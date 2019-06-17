LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Parliament LIVE: PM Modi, Other Lawmakers Take Oath in Inaugural Session of 17th Lok Sabha

June 17, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE: The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha is underway with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other lawmakers, including Lok Sabha debutant Amit Shah, taking oath as MPs. Advising opposition parties to not dwell too much on their numbers in the Lok Sabha, Modi has said views of the Opposition are important for a healthy democracy. Speaking before the start of the Budget Session, Modi also hoped for a fruitful budget session during which the government will present the Union budget and introduce several key bills. Before the session’s commencement, BJP’s Virendra Kumar was sworn-in as the Pro Tem speaker and will conduct elections for the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

As soon as the House, the members stood in silence for a few minutes as per convention after the assembling of the new Lok Sabha. When Modi's name was called out, members from the ruling NDA thumped the desk greeting the Prime Minister with 'Modi Modi' and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.
Jun 17, 2019 11:43 am (IST)

Union Ministers and BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan and Jitendra Singh taking the oath in Sanskrit and Dogri, respectively

Jun 17, 2019 11:35 am (IST)

BJP MPs Sunny Deol, Tejasvi Surya and Ravi Kishan arrive at the Parliament, to take oath.

Jun 17, 2019 11:24 am (IST)

Union Minister Smriti Irani takes oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha. 

Jun 17, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

Home Minister Amit Shah takes oath as the member of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Jun 17, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha has begun. Here is a visual of PM Modi, who is also the Leader of the House, taking the oath of duty.

Jun 17, 2019 10:52 am (IST)

Narendra Modi in his address ahead of the commencement of the Budget session says, "In Parliament, we should forget 'Paksh', 'Vipaksh' and think about issues with 'nishpaksh spirit' (unbiased spirit) and work in the larger interest of the nation."

Jun 17, 2019 10:40 am (IST)

Oppn Shouldn't Worry About Numbers as We Value Their Opinions, Says PM Modi | Narendra Modi emphasises on the essential role of the opposition in a democracy. "The opposition shouldn't worry about their numbers. We value their opinions and feelings. I hope they will speak actively and participate in house proceedings," he says. 

Jun 17, 2019 10:35 am (IST)

Happy The New House Has High Number of Women MPs: PM Modi | "I am happy that this new house has a high number of women MPs. My experience also suggests that when the Parliament functions smoothly, we are able to fulfil numerous aspirations of the people of India," says PM Modi ahead of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Jun 17, 2019 10:33 am (IST)

PM Modi's in his address ahead of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha says, "Today marks the start of the first session after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. I welcome all new MPs. With them come new hopes, new aspirations and new determination to serve (the country)."

Jun 17, 2019 10:26 am (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind administering the oath to Pro tem Speaker Virendra Kumar. 

Jun 17, 2019 10:23 am (IST)

Virendra Kumar is being sworn in as the pro tem speaker. Several new lawmakers will be taking oath in the first few days of the Parliament. The Lok Sabha speaker will be elected on June 19.

Jun 17, 2019 10:13 am (IST)

Ahead of the commencement of the 17th Lok Sabha, the leader of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha, Thawar Chand Gehlot urges all parties to resolve problems through discussion. "I would request the ruling party as well as opposition parties that any problem can be resolved through discussions. So, during the session, parties should make an effort to find solutions," he says. 

Jun 17, 2019 10:07 am (IST)

Bills on Triple Talaq, Aadhar on The Agenda | A legislation to allow the voluntary use of Aadhaar as an identity proof for opening bank accounts and getting mobile phone connections is also likely to be tabled along with other legislations, including the Indian Medical Council (Amendment Bill), 2019 and the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill. For the moment, there is no word on whether the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be tabled in this session.

Jun 17, 2019 10:05 am (IST)

The BJP this time will hope to push several important legislations of which the ordinance on triple talaq will likely be on top priority. Apart from triple talaq, 10 other ordinances will need to be converted into law within six weeks of Parliament session that will continue till July 26. On July 5, Nirmala Sitharam - the country's first full-time female Finance Minister- will present the much anticipated Union Budget.

Jun 17, 2019 10:04 am (IST)

Amit Shah's Debut in Council of Ministers | The 17th Lok Sabha will also see debutants like BJP president Amit Shah, terror accused Pragya Thakur, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, singer Hans Raj Hans, youngest BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, the only female MP from Kerala and firebrand Dalit leader, Ramya Haridas, short story writer and only woman MP from the Congress party in Tamil Nadu, Jothimani S, and others.

Jun 17, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

In many ways many things will remain the same. The strength of the BJP, its highest ever with 303 MPs, will pale all competition, especially Congress, the next big party, with 52 MPs. The 17th Lok Sabha will, however, make history for having the highest-ever number of female MPs — 78. 

Jun 17, 2019 9:58 am (IST)

First Parliamentary Session After Lok Sabha Polls | The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence in a short while from now. The Union Budget and several key bills are on the agenda for the Budget Session of the Parliament. As was the case in 2014, the Congress won't be in a position to nominate a Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, having failed to get 55 seats or 10% of the total seats. 

