Parliament LIVE: Under Fire, Azam Khan Apologises for 'Sexist' Remark, Rama Devi Refuses to Relent

Parliament LIVE: The Unnao rape survivor’s accident, which left two of her relatives dead, will resonate in Parliament today as the Congress has given a notice to discuss the incident and the ‘lawlessness’ in Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, the victim was travelling with her family to meet her uncle who is serving a life term at a Rae Bareli district jail when they met with an accident. While two of her aunts succumbed to their injuries, her lawyer, who was driving the car, was grievously injured.The family has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who the girl had accused of rape, and his “men” to be behind the accident.