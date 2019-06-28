Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah's J&K Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha Today

Event Highlights
- Textiles Minister Smriti Irani Takes Questions
- MoS External Affairs to Make Statement
- DMK MP Gives Adjournment Motion Notice
- MoS Railway to Make Statement on Rail Bridge Maintenance
- Rajya Sabha Business
- Irani, Javadekar to Lay Papers on Table
- Aadhaar, Money-Laundering Bills to be Moved
- Shah to Move J&K Quota Bill
If passed, the bill will lead to reservation of state government jobs for Jammu and Kashmir youths, who are from economically weaker sections irrespective of their religion or caste.
MoS Railway to Make Statement | Angadi Suresh Channabasappa to make a statement regarding Status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the Twenty-third Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on 'Maintenance of Bridges in Indian Railways: A Review'.
Rajya Sabha Business | Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Forty-second Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development on Demands for Grants (2017-18) of the Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will also lay on the Table, a Statement (in English and Hindi) correcting the answer to Unstarred Question 106 given in the Rajya Sabha on the 4th February, 2019, regarding ‘Unemployment allowance in MGNREGA’.
Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar to Lay Papers on Table | Apart from Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik and Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will lay their papers on the table of the Lok Sabha.
Aadhaar, Money-Laundering Bills to be Moved Today | While the Home Minister will move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move a couple of other crucial bills at the Lok Sabha today. The amendment bill of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 along with the amendment bills of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, will be taken up for consideration at the Lower House of the Parliament.
Shah to Move J&K Quota Bill Today | Home Minister Amit Shah will move the amendment bill of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, for its consideration in the Lok Sabha today. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill proposes to give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10 km of the International Border in Jammu on a par with people living along the Line of Control in Kashmir. Once the bill is cleared, it will lead to the reservation of state government jobs for Jammu and Kashmir youths, who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any religion or caste.
Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Image: LSTV Grab/PTI)
The amendment bill of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, along with the amendment bills of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, moved by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be taken up for consideration today.
Besides, Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik and Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will lay their papers on the table.
In the Rajya Sabha, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Forty-second Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development on Demands for Grants (2017-18) of the Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development. She will also lay on the Table, a Statement (in English and Hindi) correcting the answer to Unstarred Question 106 given in the Rajya Sabha on the 4th February, 2019, regarding ‘Unemployment allowance in MGNREGA’.
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa will make a statement regarding Status of implementation of recommendations/observations` contained in the Twenty-third Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on 'Maintenance of Bridges in Indian Railways: A Review'.
Lastly, V Muraleedharan to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, July 1. The Rajya Sabha will take up the Private members’ business later in the afternoon.
