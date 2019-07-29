Parliament LIVE: Under Fire, Azam Khan Apologises for 'Sexist' Remark, Rama Devi Refuses to Relent

Event Highlights
The family has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who the girl had accused of rape, and his “men” to be behind the accident.
Unrelenting on her stand, Rama Devi says that Khan's sexist comments against her have offended both men and women of the country.
BJP MP Rama Devi in Lok Sabha: Azam Khan ji's remark has hurt both women and men in India. He will not understand this. Inki aadat bigadi hui hai, zaroorat se zada bigadi hui hai. I have not come here to hear such comments. pic.twitter.com/Z1tvupdNvW— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019
At this point, Rama Devi rises to speak. She lashes out at Azam Khan and tells the House that his penchant to make derogatory comments on women is a longstanding issue that must be addressed. "He has a habit of making such statements even outside Parliament but I will not have it. I am a senior MP and I haven't come here to hear such words," she rues.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it could be a conspiracy to kill her and demanded a CBI probe into the Sunday incident. Yadav added that he will raise the issue in the Zero Hour today, while Rajya Sabha MPs will be taking up the matter in the Upper House.
Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, to ANI: We are demanding CBI investigation in Unnao accident and I will raise the issue in Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MPs will raise the issue in the House also. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ckvX2yz8F3— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019
Khan made objectionable remarks against Devi who was presiding over the proceedings in Lok Sabha on Thursday as the house was debating the Triple Talaq Bill. After an uproar and support from a majority of the parties, Khan was directed to apologise in the Lok Sabha for his remarks. "The Speaker will ask Azam Khan to apologise over his comments made against Rama Devi without any condition in the House. If he does not do so, the Speaker has been authorised to take action against him," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said.
'Exemplary Action' Against Azam Khan? A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Rama Devi said that Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan should be suspended from Lok Sabha for five years for his misoginystic remarks in Parliament, politicians are likely to take up demands for exemplary action against him in the House once again today. Devi Saturday said that a 'mere apology' from the SP leader for his remarks against her will not do.
A merged image of Azam Khan and Rama Devi
Meanwhile, Samajawadi Party MP Azam Khan is set to apologise for his misogynistic remarks in Parliament on BJP member Rama Devi, who has demanded his suspension from the Lok Saba for five years.
Khan made objectionable remarks against Devi who was presiding over the proceedings in Lok Sabha on Thursday as the house was debating the Triple Talaq Bill. After an uproar and support from a majority of the parties, Khan was directed to apologise in the Lok Sabha for his remarks.
