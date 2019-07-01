LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah Faces Rajya Sabha Test on J&K Quota Bill, Extension of President's Rule

News18.com | July 1, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE: The state of Jammu and Kashmir will find resonance in Parliament today as Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill that grants will provide quota in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10km of the international border (IB) along the Line of Control (LoC). The House will also take up the statutory resolution for extension of President’s rule by another six months.

On Friday, the Lok Sabha gave its nod to Shah’s proposal of the amendment bill and extension of President’s Rule. The debate, however, saw Shah take several digs at Congress, even blaming former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for “sowing the seeds of discontent” in the state.
Jul 1, 2019 10:05 am (IST)

"If the situation has come to such a pass in Jammu and Kashmir, it was the policies of the central government and their (BJP) alliance with the PDP which was responsible," Congress leader Manish Tewari had said after Amit Shah's scathing attack on his party and Jawaharlal Nehru for being responsible for the present state of affairs in Kashmir.

Jul 1, 2019 9:43 am (IST)

The CPI(M), on the other hand, alleged that Amit Shah's bid to impose President's rule further would alienate the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and that if conditions were conducive to hold polls in the state, it should be done.

Jul 1, 2019 9:40 am (IST)

The Bill had been comfortably passed in the Lok Sabha although it faced opposition from the Congress, NC and the CPI(M). The NC alleged that the 'inordinate' delay in holding polls was akin to 'scuttling' federalism. It also criticised the Home Minister for proudly claiming that local bodies' and panchayat elections had been held under the Narendra Modi government, while a representative state government was being denied.

Jul 1, 2019 9:07 am (IST)

NDA's Litmus Test in Rajya Sabha | After being passed in the Lok Sabha, the actual litmus test for the Bill will come in the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA government is well short of majority in the 245-member strong House. For this reason, the BJP has instructed all its Rajya Sabha members to be present and voting in the House.

Jul 1, 2019 8:55 am (IST)

Provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Quota Bill | The Jammu & Kashmir Amendment Bill seeks to grant 3 percent reservation to those living along the Line of Actual Control. It also states that people appointed from such areas were under the obligation to serve there for at least a period of 7 years. Home Minister Amit Shah also sought President's rule in the state till the time Election Commission deems fit to hold assembly polls.

Jul 1, 2019 8:43 am (IST)

Amid debate from other members in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah had said that the Election Commission had not recommended assembly elections in the state because of Ramzan earlier, and now because of the Amarnath Yatra. Polls would further be delayed as the Gurjar Bakarwals, comprising 10 percent of the population, would return from the hills only in October.

Jul 1, 2019 8:24 am (IST)

Prior to introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Jammu & Kashmir, to ensure security for the pilgrims embarking upon the Amarnath Yatra.

Jul 1, 2019 8:21 am (IST)

Bill to be Tabled as Amarnath Yatra Begins | The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha as the Amarnath Yatra begins. The pilgrimage has been cited as a cause of threat to security because of which, holding elections would be unsafe in the state.

Jul 1, 2019 8:18 am (IST)

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls Debated | Assembly polls in the state were debated in the Lok Sabha, with the common refrain that security had to be jacked up if and when they are held. Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Election Commission had announced polls later this year. 

Jul 1, 2019 8:07 am (IST)

On Friday, the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, and the Lower House agreed to extension of President's rule in the state.

Jul 1, 2019 8:03 am (IST)

Amit Shah to Table Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha Today | Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to introduce the Bill granting special status to people living along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir, and an extension of President's rule in the state for another 6 months in the Upper House of the Parliament today.

Union Minister Amit Shah addressing the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Union Home Minister further said the elections in the state would be held in the next six months after the ongoing Amarnath Yatra concludes, adding that the Centre would extend all its support whenever the Election Commission comes out with a schedule for polls.

The Rajya Sabha will be a bigger test for the NDA as it is well short of the majority in the 245-member House but is banking on the support of friendly parties to get the two bills passed. The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Rajya Sabha members to remain present in the House during discussion and voting.

Governor’s Rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20, 2018, following withdrawal of support to the Mehbooba Mufti-led government by the BJP. It was followed by President’s Rule since December 2018.



