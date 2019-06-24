LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Parliament LIVE: Govt Tables Aadhaar, J&K Quota Bills in Lok Sabha Amid Uproar

News18.com | June 24, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE Updates: Amid uproar by Opposition leaders, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the Aadhaar bill in Lok Sabha today, while MoS Home G Kishan Reddy presented the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill.

Earlier on Monday, TMC staged a dharna in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi over EVM issue, while AAP's Sanjay Singh said that he had given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over increasing crime in the national capital. RJD MP Manoj Jha moved a Calling Attention motion in the Upper House over deaths of children in Muzaffarpur. DMK MP TR Baalu gave a notice in Lok Sabha over water crisis in Tamil Nadu.
Read More
Jun 24, 2019 1:42 pm (IST)

Question Hour in Rajya Sabha | Questions over defence budget were raised in the Upper House as deputy leader of Opposition, Anand Sharma asks if the defence minister will assure the House that the requirements of the armed forces for capital acquisition will be fully met. Responding to the query, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that he will not compromise of the defence preparedness at any cost. To a question by DMK's TKS Elangovan on modernisation of defence equipment, Rajanth said that necessary steps are being taken.

Jun 24, 2019 1:31 pm (IST)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal introduced The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He lay on table an explanatory statement showing reasons for immediate legislation by promulgation of the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

Jun 24, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)

MoS in ministry of micro small and medium enterprises Pratap Sarangi moves motion of thanks on the President's address.

Jun 24, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tables the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Jun 24, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

As Tamil Nadu reels under its worst water crisis, leaders have been seeking divine intervention for rains in the state.The ruling AIADMK on Saturday performed 'yagna' in temples across the state while the opposition DMK staged "empty pot" demonstrations, urging the government to take steps to address the issue. State Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani Sunday visited a Church and Dargah here and offered prayers.

Jun 24, 2019 11:12 am (IST)

Meanwhile, as the water woes continue in Tamil Nadu, DMK workers carry out massive protests in Chepak against the state government. Party president MK Stalin also joins the protesters.

Jun 24, 2019 11:00 am (IST)

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs stage protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Parliament with placards that read 'No EVM, We want paper ballot'.

Jun 24, 2019 10:57 am (IST)

Protests to Rock Parliament | The TMC stages a dharna in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi demanding ballot instead of EVMs. Meanwhile, AAP's Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over increasing crime in Delhi. RJD MP Manoj Jha said that he has moved a Calling Attention motion in the Upper House over deaths of children in Muzaffarpur. DMK MP TR Baalu has given notice in Lok Sabha over water crisis in Tamil Nadu.

Jun 24, 2019 10:51 am (IST)

Special Economic Zones Act (Amendment) Bill | Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005. He will also introduce the Bill.

Jun 24, 2019 10:47 am (IST)

Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill | Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is likely to table the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He will also push for amends to the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002.

Jun 24, 2019 10:41 am (IST)

This would lead to reservation of state government jobs for Jammu and Kashmir youths, who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any religion or caste.

Jun 24, 2019 10:37 am (IST)

The bill proposes to give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10 km of the International Border in Jammu on a par with people living along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

Jun 24, 2019 10:33 am (IST)

Amit Shah's Maiden Speech | The BJP president will also deliver his maiden speech in the Lower House after introducing the bill which had earlier been enforced as an ordinance. The Union cabinet had approved 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019' on February 28 and it was cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Jun 24, 2019 10:32 am (IST)

He will also lay on the table an explanatory statement (Hindi and English versions) showing reasons for immediate legislation by promulgation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (No. 8 of 2019).

Jun 24, 2019 10:32 am (IST)

Amit Shah to Table J&K Reservation Amendment Bill | As the Budget session of the Parliament resumes on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, becoming his first legislative business in Parliament after election.

Parliament LIVE: Govt Tables Aadhaar, J&K Quota Bills in Lok Sabha Amid Uproar
File photo of proceedings in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah was expected to table Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday. However, instead of Shah, Reddy presented the bill.

The BJP president will also deliver his maiden speech in the Lower House after introducing the bill which had earlier been enforced as an ordinance. The Union cabinet had approved 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019' on February 28 and it was cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The bill proposes to give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10 km of the International Border in Jammu on a par with people living along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

This would lead to reservation of state government jobs for Jammu and Kashmir youths, who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any religion or caste.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is also expected to table the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The bill, which will replace an ordinance issued in March and proposes stiff penalties for violation of norms, proposes giving a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age.

In the Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, the working president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is expected to move the motion of thanks on the President’s address.
  • 24 Jun, 2019 | Malaysia Tri-Series
    THA vs MAL
    113/8
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Malaysia beat Thailand by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 23 Jun, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Netherlands
    NED vs ZIM
    199/6
    20.0 overs
    		 150/10
    19.5 overs
    Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 49 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 23 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    PAK vs SA
    308/7
    50.0 overs
    		 259/9
    50.0 overs
    Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    NZ vs WI
    291/8
    50.0 overs
    		 286/10
    49.0 overs
    New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    IND vs AFG
    224/8
    50.0 overs
    		 213/10
    49.5 overs
    India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram