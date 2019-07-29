LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Parliament LIVE: Under Fire, Azam Khan Apologises for 'Sexist' Remark, Rama Devi Refuses to Relent

News18.com | July 29, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE: The Unnao rape survivor’s accident, which left two of her relatives dead, will resonate in Parliament today as the Congress has given a notice to discuss the incident and the ‘lawlessness’ in Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, the victim was travelling with her family to meet her uncle who is serving a life term at a Rae Bareli district jail when they met with an accident. While two of her aunts succumbed to their injuries, her lawyer, who was driving the car, was grievously injured.

The family has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who the girl had accused of rape, and his “men” to be behind the accident.
Jul 29, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon after ruckus ensued in the House over Unnao rape survivor's accident that took place earlier today morning. 

Jul 29, 2019 11:13 am (IST)

Unrelenting on her stand, Rama Devi says that Khan's sexist comments against her have offended both men and women of the country. 

Jul 29, 2019 11:11 am (IST)

Calling Azam Khan a 'habitual offender', Rama Devi goes on to slam his party chief Akhilesh Yadav for coming to his defence and calls him Khan's mouthpiece. 

Jul 29, 2019 11:08 am (IST)

At this point, Rama Devi rises to speak. She lashes out at Azam Khan and tells the House that his penchant to make derogatory comments on women is a longstanding issue that must be addressed. "He has a habit of making such statements even outside Parliament but I will not have it. I am a senior MP and I haven't come here to hear such words," she rues. 

Jul 29, 2019 11:04 am (IST)

Azam Khan Aplogises in Parliament | Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, known for his notorious mouth, apologizes in Parliament for his misogynistic remarks on BJP leader Rama Devi amid uproar as leaders remain unhappy with his statement, urging him to tender his apology in 'clear words'.

Jul 29, 2019 10:59 am (IST)

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it could be a conspiracy to kill her and demanded a CBI probe into the Sunday incident. Yadav added that he will raise the issue in the Zero Hour today, while Rajya Sabha MPs will be taking up the matter in the Upper House. 

Jul 29, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

On Sunday, the victim was travelling with her family to meet her uncle who is serving a life term at a Rae Bareli district jail when they met with an accident. While two of her aunts succumbed to their injuries, her lawyer, who was driving the car, was grievously injured. 

Jul 29, 2019 10:48 am (IST)

Congress Issues Notice of 'Lawlessness' | The Unnao rape survivor’s accident, which left two of her relatives dead, will resonate in Parliament today as the Congress has given a notice to discuss the incident and the ‘lawlessness’ in Uttar Pradesh. 

Jul 29, 2019 10:41 am (IST)

According to sources, Azam Khan is likely to meet the speaker ahead of today's session to apologise for his sexist remarks against Rama Devi as the Lok Sabha may pass a resolution authorising Om Birla to take 'exemplary action' against him. 

Jul 29, 2019 10:37 am (IST)

The SP leader did not apologize for his remarks but said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who defended his remarks

Jul 29, 2019 10:36 am (IST)

Khan made objectionable remarks against Devi who was presiding over the proceedings in Lok Sabha on Thursday as the house was debating the Triple Talaq Bill. After an uproar and support from a majority of the parties, Khan was directed to apologise in the Lok Sabha for his remarks. "The Speaker will ask Azam Khan to apologise over his comments made against Rama Devi without any condition in the House. If he does not do so, the Speaker has been authorised to take action against him," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said.

Jul 29, 2019 10:35 am (IST)

'Exemplary Action' Against Azam Khan? A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Rama Devi said that Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan should be suspended from Lok Sabha for five years for his misoginystic remarks in Parliament, politicians are likely to take up demands for exemplary action against him in the House once again today. Devi Saturday said that a 'mere apology' from the SP leader for his remarks against her will not do.

A merged image of Azam Khan and Rama Devi

Meanwhile, Samajawadi Party MP Azam Khan is set to apologise for his misogynistic remarks in Parliament on BJP member Rama Devi, who has demanded his suspension from the Lok Saba for five years.

Khan made objectionable remarks against Devi who was presiding over the proceedings in Lok Sabha on Thursday as the house was debating the Triple Talaq Bill. After an uproar and support from a majority of the parties, Khan was directed to apologise in the Lok Sabha for his remarks.
