Parliament LIVE: Congress Gives Adjournment Notice in Both Houses Over J&K Uncertainty

Event Highlights Heated Debated over J&K Situation Likely

J&K Quota Bill in RS



Three of Jammu and Kashmir's most prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone — were put under house arrest late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state. Internet services and mobile services were suspended in several places and all public gatherings were banned in Srinagar district as section 144 was imposed from midnight.

Read More Parliament LIVE: The uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir is set to rock Parliament today as the Opposition will demand a discussion on the situation in the state. The Congress has given an adjournment notice on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on the developments in the state in both the Houses, which has triggered a political slugfest.Three of Jammu and Kashmir's most prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone — were put under house arrest late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state. Internet services and mobile services were suspended in several places and all public gatherings were banned in Srinagar district as section 144 was imposed from midnight. Aug 5, 2019 9:10 am (IST) Aam Admi Party's Sanjay Singh has also given a notice for suspension of business to discuss the unfolding situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Tensions remain high in the state as the government has suspended mobile and internet services and even imposed Section 144 in several areas. Calling for the enforcing osection 267, Singh in the notice urged the government to take up a discussion on the issue, specifically on their decision to scrap the Amarnath Yatra. Aug 5, 2019 9:03 am (IST) Heated Debated over J&K Situation Likely | The Parliament is also likely to see a heated debate play out between the ruling BJP and the opposition over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir whose top opposition leaders have been placed under house arrest. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh and Manish Tewari have given Adjournment Motion notices in Lok Sabha, over Kashmir issue. Aug 5, 2019 9:00 am (IST) J&K Quota Bill in RS | Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir quota bill in the Rajya Sabha for the implementation of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which provides people living near the International Border benefits like reservation in jobs, promotion and education institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

Parliament House (Reuters)



Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday evening tweeted saying that he has been informed that an "unofficial curfew" was about to begin in Kashmir and mainstream leaders were going to be detained or kept under house arrest.



Earlier on Sunday, leaders of the mainstream political parties in Kashmir held an all party meeting in Srinagar to discuss the prevailing situation in the Valley.



Kashmir remained on edge as authorities stepped up security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas amid heightened terror threat and flare up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).



After the Jammu and Kashmir administration curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley at the earliest on Friday, anxious residents continue to throng markets to stock on essentials and serpentine queues have been visible outside shops and fuel stations.



Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, the mentor of Jammu and Kashmir state teams who was in Srinagar to oversee the trials for the U-16 (Vijay Merchant Trophy) and U-19 (Cooch Behar Trophy) squads, has left Srinagar, along with the young players. "We have for the time being postponed the second phase of junior team trials...since there has been a government advisory, I had a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association...Accordingly, it was decided that boys need to be sent back home," Pathan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



Various educational institutions also directed their students to vacate hostels. Additional paramilitary forces, which arrived here last week, have been deployed across the city and in other vulnerable areas of Kashmir Valley, the officials said.



The strength of the security personnel has been increased around vital installations such as the civil secretariat, police headquarters, airport and various central government establishments in the city, they said. Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar, the summer capital of the state. Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, the officials added.



Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it was the right time for US President Donald Trump to mediate on Kashmir turmoil.



Pakistan further warned India that it is ready to respond to any "misadventure or aggression" by the Indian forces, as the country's top civil and military leadership discussed the sudden spike in tensions with New Delhi during a meeting of the National Security Committee.