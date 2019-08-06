Parliament LIVE: J&K Bifurcation Constitutional Travesty, Govt Sending Wrong Message to NE States, Says Cong

Event Highlights
The development comes a day after the Rajya Sabha approved a resolution abrogating Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.
'What Message Are You Sending to North-Eastern States' | "Before taking the consent of Jammu and Kashmir's legislative assembly, which doesn't exist, you cannot scrap Article 370. By imposing President's rule in the north eastern states, and using the rights of their Assemblies in the Parliament, you can scrap Article 371 too. What message are you sending to North-eastern states. What kind of precedence is this?" Congress's Manish Tiwari asks.
Manish Tiwari calls the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill undemocratic and a constitution travesty and says that even durin gthe bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the polity's consent had been sought. "Section 3 of the Constitution says consultation with assembly should be done before changing the boundaries of any state."
Recounting the contentious state's history, Congress' Manish Tiwari says, "It is important today that we look back...when India gained independence on 15 August 1947, the states were asked to choose between India and Pakistan. But, there was a conflict over three states — Junagarh, Hyderabad and Kashmir." Tiwari says that when Pakistan attacked the region, Maharaja Hari Singh had two alternatives then - to either become a part of Pakistan or India. "It was government of Jawaharlal Nehru who made J&K part of India by sending forces to take on Pakistan," he says.
Amit Shah Explains Legality of Move | Home Minister Amit Shah explaining the legal and constitutional basis of the Reorganisation Bill says, "According to Presidential order from yesterday, by Article 370 (1d) all the Centre's laws will apply to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. There is a resolution according to which using Article 370 (3), Article 370 can be scrapped.
Amit Shah in his response to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says,"I'd like to clarify that Jammu and Kashmir is an essential part of the country, which is evident in both India's and J&K's constitutions...it is clearly mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Hence, no one can stop us from adropting this move."
"I don't think you are thinking about PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir), you violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight," Adhir Chowdhury says as he cites many instances in which the ruling party's Ministers had purportedly said that the Kashmir issue was a bilateral matter.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha session in which passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Bill will be considered, People Democratic Party MP Mir Fayaz says that the state has been turned into an "open-air prison". "They never wanted to protect the people of Kashmir, they only wanted our land. It would have been better if they had dropped an atom bomb on Fayaz said. The two PDP lawmakers were marshalled out of the House during yesterday's session after they tore apart the Constitution in protest against the repeal of Article 370.
Article 370 will survive on paper but will now read “All provisions of this Constitution, as amended from time to time, without any modifications or exceptions, shall apply to the State of Jammu and Kashmir notwithstanding anything contrary contained in Article 152 or Article 308 or any other article of this Constitution or any other provision of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir or any law, document, judgement, ordinance, order, bye-law, rule, regulation, notification, custom or usage having the force of law in the territory of India, or any other instrument, treaty or agreement as envisaged under Article 363 or otherwise’.”
Among the opposition parties to support the scrapping of Article 370 (which accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir) and bifurcation of the states, were Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party. In a surprising turn of events, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party also expressed their support for the government's move spelling a complete shift from the stand taken by the Delhi Chief Minister, whose fight for complete statehood has marked most of his time in office.
Rajya Sabha Recount | Home Minister Amit Shah in his address to the Upper House remained insistent that "nothing will happen" in the Valley and it will not turn into another battle-torn Kosovo, a fear that was consistently raised by several opposition leaders. The Upper House passed the bill bifurcating the states into the Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K by 125 votes (in favour) and 61 against it.
Lok Sabha's Turn to Bifurcate | A day after it was given a go-ahead by the Upper House, the Lok Sabha today will consider the passage of the resolution abrogating Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories. The historical move was deftly and unexpectedly pushed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party even as Jammu and Kashmir remained under lockdown.
Announcing the government’s move in the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said the controversial provisions were responsible for poverty and lack of development in the state. Allaying opposition fears of all hell breaking loose after the move, Shah replying, "nothing will happen" and it won't be allowed to turn into another battle torn Kosovo.
"It was heaven on earth and will remain so," he said replying to the debate on the resolution and the bill which were taken up together. He said full statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir at "appropriate time" and after "normalcy" returns.
The Bill provides for bifurcation of the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "Article 370 is biggest hurdle to normalcy in the state," he said adding his government was committed to making Jammu and Kashmir the most developed state in the country.
Terrorism, he said, cannot be eliminated from the state until Article 370 and 35A are in existence.
The two articles of the Constitution, which give Jammu and Kashmir a special status and do not allow all laws of India to be applicable to the state, have hindered development and bred corruption, he said.
The Rajya Sabha approved a bill to extend 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections in the state as well as the resolution on abrogating Article 370 by voice vote.
The Trinamool Congress, which vehemently opposed the resolution, walked out before Shah began to reply to the debate on it. However, the bill to bifurcate the state was approved by 125 votes in favour and 61 against it. One member abstained. The BSP, BJD, AIADMK and YSR-Congress voted in favour of the bill.
