussion with Support from SP, BJD

Amit Shah addresses the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.



Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned twice — first till 12pm and the second time till 2pm —following vociferous protests by Tamil parties led by the AIADMK against holding of recruitment exam for postmen only in English and Hindi language.



The opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha are demanding movement of key Bills, including the NIA (Amendment) Bill 2019, the DNA (Use and Application) regulation Bill and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 for further parliamentary scrutiny under standing committees.



Even after facing division while voting, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 — which gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests abroad — as Home Minister Amit Shah sought a vote on the legislation. The bill had been passed with 278 members voting in its favour and six against it.



While introducing the bill, Minister of State for Home Ministry G Kishan Reddy said the new law will allow the agency to investigate cases of terrorism targeting Indians and their assets abroad. It will also empower the agency to investigate cases of arms and human trafficking besides those linked to cyber terrorism, he claimed.



However, Congress accused the government of trying to turn India into a “police state”.



The Lower House also witnessed a heated discussion between the Home Minister and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the NIA (Amendment) Bill. The spat started when several opposition leaders, including Owaisi, started interrupting BJP’s Satyapal Singh in the middle of his speech. ​