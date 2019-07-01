Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah Faces Rajya Sabha Test on J&K Quota Bill, Extension of President's Rule

"If the situation has come to such a pass in Jammu and Kashmir, it was the policies of the central government and their (BJP) alliance with the PDP which was responsible," Congress leader Manish Tewari had said after Amit Shah's scathing attack on his party and Jawaharlal Nehru for being responsible for the present state of affairs in Kashmir.
Event Highlights
On Friday, the Lok Sabha gave its nod to Shah’s proposal of the amendment bill and extension of President’s Rule. The debate, however, saw Shah take several digs at Congress, even blaming former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for “sowing the seeds of discontent” in the state.
The Bill had been comfortably passed in the Lok Sabha although it faced opposition from the Congress, NC and the CPI(M). The NC alleged that the 'inordinate' delay in holding polls was akin to 'scuttling' federalism. It also criticised the Home Minister for proudly claiming that local bodies' and panchayat elections had been held under the Narendra Modi government, while a representative state government was being denied.
NDA's Litmus Test in Rajya Sabha | After being passed in the Lok Sabha, the actual litmus test for the Bill will come in the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA government is well short of majority in the 245-member strong House. For this reason, the BJP has instructed all its Rajya Sabha members to be present and voting in the House.
Provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Quota Bill | The Jammu & Kashmir Amendment Bill seeks to grant 3 percent reservation to those living along the Line of Actual Control. It also states that people appointed from such areas were under the obligation to serve there for at least a period of 7 years. Home Minister Amit Shah also sought President's rule in the state till the time Election Commission deems fit to hold assembly polls.
Amid debate from other members in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah had said that the Election Commission had not recommended assembly elections in the state because of Ramzan earlier, and now because of the Amarnath Yatra. Polls would further be delayed as the Gurjar Bakarwals, comprising 10 percent of the population, would return from the hills only in October.
Amit Shah to Table Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha Today | Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to introduce the Bill granting special status to people living along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir, and an extension of President's rule in the state for another 6 months in the Upper House of the Parliament today.
Union Minister Amit Shah addressing the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The Union Home Minister further said the elections in the state would be held in the next six months after the ongoing Amarnath Yatra concludes, adding that the Centre would extend all its support whenever the Election Commission comes out with a schedule for polls.
The Rajya Sabha will be a bigger test for the NDA as it is well short of the majority in the 245-member House but is banking on the support of friendly parties to get the two bills passed. The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Rajya Sabha members to remain present in the House during discussion and voting.
Governor’s Rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20, 2018, following withdrawal of support to the Mehbooba Mufti-led government by the BJP. It was followed by President’s Rule since December 2018.
-
30 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup ENG vs IND 337/750.0 overs 306/550.0 oversEngland beat India by 31 runs
-
29 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AUS vs NZ 243/950.0 overs 157/1043.4 oversAustralia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
-
29 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AFG vs PAK 227/950.0 overs 230/749.4 oversPakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
-
28 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup SL vs SA 203/1049.3 overs 206/137.2 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
-
27 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup IND vs WI 268/750.0 overs 143/1034.2 oversIndia beat West Indies by 125 runs