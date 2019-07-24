Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah Defends Anti-terror Bill Amid Oppn Ruckus, Says No Sympathy for Urban Maoists

Read More

Parliament LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah today defended the Unlawful Activities Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying the bill was meant to “root out terrorism from India and it will not be misused”. Explaining that there was a need for a provision to declare an individual a terrorist, Shah added: “In the name of ideology, some people promote urban Maoism. We don’t have any sympathy for the urban Maoists. We will act strongly against them.”Earlier, US President Donald Trump’s claim that India had sought his help to mediate on the Kashmir issue with Pakistan rocked the Lok Sabha as the Congress asked Modi to reveal the details of his meeting. Clarifying the issue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there was no discussion on the Kashmir issue between Trump and Modi in Osaka and the question of mediation did not arise.