Parliament LIVE: Congress to Raise Issue of Electoral Bonds, Pollution Debate to Continue

News18.com | November 21, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE Updates: The Congress will today raise the issue of electoral bonds in Parliament, a day after it demanded that the government disclose all details about the scheme before the House and alleged that it resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties. Describing electoral bonds as a "political bribery scheme", the opposition party said it was a scam that tarnished the image of the Indian democracy. "What we are talking about today leads straight to the PM's office. The BJP govt is running 90 per cent of the business in this country with a few industrialists," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

He alleged that the scheme of electoral bonds resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties.
Nov 21, 2019 9:37 am (IST)

Congress Calls for Discussion on NRC | Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls for a discussion on all issues relating to a National Register of Citizens. "I think the government and the ruling party are hell-bent on dividing the society along communal lines."

Nov 21, 2019 8:59 am (IST)

Congress Set to Raise Electoral Bonds Issue | The Congress will also once again raise the issue of transparency over electoral bonds after Wednesday saw its leader Ghulam Nabi Azad demanding the disclosure of all details about the scheme. The debate over the electoral bonds scheme was raised following reports in the Huffington Post which suggested that the PM Narendra Modi-led government in 2017 overlooked suggestions by RBI and Election Commission when bringing about the law that allowed political donations through bonds. Describing electoral bonds as a "political bribery scheme", Congress in Parliament said yesterday that it was a scam that tarnished the image of the Indian democracy.

Nov 21, 2019 8:37 am (IST)

Up Next, a Debate on Pollution & 3 Bills | The debate on pollution will carry on in Day 4 of the proceedings. BJP MP Vijay Goel, who has been at loggerheads with the ruling Aam Admi Party in Delhi over several of the pollution curbing measures, is slated to speak in the Upper House. The Rajya Sabha will once again consider the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 along with The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 and The Dam Safety Bill, 2019.

Nov 21, 2019 8:33 am (IST)

Send Transgender Bill to Select Committee: RS Members | The contentious Transgender Bill was also moved for consideration in the Rajya Sabha following which several members suggested that it be referred to a select committee. Congress leader Rajeev Gowda and DMK's Tiruchi Siva both were both of the view that the Bill be sent to a committee even as Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot argued that it should be discussed and passed. 

Nov 21, 2019 8:25 am (IST)

Assam Govt Rejects its NRC List and Mamata's Reaction | The announcement for a pan-India NRC in Day 3's proceedings was met with a host of reactions. In particular, the government in Assam, where the exercise took place earlier this year, rejected their NRC list. Demanding that Assam should be a part of the national exercise, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the cut-off date for the entire nation should be kept the same. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said that she would not allow NRC exercise to take place in the state. 

Nov 21, 2019 8:20 am (IST)

Winter Session Day 3 Summary | Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement for a pan-India National Register of Citizens during the third day of Winter Session has taken everyone by surprise. "The process of NRC will be carried out across the country. No one irrespective of their religion should be worried. It is just a process to get everyone under the NRC," Shah said in response to a supplementary during the Question Hour in the Upper House. Shah also reiterated the government's stand for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, reasoning that non-Muslim refugees should get citizenship. 

Parliament House (Reuters)

Addressing a press conference here, Azad, along with party colleagues Randeep Singh Surjewala and Anand Sharma, said under the electoral bonds scheme, the donor buying the bonds could hide his identity and at the same time, a political party needed to share the details as regards from whom it got how much money.

"Our demand is that the PM must intervene and the government must disclose full donor information, who donated crores to the BJP coffers, and place this information before Parliament," Sharma said.

The pollution debate will also continue in Parliament today.
