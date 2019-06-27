Parliament LIVE: Banners in Hand, Samajwadi Party MPs Protest Against Lynching

Jun 27, 2019 11:35 am (IST)

While addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, PM Modi condemned the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand. He said he 'pained' by the incident but the state should not be blamed for the attacks and it was unfair to call Jharkhand the "hub of lynching".

"Some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state? None of us have the right to insult the state of Jharkhand," said PM Modi.