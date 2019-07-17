Parliament LIVE: NIA Bill Introduced in Rajya Sabha for Discussion with Support from SP, BJD

Parliament LIVE: Two days after Lok Sabha proceedings descended into chaos as opposition parties protested against the passing of the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, the bill is slated to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. The bill gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests abroad.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi-led government will never misuse the National Investigation Agency (NIA) law, but in turn, use it to finish off terrorism in the country.The latest amendments will enable the NIA to additionally investigate offences related to human trafficking, counterfeit currency, manufacture or sale of prohibited arms, cyber-terrorism, and offences under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.
Read More
Jul 17, 2019 4:27 pm (IST)
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha Lays Out His Objections With the Amendment | "When there is absolute majority, there is a temptation to usher into an authoritarian state. The govt should resist this temptation. This agency does not belong to anyone.Today it is in your control, tomorrow it will be in someone else's control."
"Never make any law which can kill the very idea of federalism. This law has that potential. True democracy is when you are not closed for being in open," Jha says.
Jul 17, 2019 4:19 pm (IST)
CPI (M) MP KK Ragesh Says The Bill Should Be Sent to a Select Committee | "We're all opposed to all forms of terrorism, but it is in selective form Terrorism in all forms should be condemned. No action is taken when muslim places are targetted, NIA selectively take action against culprits," he says.
Jul 17, 2019 4:13 pm (IST)
TRS MP K Keshav Rao warns the government against misusing the NIA bill, says, if misused, it can lead to the country becoming a police state. "Absolute power corrupts absolutely," he adds.
Jul 17, 2019 4:08 pm (IST)
Discussion on the NIA bill are underway in the Rajya Sabha | SP and BJD have opposed the bill SP while Congress has opposed it. TMC wants it to go to select committee
Jul 17, 2019 4:01 pm (IST)
National Investigation Agency (NIA) Amendment Bill, 2019 has been introduced in Rajya Sabha and Samajwadi Party has supported the NIA Bill. Minister Kishan Reddy has introduced the bill.
Jul 17, 2019 3:58 pm (IST)
58 obsolete laws will now be repealed.
Cabinet approves repealing of 58 obsolete laws and introduction of the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019 in Parliament.
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha. New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, giving more teeth to the NIA in probing terror cases in India and abroad.
Jul 17, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)
House Takes up NIA Bill for Consideration | Rajya Sabha takes up the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on July 15, for consideration and passing. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in minority in the upper house. The bill was yesterday initiated in the lower house by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Jul 17, 2019 2:47 pm (IST)
In Lok Sabha, V. Kalanithi from DMK speaks on demonetisation and other -- what he calls as ill-schemes -- of the government. He further seeks football and boxing training centres in north Chennai.
Jul 17, 2019 2:09 pm (IST)
After last night's extended session, Lok Sabha goes ahead and approves demands for grants for rural development.
Lok Sabha approves demands for grants for Ministries of Rural Development, & Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare for 2019-20. pic.twitter.com/wMYI0zjzEk
After Rajya Sabha convenes, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani speaks about Poshan Abhiyan, a nutrition scheme. The issue was raised by Samjwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan. "Malnutrition in women and children are usually seen in rural India or poor sections. Mindset needs to change, we need to educate mothers through easily-understandable methods. We need focused planning to ensure Poshan Abhiyan reaches right from Gram Panchayat level," she says.
Jul 17, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)
After discussion on Air India and aviation questions by MoS Hardeep Singh Puri, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. Meanwhile in Lok Sabha, Narendra Singh Tomar says that the government is not in favour of continuing with the MGNREGA scheme forever as it is for the poor and the Modi government's larger goal is to eradicate poverty. Replying to a discussion on demand for grants for the ministries of agriculture and rural development for 2019-20, Tomar also suggested that big corporates can learn from women self help groups as they have only 2 per cent NPAs.
Jul 17, 2019 1:06 pm (IST)
Will Deport Every Illegal Settler, Says Amit Shah | As discussions in Rajya Sabha steer towards the implementation of NRC across India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "We are going to identify each and every illegal settlers in India and have them deported as per international laws." The minister was replying to a supplementary query by Samajwadi Party member Javed Ali Khan on whether the National Register of Citizens will be implemented in other states as well.
Jul 17, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare thanks members who sat till midnight for nine hours to conclude discussion on demands for grants for the agriculture and rural development ministries.Concerned over increasing number of farmers' suicide and "worsening" agrarian situation, Opposition members on Tuesday suggested that the government ensure adequate water, quality seeds and remunerative prices for farm produce in a bid to improve the plight of farmers.
ग्रामीण विकास और कृषि मंत्रालय की अनुदानों की मांगों पर 9 घंटे चली चर्चा में 131 सदस्यों ने भाग लिया। मैं आभार प्रकट करता हूंः नरेन्द्र सिंह तोमर, ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री pic.twitter.com/dGj3BCFW6e
In Rajya Sabha, MoS Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri answers a question on the hiring of co-pilots in Air India. He says that the revival plan basically consists of reducing costs as well.
Jul 17, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)
On the occasion of International Justice day, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla urges citizens to uphold and strengthen the international justice system keeping in view our sovereignty and national interest.
