Parliament LIVE: Congress to Raise Issue of Electoral Bonds, Pollution Debate to Continue

Parliament LIVE Updates: The Congress will today raise the issue of electoral bonds in Parliament, a day after it demanded that the government disclose all details about the scheme before the House and alleged that it resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties. Describing electoral bonds as a "political bribery scheme", the opposition party said it was a scam that tarnished the image of the Indian democracy. "What we are talking about today leads straight to the PM's office. The BJP govt is running 90 per cent of the business in this country with a few industrialists," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.He alleged that the scheme of electoral bonds resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties.