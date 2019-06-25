Parliament LIVE: Chennai Water Crisis Echoes in Lok Sabha as DMK Accuses AIADMK of Complacency

Event Highlights Parliament Re-convenes

He added, “Then Karunanidhi decided to set up a desalination unit and the UPA government sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for a plant to be set up in Chennai. But Centre’s ally AIADMK is complacent.”

Jun 25, 2019 1:35 pm (IST) YSRCP MP Magunta Magunta Sreenivasulu is urging the Centre to help the debt-strapped Andhra Pradesh. "There is a negative cash balance so the government has to help the young CM," he says. Jun 25, 2019 1:20 pm (IST) 'AIADMK Complacent' Says DMK MP on Water Crisis | Calling attention to the water crisis in Tamil Nadu, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran calls the state government "complacent" in the problems. "The pre-monsoon rain is the lowest in the last 65 years. Water supply in the four reservoirs supplying water in Chennai has dropped below 1 %." Jun 25, 2019 1:07 pm (IST) Soon after taking oath in the Parliament, TMC lawmaker Nusrat Jahan says, "There are several things on priority. We will raise the first concern of our constituencies before the House tomorrow. We will put across our views there." Jun 25, 2019 11:38 am (IST) Here is an image of Mimi Chakrabarti taking oath in the Parliament. TMC's winning candidate from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty took oath as a member of Lok Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/TKtE6EpZD9 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019 Jun 25, 2019 11:32 am (IST) Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM | Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm after the MPs observed two minutes of silence for BJP leader Madan Lal Saini following his demise. Jun 25, 2019 11:29 am (IST) Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty have taken oath as Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. Both Nusrat and Mimi had been unable to take oath as the MPs were in Turkey for the former's wedding. Jun 25, 2019 10:17 am (IST) Amit Shah to Introduce Bill on Foreign Contributions | In today's list of business, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be introducing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rule, 2019 that regulates foreign contributions. Jun 25, 2019 10:14 am (IST) Monday's proceedings saw the introduction of several bills including The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, which was Amit Shah's first legislative business in the Lok Sabha. Law Minister Ram Shankar Prasad also introduced the contentious The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 while Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had introduced The Special Economic Zones (Amendment), 2019. Jun 25, 2019 10:05 am (IST) Ram Nath Kovind in his address on June 20 had touched on several issues including the water crisis, the National Register of Citizens and the 'One Nation One Poll' proposal. Regarding the NRC, the President said that his government has decided to implement the process of National Register Citizens on a priority basis but affirmed that this will be done while protecting the linguistic, cultural and social identities of the people. Jun 25, 2019 10:02 am (IST) PM Narendra Modi's Address Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Parliament today. He is likely to respond to several issues that were raised by President Ram Nath Kovind in his joint address to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha last week.



Meanwhile, TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty took oath today. Actor-turned-politician Jahan and Chakraborty took the political plunge this year and won from Basirhat and Jadavpur constituencies respectively. The two were unable to take oath earlier as they were busy with the wedding festivities of Jahan, who tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey.



In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Parliament in a speech that is likely to be a glimpse into the next five years of the new government. Modi’s note of thanks and reply is also likely to address several issues that were raised by President Ram Nath Kovind in his joint address to the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha last week.



Kovind, in his address on June 20, had touched on several issues, including the water crisis, the National Register of Citizens and the 'One Nation, One Poll' proposal. The President said his government has decided to implement the process of National Register Citizens on priority basis, even as he hailed the efforts of the government to tackle water scarcity and called the Jal Shakti Ministry a step towards water conservation.