Today as the world celebrates International Justice Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to uphold and strengthen the international justice system keeping in view our sovereignty and national interest.#internationaljusticeday
Zero Hour Begins in Lok Sabha | Zero Hour begins in Lok Sabha. Gaurav Gogoi asks the Centre to take cognisance of the Assam floods. As Parliament takes up matters of importance, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is speaking on national security with reference to Doklam standoff and Indo-China tension. "India and China are respecting the existing agreements to maintain peace and tranquility at the border," he says.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: Infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines and airfields are being developed on the border of India & China to ensure the sovereignty & security of the nation. pic.twitter.com/mx1gVFkaeG
In the ongoing Question Hour in Lok Sabha, NCP's Supriya Sule requests for a transfer of rail jurisdiction from Solapur to Pune division. To this, t the Minister of State (MoS) for Railways, said, the matter is being looked into. Meanwhile, BJP's Sujay Vikhe-Patil asks how the government plans to work towards enhancing the supply of coal. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi says Coal India and private players are importing coal to manage the demand and supply.
Jul 17, 2019 11:46 am (IST)
BJP MP Amar Shankar Sable speaks in Rajya Sabha on the need to enhance cyber security. He claims the intimate relations of couples were filmed by hackers who hacked smart TV in the bedroom. He claims the incident happened in Surat. "This is a serious and sensitive issue," the Chair says.
Jul 17, 2019 11:30 am (IST)
Parliament Proceedings Begin for the Day | The Lok Sabha session has begun with the Question Hour as Ministers are directing questions regarding the doubling and electrification of railway lines. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, MPs are raising concerns of the state with the permission of Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.
Jul 17, 2019 11:00 am (IST)
Ahead of today's session in Parliament, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs protest outside the Parliament demanding to bring a Data Protection Law.
Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs protest outside the Parliament demanding to bring a Data Protection Law. pic.twitter.com/WIzQedGXFW
Speaker Om Birla said there were "technical" reasons and he has to adjourn the House at midnight otherwise he would have preferred to run the business till 3 am. Concerned over increasing number of farmers'' suicide and ''worsening'' agrarian situation, Opposition Members Tuesday suggested the government ensure adequate water, quality seeds and remunerative prices for farm produce in a bid to improve the plight of farmers.
Jul 17, 2019 9:46 am (IST)
Lok Sabha Sits Till Midnight | Meanwhile the Lok Sabha sat till 11.59 pm on Tuesday to conclude discussion on demands for grants for the agriculture and rural development ministries. This is for the second time in less than a week that the Lower House conducted business late in the night to conclude a debate. On July 11, it had worked till 11.58 pm to conclude debate on the Railway Ministry.
Jul 17, 2019 9:05 am (IST)
Earlier, Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned twice — first till 12 pm and the second time till 2 pm —following vociferous protests by Tamil parties led by the AIADMK against holding of recruitment exam for postmen only in English and Hindi language. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed the upper House that the test has been cancelled and fresh examination will be conducted in all local languages, including Tamil.
Jul 17, 2019 9:04 am (IST)
Rajya Sabha Tuesday passed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Bill, 2019, empowering the Civil Aviation Ministry to bid out private airport projects on the basis of pre-determined tariff.
Jul 17, 2019 9:00 am (IST)
While introducing the bill, Minister of State for Home Ministry G Kishan Reddy said the new law will allow the agency to investigate cases of terrorism targeting Indians and their assets abroad. It will also empower the agency to investigate cases of arms and human trafficking besides those linked to cyber terrorism, he claimed. However, Congress accused the government of trying to turn India into a “police state”.
Jul 17, 2019 9:00 am (IST)
What the NIA(Amendement) Bill 2019 Seeks | The latest amendments will enable the NIA to additionally investigate offences related to human trafficking, counterfeit currency, manufacture or sale of prohibited arms, cyber-terrorism, and offences under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.
Jul 17, 2019 8:48 am (IST)
The Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha are seeking to move key Bills, including the NIA (Amendment) Bill 2019, the DNA (Use and Application) regulation Bill and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 for further parliamentary scrutiny under standing committees. The Opposition has been complaining that the government, in its last tenure and now, has been trying to bypass the standing committee system.
Jul 17, 2019 8:46 am (IST)
Even after facing division while voting, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 as Home Minister Amit Shah sought a vote on the legislation. The bill had been passed with 278 members voting in its favour and six against it.
Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned twice — first till 12pm and the second time till 2pm —following vociferous protests by Tamil parties led by the AIADMK against holding of recruitment exam for postmen only in English and Hindi language.
The opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha are demanding movement of key Bills, including the NIA (Amendment) Bill 2019, the DNA (Use and Application) regulation Bill and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 for further parliamentary scrutiny under standing committees.
Even after facing division while voting, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 — which gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests abroad — as Home Minister Amit Shah sought a vote on the legislation. The bill had been passed with 278 members voting in its favour and six against it.
While introducing the bill, Minister of State for Home Ministry G Kishan Reddy said the new law will allow the agency to investigate cases of terrorism targeting Indians and their assets abroad. It will also empower the agency to investigate cases of arms and human trafficking besides those linked to cyber terrorism, he claimed.
However, Congress accused the government of trying to turn India into a “police state”.
The Lower House also witnessed a heated discussion between the Home Minister and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the NIA (Amendment) Bill. The spat started when several opposition leaders, including Owaisi, started interrupting BJP’s Satyapal Singh in the middle of his speech.