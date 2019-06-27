Parliament LIVE: Have No Proposal for Free Rides for Women in Delhi Metro, Says Hardeep Puri in LS

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is likely to table the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He is also expected to move amendments to the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
BJP Minister Hardeep Puri on Free Metro Rides | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi Govt did not send any proposal for free rides for women in Delhi Metro. AAP responds by saying it is their proposal as they have 50 per cent stake in DMRC and the Delhi govt will bear the cost and pay directly to DMRC.
PM Modi Urged MPs to Write to him on Ayushman Bharat | Talking about Ayushman Bharat, yesterday PM Modi urged MPs to write to him seeking help on behalf of poor for medical treatment. He said he is willing to look into shortcomings, but asked the Opposition not to write off the entire scheme. "The need of the hour is to strengthen Ayushman Bharat. We want our poor to get the best quality and affordable medical treatment," PM Modi said.
While addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, PM Modi condemned the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand. He said he 'pained' by the incident but the state should not be blamed for the attacks and it was unfair to call Jharkhand the "hub of lynching".
"Some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state? None of us have the right to insult the state of Jharkhand," said PM Modi.
Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, the Leader of Congress, has filed an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha. His demand is to introduce tax rebate for the disabled Indian Army personnel.
In a bid to stop the Hydrocarbon Project currently underway in Cauvery basin in Tamil Nadu, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has also submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha today.
Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader N K Premchandran is another MP who has given an Adjournment Motion notice over incidents of violence across the country in the name of cow protection.
Newly appointed Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha today.
Another BJP leader Shripad Naik, the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayurveda is also set to table The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.
File photo of Hardeep Singh Puri (Image: PTI)
Union minister Piyush Goyal will likely move for passage of the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to allows trusts to set up units in special economic zones by amending the SEZ law. The Opposition is likely to protest against the bill in its current format.
On Wednesday, Modi, in his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha after returning to power at the Centre, made a strong pitch for electoral reforms, backed use of electronic voting machines and called upon non-treasury benches to oppose and not obstruct legislative business in the Upper house, where ruling party lacks majority.
He flayed the Congress leadership for raising doubts over the efficacy of EVMs. "We brought the party from nothing to this stage. We lost elections but we never blamed circumstances. When there is no self-confidence, people start looking for excuses. There was no soul searching. This is the test of leadership. And now there is no point in lowering morale of cadres. Prep up and let’s be prepared for the next fight," Modi said.
