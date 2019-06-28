Parliament LIVE: Nehru Created J&K Problem, Don't Need Lessons on Democracy from Congress, Says Amit Shah

Parliament LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah today blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying his government did not need lessons on democracy from the Congress.
Shah, who moved the amendment bill of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, in the Lok Sabha, said he wanted to assure everyone that the Modi government had zero-tolerance towards terrorism. “The Congress has imposed President’s Rule 93 times... how can they say we are stifling democracy? We imposed President’s Rule in J&K due to the prevailing circumstances,” he said.
Jun 28, 2019 3:59 pm (IST)
"There was a time when there was no sign of India in Kashmir. State Bank of India signboard was seen with a cloth covering 'India' word. Murli Manohar Joshi and Narendra Modi risked their lives and unfurled triclour at Lal Chowk. We were not in power then," Home Minister Amit Shah said.
Jun 28, 2019 3:57 pm (IST)
"We will protect the Kashmiri culture," Home Minister AMit Shah said, adding that opposing India does not fall in the ambit of Kashmiriyat. "Those who want to separate J&K from India must have fear in their minds," Shah said.
Jun 28, 2019 3:55 pm (IST)
He said the BJP government has empowered the governance in Ladakh and steps have been taken for the resettlement of the Kashmiri Pandits, He also informed that compensation for those affected by cross-border firing has been increased.
Jun 28, 2019 3:53 pm (IST)
Training the guns at the Congress, Shah said that Congress in J&K supported the Muslim Conference, which was established by Sheikh Abdullah in 1931, and did not start it own unit there. "Congress put all its eggs in Abdullah's basket and he ran away with the basket and as a result he became the Prime Minister there," Shah told the Parliament.
Jun 28, 2019 3:49 pm (IST)
Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Modi government provided a package to Jammu and Kashmir for power projects, IITs, IIMs and other infrastructure and the projects have been completed.
Jun 28, 2019 3:40 pm (IST)
"We don't want to ignite fear in the Jammu & Kashmir people," says Amit Shah. He adds that the Narendra Modi govt has given Jammu & Kashmir 40,000 rightfully elected panchayats.
Jun 28, 2019 3:32 pm (IST)
"Whenever the Election Commission decides to have democratic elections in J&K, polls will be held," Amit Shah says, blaming the Congress for controlling the EC when it was in power.
Jun 28, 2019 3:31 pm (IST)
Home Minister Amit Shah says that all the elections that took place in Jammu & Kashmir when the Congress was in power were a "joke" in the name of democracy.
Jun 28, 2019 3:26 pm (IST)
Of all the princely states that were divided, Article 370 applies only to Jammu & Kashmir, which was being handled by Nehru while the rest were under Sardar Patel's care, Amit Shah says.
Jun 28, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)
Jawaharlal Nehru is to be blame for the conflict over Kashmir, who did not take his Home Minister Sardar Patel into confidence, says Home Minister Amit Shah.
Jun 28, 2019 3:17 pm (IST)
"We still maintain that the country should not be divided along religious lines," Amit Shah says, blaming the Congress for the Partition.
Jun 28, 2019 3:14 pm (IST)
"We targeted the very root of terror by conducting air strikes and surgical strikes in which not one civilian was killed. The strikes were not attacks, but simply defense to protect ourselves," Home Minister Amit Shah says.
Jun 28, 2019 3:12 pm (IST)
Amit Shah says that anti-India propoganda was taking place in Kashmir targeting youth, but his govt has stopped that. He adds that every party has tried to fight terrorism, but there is vast difference in the way it is fought.
Jun 28, 2019 3:09 pm (IST)
Home Minister Amit Shah's Rebuttal | " We never used Article 356 for political gains," says Home Minister Amit Shah. He adds that pre-emptive arrest and fortified prisons have helped checked terrorism.
Jun 28, 2019 2:03 pm (IST)
"Coalition with the PDP was dictated by the mandate of the people, and we walked out (of the coalition) because of the will of the people of Jammu & Kashmir," says Jitendra Singh.
Jun 28, 2019 1:56 pm (IST)
J&K's Udhampur BJP MP Jitendra Singh | Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office and MP from Udhampur in J&K says, "The BJP is ready for an election at all times." He adds that the Opposition hopes for 8 to 10 percent voter turnout, and hence win the election.
