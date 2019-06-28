Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah Seeks Six-month Extension of President's Rule in J&K, Oppn Questions Delay in Polls

Event Highlights
- Congress MP Manish Tiwari Opposes Prez Rule
- Amit Shah Introduces J&K Quota Bill
- Amit Shah Seeks Prez Rule Extension in J&K
- Prakash Javadekar During Question Hour
- Textiles Minister Smriti Irani Takes Questions
- MoS External Affairs to Make Statement
- DMK MP Gives Adjournment Motion Notice
- MoS Railway to Make Statement on Rail Bridge Maintenance
- Rajya Sabha Business
- Irani, Javadekar to Lay Papers on Table
- Aadhaar, Money-Laundering Bills to be Moved
- Shah to Move J&K Quota Bill
If passed, the bill will lead to reservation of state government jobs for Jammu and Kashmir youths, who are from economically weaker sections irrespective of their religion or caste.
"Pakistan was responsible for troubles in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, after it was partitioned into Pakistan and Bangladesh," says Congress MP Manish Tiwari. He adds that under Congress, National Conference government was formed in Jammu & Kashmir in 1996-2002. Elections were held again, when the PDP and Congress govt came to power, in a period of relative peace.
RSP MP K Premachandran Opposes Prez Rule | NK Premachandran, RSP MP from Kollam opposes the Presidential Rule, but fully supports the provisions of the bill that ensure reservation. He says that the Ordinance Rule is being imposed for political gains in the elections, adding that Jammu and Kashmir has always been perceived as a "geographical" issue, although, it concerns the people living in the state.
MoEF Prakash Javadekar on Delhi Air | Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses air pollution in Delhi and its measures being taken to contain it. He says number of good air days have been increasing over last few years. He was responding to question from Gaurav Gogoi, MP from Kaliabor in Assam.
Home Minister Amit Shah returned from a two-day trip to Jammu & Kashmir, where he asked security forces to take stricter action against terrorism. He also praised efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in countering terrorism and militancy, and directed that the state government should commemorate the martyrdom of its policemen in their hometowns and villages in an appropriate manner each year.
Farooq Abdullah Hails J&K Quota Bill
Farooq Abdullah Hails J&K Quota Bill | Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah welcomed Amit Shah's step to give reservation to people living along the LOC at par with people staying along LAC. However, he condemned the extension of President's rule, saying that if elections to the Lok Sabha and local bodies can take place, so can assembly polls.
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa to make a statement regarding Status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the Twenty-third Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on 'Maintenance of Bridges in Indian Railways: A Review'.
Rajya Sabha Business | Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Forty-second Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development on Demands for Grants (2017-18) of the Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will also lay on the Table, a Statement (in English and Hindi) correcting the answer to Unstarred Question 106 given in the Rajya Sabha on the 4th February, 2019, regarding ‘Unemployment allowance in MGNREGA’.
Apart from Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik and Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will lay their papers on the table of the Lok Sabha.
Aadhaar, Money-Laundering Bills to be Moved Today | While the Home Minister will move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move a couple of other crucial bills at the Lok Sabha today. The amendment bill of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 along with the amendment bills of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, will be taken up for consideration at the Lower House of the Parliament.
Shah to Move J&K Quota Bill Today | Home Minister Amit Shah will move the amendment bill of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, for its consideration in the Lok Sabha today. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill proposes to give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10 km of the International Border in Jammu on a par with people living along the Line of Control in Kashmir. Once the bill is cleared, it will lead to the reservation of state government jobs for Jammu and Kashmir youths, who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any religion or caste.
The amendment bill of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, along with the amendment bills of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, moved by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be taken up for consideration today.
Besides, Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik and Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will lay their papers on the table.
In the Rajya Sabha, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Forty-second Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development on Demands for Grants (2017-18) of the Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development. She will also lay on the Table, a Statement (in English and Hindi) correcting the answer to Unstarred Question 106 given in the Rajya Sabha on the 4th February, 2019, regarding ‘Unemployment allowance in MGNREGA’.
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa will make a statement regarding Status of implementation of recommendations/observations` contained in the Twenty-third Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on 'Maintenance of Bridges in Indian Railways: A Review'.
Lastly, V Muraleedharan to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, July 1. The Rajya Sabha will take up the Private members’ business later in the afternoon.
