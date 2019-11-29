Parliament LIVE: Pragya Thakur Demands Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi for Calling Her 'Terrorist'; Bring It On, Says Congress Leader

File photo of Rahul Gandhi.



The Congress and other UPA constituents had given a notice to move a censure motion in the Lok Sabha over the controversy. Signatures of MPs from the Congress, DMK, NCP, RJD and IUML were on the motion which was presented to House Speaker Om Birla. According to sources, the Congress is also upset over Thakur calling it a "terrorist party", and has demanded an apology for the "unwarranted remarks", which, they allege, have lowered the dignity of the House.



Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remark in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.



However, after the opposition members' protest, the Lok Sabha speaker said only the DMK leader's speech during the discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill will go on record.



"We are very clear about it that we condemn her statement and we do not support this ideology," BJP working president J P Nadda said.



This is not the first time that Thakur has courted controversy because of her comments on Godse. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Thakur had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm. Later, she had apologised for her statement.