Jun 28, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)
Hasnain Masoodi says that people hoped that Home Minister would announce elections during his visit to Jammu & Kashmir. "The governor may be efficient, but is not a representative," he adds.
Jun 28, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)
"It will be best to hold assembly elections and form a responsible and answerable state govt in Jammu & Kashmir immediately": J&K National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi.
Jun 28, 2019 1:36 pm (IST)
Hasnain Masoodi, Anantnag MP, Takes the Floor | Jammu & Kashmir National Conference MP from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi says, "What is the reason that the 'dance of democracy' is kept away from Jammu & Kashmir?"
Jun 28, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)
AITC MP from Jaynagar (West Bengal) Pratima Mandal: "Provide the same reservation to SC, ST and other backward classes as well."
Jun 28, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)
Poonam Mahajan: "The people of Kashmir want the NDA govt, and want Narendra Modi to lead the entire country into a bright future"
Jun 28, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)
"We have risen beyond politics, and are trying to bring together the youth of the entire country together through this bill," says Poonam Mahajan, National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.
Jun 28, 2019 1:13 pm (IST)
After Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Amit Shah was the first Home Minister welcomed to the state without any opposition in the state: Poonam Mahajan, BJP MP from Mumbai-NC.
Jun 28, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)
"Narendra Modi raised the national flag in Kashmir's Lal Chowk," says Poonam Mahajan. She adds that the PM Narendra Modi and his govt has tried to unite Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of the country.
Jun 28, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)
Poonam Mahajan, BJP MP from Mumbai NC | "Why did we approach a third party for resolution (United Nations) on the Kashmir issue," says Poonam Mahajan, BJP MP from Mumbai NC, calling it a "historical blunder".
Jun 28, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)
"If you look at J&K with ideological blinkers, discussion on J&K will always continue in the Lok Sabha," Manish Tiwari says.
Jun 28, 2019 1:01 pm (IST)
"The sense of alienation in the people of J&K has increased. The govt will have to walk an extra two miles to bring them back into the country," MP Manish Tiwari says. He adds that he does not oppose reservation, but only the fact that assembly elections are not being held there.
Jun 28, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)
Manish Tiwari says the Congress handed a progressive state to succeeding govts in Jammu & Kashmir. "Alliance of ideologiocally incompatible" parties (BJP and PDP) responsible for the state of affairs in Jammu & Kashmir, where President's Rule is being sought so frequently, he adds.
Jun 28, 2019 12:50 pm (IST)
"Pakistan was responsible for troubles in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, after it was partitioned into Pakistan and Bangladesh," says Congress MP Manish Tiwari. He adds that under Congress, National Conference government was formed in Jammu & Kashmir in 1996-2002. Elections were held again, when the PDP and Congress govt came to power, in a period of relative peace.
Jun 28, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)
Congress MP Manish Tiwari Opposes Prez Rule | MP from Anandpur Sahib, Congress leader Manish Tiwari opposes Presidential Rule put on the table by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Speaking about the fight against terror, Shah said every government had fought Pakistan-sponsored terror “but there is a difference in the way they fought and how we did”. “We entered their soil and killed terrorists... I want to put it on record that in the two strikes we conducted, no civilian was killed… we exercised our right to defend ourselves.’
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, proposes to give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10km of the International Border in Jammu on par with people living along the Line of Control in Kashmir.
If passed, the bill will lead to reservation of state government jobs for Jammu and Kashmir youths, who are from economically weaker sections irrespective of their religion or caste.
The amendment bill of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, along with the amendment bills of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, moved by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be taken up for consideration today.
Besides, Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik and Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will lay their papers on the table.
In the Rajya Sabha, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Forty-second Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development on Demands for Grants (2017-18) of the Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development. She will also lay on the Table, a Statement (in English and Hindi) correcting the answer to Unstarred Question 106 given in the Rajya Sabha on the 4th February, 2019, regarding ‘Unemployment allowance in MGNREGA’.
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa will make a statement regarding Status of implementation of recommendations/observations` contained in the Twenty-third Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on 'Maintenance of Bridges in Indian Railways: A Review'.
Lastly, V Muraleedharan to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, July 1. The Rajya Sabha will take up the Private members’ business later in the afternoon.