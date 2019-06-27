Parliament LIVE: Banners in Hand, Samajwadi Party MPs Protest Against Lynching

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Union minister Piyush Goyal will likely move for passage of the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to allows trusts to set up units in special economic zones by amending the SEZ law. The Opposition is likely to protest against the bill in its current format.
On Wednesday, Modi, in his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha after returning to power at the Centre, made a strong pitch for electoral reforms, backed use of electronic voting machines and called upon non-treasury benches to oppose and not obstruct legislative business in the Upper house, where ruling party lacks majority.
He flayed the Congress leadership for raising doubts over the efficacy of EVMs. "We brought the party from nothing to this stage. We lost elections but we never blamed circumstances. When there is no self-confidence, people start looking for excuses. There was no soul searching. This is the test of leadership. And now there is no point in lowering morale of cadres. Prep up and let’s be prepared for the next fight," Modi said.
