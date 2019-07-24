Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah Defends Anti-terror Bill Amid Oppn Ruckus, Says No Sympathy for Urban Maoists

Event Highlights
Earlier, US President Donald Trump’s claim that India had sought his help to mediate on the Kashmir issue with Pakistan rocked the Lok Sabha as the Congress asked Modi to reveal the details of his meeting. Clarifying the issue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there was no discussion on the Kashmir issue between Trump and Modi in Osaka and the question of mediation did not arise.
Home Minister Amit Shah while defending the UAPA Bill, 2019
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: In this country, a lot of people involved in social work are working respectably, police is not fond of catching them, but we don't have any sympathy for those who work for Urban Maoism. pic.twitter.com/ieJYj8CQkY— ANI (@ANI) 24 July 2019
‘Don’t Have Sympathy for Urban Maoists’: Amit Shah | Amit Shah says, “The bill is only to wipe of terrorism from India and it will not be misused.” “ We don’t have any sympathy for the urban Maoists. We will act strongly against them. The amendment that we have brought in this bill is to give our security agencies a strong law that helps them to do their work.” he added.
The Lok Sabha takes up The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act Bill, 2019. Pushing for the passage of the Bill, Home Minister Amit Shah says, "When you question us you don't see who brought the law and amendments, who made it stringent. It was brought when you (UPA) were in power, what you did then was right and what I'm doing now is also right."
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra flayed the amendments proposed by the Centre to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Moitra vehemently opposed the Bill and said that if the Centre wants to target someone, they will get them somehow. "Each time the Trinamool opposes a Bill, they run the risk of being labeled as anti-national," she added. "Why do I feel a sense of menace. Why is the Opposition called anti-national every time we disagree with the government on issues of national security?"
Lok Sabha Takes up The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 | The Lower House of the Parliament takes up The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said, "This is the first time the Amarnath Yatra has happened without any incident."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's statement in Lok Sabha. "As S Jaishankar said Kashmir issue was not discussed in President Trump and PM Modi meeting. There is no question of mediation in Kashmir issue as it will be against the Shimla agreement," Singh said.
Visual of Opposition MPs walking out of Lok Sabha. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We do not know what US President Donald Trump and Narendra Modi talk during the G20 Osaka summit? Today the prime minister was supposed to be present here but he is not here. In 1971, after the war, we had settled some terms and then during the Shimla Agreement, it was said that India and Pakistan can discuss it bilaterally," he said. "We want to learn the fact from the horse's mouth, i.e. Modi's mouth whether Donald Trump lied or not."
Opposition Stages Walk-out in Lok Sabha | Opposition MPs, led by the Congress, stage a walk-out insisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarifies on the controversial claim of Donald Trump that the Indian PM had asked the US President to act as a mediator in the Kashmir issue. Before leaving the House, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the PM's silence over the issue. Leader of DMK Parliamentary Party TR Baloo supported Congress' demand seeking clarification from the PM on Trump's gaffe.
5 Rajya Sabha MPs Retire Today | Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu lauded five members from Tamil Nadu, who are retiring today. "The House will miss their vivacious, aggressive and progressive action," the Naidu said. The members retiring today are: D Raja, KR Arjunan, Dr R Lakshmanan, T Rathnavel, and Dr Maithreyan.
Nirmala Sitharaman to Introduce 2 Bills Today | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be introducing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha. The Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2019 and the Finance (No 2) Bill, 2019 — cleared by Lok Sabha last week — were returned by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after a voice vote.
Shashi Tharoor Gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor submits Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking 'clarification from Prime Minister on the statement of US President Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Trump to mediate in Kashmir issue'
Opposition MPs continue to protest in Lok Sabha seeking a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on statement of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir. Yesterday, the Congress welcomed the government's reiteration of India's 'no third party involvement' stand on the Kashmir issue but asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "mum" over US President Donald Trump's claim that the Indian leader asked him to mediate on the matter.
Trump's Kashmir Gaffe Crux | US President Donald Trump’s offer to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue escalated into a major row, with India refuting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought help from the US. When the Rajya Sabha assembled yesterday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he “would like to categorically state that no such request has been made by the Prime Minister to the U.S. President.” Members of all Opposition parties, including the Congress, the SP, the BSP, the DMK, the TMC and the CPI(M), demanded that the Prime Minister come to the House and explain.
Recap of Karnataka Trust Vote | The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance managed to gather 99 votes against the BJP's 105 during the confidence motion yesterday. Nine MLAs, including 17 from the JDS and the Congress, were absent. Now, in the 225-member assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 105 legislators. Yeddyurappa, late on Tuesday night, said he would meet Vala to stake claim after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. Yeddyurappa, who had to quit within 56 hours after being sworn in as the chief minister in May last year, is likely to be back at the helm after his seventh attempt at the coalition yielded the desired results.
All Eyes on Question Hour | The question hour is crucial as it comes hours after the Congress-JD(S) coalition fell in Karnataka last night after their alliance failed the Trust vote. Therefore, the Lower House is expected to witness disruptions relating to the Karnataka brouhaha with the Prime Minister being in attendance today. The HD Kumaraswamy government has accused the BJP of horse-trading and being instrumental in the fall of the Congress-JD(S) dispensation.
PM Modi Likely to be in Lok Sabha Today | The Opposition is expected to corner the Narendra Modi-led government in the Lok Sabha as the Prime Minister is likely to attend the Question Hour at the Parliament today. The opposition in both the Houses of the Parliament had demanded answers from PM Modi yesterday over the controversy that stemmed from US President Donald Trump’s claim on Kashmir mediation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
The US President’s claim during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had set off a political storm in India, forcing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to clarify in Parliament that PM Modi had made no such request. The Congress, however, shot down Jaishankar’s clarification and demanded that the prime minister clear the air.
Trump’s statement was also widely panned in the United States, with US Congressman Brad Sherman termed Trump’s statement “amateurish, delusional and embarrassing”.
In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Sherman said PM Modi would never suggest third-party mediation on Kashmir. "Everyone who knows anything about foreign policy in South Asia knows that India consistently opposes third-party mediation on Kashmir. Everyone knows PM Modi would never suggest such a thing. Trump's statement is amateurish and delusional and embarrassing."
