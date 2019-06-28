Parliament LIVE: Nehru Created J&K Problem, Don't Need Lessons on Democracy from Congress, Says Amit Shah



Speaking about the fight against terror, Shah said every government had fought Pakistan-sponsored terror “but there is a difference in the way they fought and how we did”. “We entered their soil and killed terrorists... I want to put it on record that in the two strikes we conducted, no civilian was killed… we exercised our right to defend ourselves.’



The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, proposes to give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10km of the International Border in Jammu on par with people living along the Line of Control in Kashmir.



If passed, the bill will lead to reservation of state government jobs for Jammu and Kashmir youths, who are from economically weaker sections irrespective of their religion or caste.



The amendment bill of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, along with the amendment bills of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, moved by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be taken up for consideration today.



Besides, Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik and Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will lay their papers on the table.



In the Rajya Sabha, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Forty-second Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development on Demands for Grants (2017-18) of the Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development. She will also lay on the Table, a Statement (in English and Hindi) correcting the answer to Unstarred Question 106 given in the Rajya Sabha on the 4th February, 2019, regarding ‘Unemployment allowance in MGNREGA’.



Angadi Suresh Channabasappa will make a statement regarding Status of implementation of recommendations/observations` contained in the Twenty-third Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on 'Maintenance of Bridges in Indian Railways: A Review'.



Lastly, V Muraleedharan to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, July 1. The Rajya Sabha will take up the Private members’ business later in the afternoon.

