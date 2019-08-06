Parliament LIVE: J&K Bifurcation Constitutional Travesty, Govt Sending Wrong Message to NE States, Says Cong



Announcing the government’s move in the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said the controversial provisions were responsible for poverty and lack of development in the state. Allaying opposition fears of all hell breaking loose after the move, Shah replying, "nothing will happen" and it won't be allowed to turn into another battle torn Kosovo.



"It was heaven on earth and will remain so," he said replying to the debate on the resolution and the bill which were taken up together. He said full statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir at "appropriate time" and after "normalcy" returns.



The Bill provides for bifurcation of the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "Article 370 is biggest hurdle to normalcy in the state," he said adding his government was committed to making Jammu and Kashmir the most developed state in the country.



Terrorism, he said, cannot be eliminated from the state until Article 370 and 35A are in existence.



The two articles of the Constitution, which give Jammu and Kashmir a special status and do not allow all laws of India to be applicable to the state, have hindered development and bred corruption, he said.



The Rajya Sabha approved a bill to extend 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections in the state as well as the resolution on abrogating Article 370 by voice vote.



The Trinamool Congress, which vehemently opposed the resolution, walked out before Shah began to reply to the debate on it. However, the bill to bifurcate the state was approved by 125 votes in favour and 61 against it. One member abstained. The BSP, BJD, AIADMK and YSR-Congress voted in favour of the bill.