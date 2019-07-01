Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah Faces Rajya Sabha Test on J&K Quota Bill, Extension of President's Rule

Union Minister Amit Shah addressing the Lok Sabha on Friday.



The Union Home Minister further said the elections in the state would be held in the next six months after the ongoing Amarnath Yatra concludes, adding that the Centre would extend all its support whenever the Election Commission comes out with a schedule for polls.



The Rajya Sabha will be a bigger test for the NDA as it is well short of the majority in the 245-member House but is banking on the support of friendly parties to get the two bills passed. The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Rajya Sabha members to remain present in the House during discussion and voting.



Governor’s Rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20, 2018, following withdrawal of support to the Mehbooba Mufti-led government by the BJP. It was followed by President’s Rule since December 2018.







