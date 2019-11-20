Parliament LIVE: Protection of Leaders Must be Above Party Lines, Says Cong on Withdrawal of Gandhis' SPG Cover

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today table a report in the Rajya Sabha on the President’s Rule in Maharashtra. The state was placed under President’s Rule on November 12 on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s recommendation after a break-up between allies BJP and Shiv Sena plunged Maharashtra into a political crisis. The report will also be tabled on a day when the Congress and the NCP are set to meet to finalise the contours of their proposed alliance with the Shiv Sena.
Some Context | The SPG, formed after the assassination of Indira Gandhi I 1984, was initially expected to protect the Prime Minister of India. Rajiv Gandhi's SPG cover was removed after he was out of office, but following his assassination, Sonia Gandhi and her children - Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi - were given SPG protection in view of a high threat assessment.
Anand Sharma of the Congress initiates discussion, putting forth the party's concerns over the downgrading of security cover for the Gandhis and Manmohan Singh. "When UPA was in power we never removed SPG cover for any former PM including Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Protection of our leaders whose security is sensitive should be above political lines," he says, further pointing out how Sonia Gandhi is the wife of a "martyred former prime minister of this country."
Congress Raises SPG Cover Issue in Rajya Sabha | Rajya Sabha convenes for the day with debates opening over the removal of the SPG cover security for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after Congress gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over "withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of certain persons".
Leaders of the Congress, who have been furious with the government move, on Tuesday rushed to the well of the house in Lok Sabha, forcing an adjournment. They were accompanied by MPs from the National Conference. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the lower house, said: "Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji are not normal protectees. Vajpayee ji had allowed Special Protection Group protection for the Gandhi family. From 1991-2019, NDA came to power twice but their SPG cover was never removed".
Shah to Speak on Issue of Removing SPG Cover for Gandhis | Home minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement around 11.10am on the decision to remove Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's SPG cover in Rajya Sabha. Earlier this month, the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover for the Gandhis were withdrawn and they were placed under the Z-plus category, which ensures security cover by around 100 personnel.
The rigmarole of government formation in Maharashtra made a sudden sully today morning after NCP's Sharad Pawar said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss farmers’ issues. Pawar and Modi will meet at 12.30pm and later in the day, the NCP leader will lead a Maharashtra all-party delegation to meet the prime minister.
Follow our other live blog for full and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics.
While three MPs of BJP from Delhi used the opportunity to target Delhi government over its alleged inability to curb air pollution, former NDA ally and former union minister for heavy industries, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, used his time to criticise the BJP over cutting down of Arre forest trees. Danish Ali of the BSP too, took the opportunity to take a jibe at BJP MP Hema Malini, without taking her name, for advertising air purifiers while doing little to work for its eradication.
Recount of Yesterday's Pollution Debate | In a discussion on the air pollution crisis, particularly in national capital Delhi, the MPs in the Lok Sabha yesterday appeared to agree on two points — first, everyone needs to rise above party politics, and second, that farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning. However, despite the severity of the crisis in most parts of northern India, only 115 of the total 534 MPs attended the session.
Closer Look at Surrogacy Bill | The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 tabled in Rajya Sabha prohibits commercial surrogacy. It permits surrogacy in five scenarios: (i) for intending couples who suffer from proven infertility; (ii) altruistic; (iii) not for commercial purposes; (iv) not for producing children for sale, prostitution or other forms of exploitation; and (v) for any condition or disease specified through regulations.
- The intending couple should have a ‘certificate of essentiality’ and a ‘certificate of eligibility’ issued by the appropriate authority. The surrogate mother has to be: (i) a close relative of the intending couple; (ii) a married woman having a child of her own; (iii) 25 to 35 years old; (iv) a surrogate only once in her lifetime; and (v) possess a certificate of medical and psychological fitness for surrogacy. Further, the surrogate mother cannot provide her own gametes for surrogacy.
Maha Drama in Rajya Sabha Today | Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to table a report in the Rajya sabha today regarding the President's rule in Maharashtra amid a prolonged political impasse that was necessitated after the victorious saffron allies, the BJP and Shiv Sena in an unprecedented set of events, ended their alliance in the state due to infighting.
-- Maharashtra was placed under the President's rule on November 12 after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommended the same in a report submitted with the Home Ministry., stating there was no possibility of a stable government in Maharashtra given the current situation between the political parties.
- The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then considered the report of the governor to the President that was submitted on November 12.
- The Cabinet had recommended that President Ram Nath Kovind issues a proclamation under Article 356(1) of the Constitution imposing President's rule in Maharashtra and keep the state legislative assembly under suspended animation.
Today, the union government will table this report on President's rule in Maharashtra.
Matters Listed Before Upper House | The Rajya Sabha will take up two crucial legislation, namely the The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 that was moved by union minister Harsh Vardhan yesterday ,and the The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.
- The Surrogacy Bill will seek to constitute National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.
- On the other hand, the bill on transgenders that will be moved for passing by Thawaarchand Gehlot, seeks to provide for protection of rights of transgender persons and their welfare and for matters as passed by Lok Sabha, to be taken into consideration.
Matters Listed Before Lower House | In the Lok Sabha today, the crucial Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 -- meant to put in place a mechanism to ensure the transparency in chit fund schemes and protect subscribers -- will be taken up. The bill was brought in in the wake of a number of such schemes blowing up in the recent past, leaving several subscribers penniless.
File image of Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
The Rajya Sabha will take up two crucial bills — the The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 that was moved by Union minister Harsh Vardhan yesterday, and the The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.
The Surrogacy Bill will seek to constitute National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. On the other hand, the bill on transgenders that will be moved for passing by Thawaarchand Gehlot, seeks to provide for protection of rights of transgender persons and their welfare and for matters as passed by Lok Sabha, to be taken into consideration.
-
17 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 156/820.0 overs 127/720.0 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
-
16 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 147/720.0 overs 106/820.0 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
-
14 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India WI vs AFG 164/520.0 overs 134/920.0 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
-
14 - 16 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India BAN vs IND 150/1058.3 overs 493/6114.0 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
-
11 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 249/750.0 overs 253/548.4 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets