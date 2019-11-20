Parliament LIVE: Protection of Leaders Must be Above Party Lines, Says Cong on Withdrawal of Gandhis' SPG Cover

Nov 20, 2019 9:02 am (IST)

Maha Drama in Rajya Sabha Today | Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to table a report in the Rajya sabha today regarding the President's rule in Maharashtra amid a prolonged political impasse that was necessitated after the victorious saffron allies, the BJP and Shiv Sena in an unprecedented set of events, ended their alliance in the state due to infighting.

-- Maharashtra was placed under the President's rule on November 12 after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommended the same in a report submitted with the Home Ministry., stating there was no possibility of a stable government in Maharashtra given the current situation between the political parties.

- The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then considered the report of the governor to the President that was submitted on November 12.

- The Cabinet had recommended that President Ram Nath Kovind issues a proclamation under Article 356(1) of the Constitution imposing President's rule in Maharashtra and keep the state legislative assembly under suspended animation.

Today, the union government will table this report on President's rule in Maharashtra.