Parliament LIVE: Govt Tables Aadhaar, J&K Quota Bills in Lok Sabha Amid Uproar

Question Hour in Rajya Sabha | Questions over defence budget were raised in the Upper House as deputy leader of Opposition, Anand Sharma asks if the defence minister will assure the House that the requirements of the armed forces for capital acquisition will be fully met. Responding to the query, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that he will not compromise of the defence preparedness at any cost. To a question by DMK's TKS Elangovan on modernisation of defence equipment, Rajanth said that necessary steps are being taken.
Event Highlights
Earlier on Monday, TMC staged a dharna in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi over EVM issue, while AAP's Sanjay Singh said that he had given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over increasing crime in the national capital. RJD MP Manoj Jha moved a Calling Attention motion in the Upper House over deaths of children in Muzaffarpur. DMK MP TR Baalu gave a notice in Lok Sabha over water crisis in Tamil Nadu.
MoS in ministry of micro small and medium enterprises Pratap Sarangi moves motion of thanks on the President's address.
Discussion on Motion of thanks on the President's address underway in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/vSKA1AWbBM— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tables the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has introduced the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/o9HEJyfSfv— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019
As Tamil Nadu reels under its worst water crisis, leaders have been seeking divine intervention for rains in the state.The ruling AIADMK on Saturday performed 'yagna' in temples across the state while the opposition DMK staged "empty pot" demonstrations, urging the government to take steps to address the issue. State Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani Sunday visited a Church and Dargah here and offered prayers.
Protests to Rock Parliament | The TMC stages a dharna in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi demanding ballot instead of EVMs. Meanwhile, AAP's Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over increasing crime in Delhi. RJD MP Manoj Jha said that he has moved a Calling Attention motion in the Upper House over deaths of children in Muzaffarpur. DMK MP TR Baalu has given notice in Lok Sabha over water crisis in Tamil Nadu.
Amit Shah's Maiden Speech | The BJP president will also deliver his maiden speech in the Lower House after introducing the bill which had earlier been enforced as an ordinance. The Union cabinet had approved 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019' on February 28 and it was cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.
File photo of proceedings in the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah was expected to table Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday. However, instead of Shah, Reddy presented the bill.
The BJP president will also deliver his maiden speech in the Lower House after introducing the bill which had earlier been enforced as an ordinance. The Union cabinet had approved 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019' on February 28 and it was cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.
The bill proposes to give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10 km of the International Border in Jammu on a par with people living along the Line of Control in Kashmir.
This would lead to reservation of state government jobs for Jammu and Kashmir youths, who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any religion or caste.
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is also expected to table the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
The bill, which will replace an ordinance issued in March and proposes stiff penalties for violation of norms, proposes giving a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age.
In the Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, the working president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is expected to move the motion of thanks on the President’s address.
