Parliament LIVE: Govt Misleading People, Says Cong as Amit Shah Seeks Extension of President's Rule in J&K

Parliament LIVE: The state of Jammu and Kashmir found resonance in Parliament today as Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill that grants will provide quota in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10km of the international border (IB) along the Line of Control (LoC). The House is currently also discussing the statutory resolution for extension of President’s Rule by another six months.On Friday, the Lok Sabha gave its nod to Shah’s proposal of the amendment bill and extension of President’s Rule. The debate, however, saw Shah take several digs at Congress, even blaming former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for “sowing the seeds of discontent” in the state.