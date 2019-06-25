Parliament LIVE: Chennai Water Crisis Echoes in Lok Sabha as DMK Accuses AIADMK of Complacency

Event Highlights
He added, “Then Karunanidhi decided to set up a desalination unit and the UPA government sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for a plant to be set up in Chennai. But Centre’s ally AIADMK is complacent.”
'AIADMK Complacent' Says DMK MP on Water Crisis | Calling attention to the water crisis in Tamil Nadu, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran calls the state government "complacent" in the problems. "The pre-monsoon rain is the lowest in the last 65 years. Water supply in the four reservoirs supplying water in Chennai has dropped below 1 %."
Here is an image of Mimi Chakrabarti taking oath in the Parliament.
TMC's winning candidate from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty took oath as a member of Lok Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/TKtE6EpZD9— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019
Monday's proceedings saw the introduction of several bills including The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, which was Amit Shah's first legislative business in the Lok Sabha. Law Minister Ram Shankar Prasad also introduced the contentious The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 while Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had introduced The Special Economic Zones (Amendment), 2019.
Ram Nath Kovind in his address on June 20 had touched on several issues including the water crisis, the National Register of Citizens and the 'One Nation One Poll' proposal. Regarding the NRC, the President said that his government has decided to implement the process of National Register Citizens on a priority basis but affirmed that this will be done while protecting the linguistic, cultural and social identities of the people.
Meanwhile, TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty took oath today. Actor-turned-politician Jahan and Chakraborty took the political plunge this year and won from Basirhat and Jadavpur constituencies respectively. The two were unable to take oath earlier as they were busy with the wedding festivities of Jahan, who tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey.
In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Parliament in a speech that is likely to be a glimpse into the next five years of the new government. Modi’s note of thanks and reply is also likely to address several issues that were raised by President Ram Nath Kovind in his joint address to the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha last week.
Kovind, in his address on June 20, had touched on several issues, including the water crisis, the National Register of Citizens and the 'One Nation, One Poll' proposal. The President said his government has decided to implement the process of National Register Citizens on priority basis, even as he hailed the efforts of the government to tackle water scarcity and called the Jal Shakti Ministry a step towards water conservation.
-
25 Jun, 2019 | Malaysia Tri-Series MAL vs MDV 186/520.0 overs /oversMalaysia beat Maldives by 73 runs
-
24 Jun, 2019 | Malaysia Tri-Series THA vs MAL 113/820.0 overs /oversMalaysia beat Thailand by 5 wickets
-
23 Jun, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Netherlands NED vs ZIM 199/620.0 overs 150/1019.5 oversNetherlands beat Zimbabwe by 49 runs
-
24 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup BAN vs AFG 262/750.0 overs 200/1047.0 oversBangladesh beat Afghanistan by 62 runs
-
23 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup PAK vs SA 308/750.0 overs 259/950.0 oversPakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs