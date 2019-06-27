LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Parliament LIVE: Have No Proposal for Free Rides for Women in Delhi Metro, Says Hardeep Puri in LS

News18.com | June 27, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE: Samajwadi Party MPs protested outside Parliament today against the incidents of mob lynching, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the killing of a youth in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is likely to table the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He is also expected to move amendments to the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
Read More
Jun 27, 2019 1:48 pm (IST)

In response to a question asked by TMC MP Saugata Roy, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responds by saying that the Centre has not received any proposal on free metro rides by the AAP government.    

Jun 27, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

BJP Minister Hardeep Puri on Free Metro Rides | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi Govt did not send any proposal for free rides for women in Delhi Metro. AAP responds by saying it is their proposal as they have 50 per cent  stake in DMRC and the Delhi govt will bear the cost and pay directly to DMRC.

Jun 27, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)

PM Modi Urged MPs to Write to him on Ayushman Bharat | Talking about Ayushman Bharat, yesterday PM Modi urged MPs to write to him seeking help on behalf of poor for medical treatment. He said he is willing to look into shortcomings, but asked the Opposition not to write off the entire scheme. "The need of the hour is to strengthen Ayushman Bharat. We want our poor to get the best quality and affordable medical treatment," PM Modi said.

Jun 27, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

Earlier this week, Khan hit out at the government in Lok Sabha on the issue of attacks on members of the minority community over recital of Vande Matram. "If the Constitution says one has to recite from a religious book, I will be the first one to do so," he said.

Jun 27, 2019 11:43 am (IST)

SP MP Azam Khan is protesting outside the parliament against the increasing incidents of mob lynching in the country. 

Jun 27, 2019 11:35 am (IST)

While addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, PM Modi condemned the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand. He said he 'pained' by the incident but the state should not be blamed for the attacks and it was unfair to call Jharkhand the "hub of lynching". 

"Some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state? None of us have the right to insult the state of Jharkhand," said PM Modi. 

Jun 27, 2019 11:29 am (IST)

Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, the Leader of Congress, has filed an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha. His demand is to introduce tax rebate for the disabled Indian Army personnel.

In a bid to stop the Hydrocarbon Project currently underway in Cauvery basin in Tamil Nadu, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has also submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha today. 

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader N K Premchandran is another MP who has given an Adjournment Motion notice over incidents of violence across the country in the name of cow protection.​

Jun 27, 2019 11:23 am (IST)

Newly appointed Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha today. 

Another BJP leader Shripad Naik, the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayurveda is also set to table The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.  

Parliament LIVE: Have No Proposal for Free Rides for Women in Delhi Metro, Says Hardeep Puri in LS
File photo of Hardeep Singh Puri (Image: PTI)

Union minister Piyush Goyal will likely move for passage of the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to allows trusts to set up units in special economic zones by amending the SEZ law. The Opposition is likely to protest against the bill in its current format.

On Wednesday, Modi, in his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha after returning to power at the Centre, made a strong pitch for electoral reforms, backed use of electronic voting machines and called upon non-treasury benches to oppose and not obstruct legislative business in the Upper house, where ruling party lacks majority.

He flayed the Congress leadership for raising doubts over the efficacy of EVMs. "We brought the party from nothing to this stage. We lost elections but we never blamed circumstances. When there is no self-confidence, people start looking for excuses. There was no soul searching. This is the test of leadership. And now there is no point in lowering morale of cadres. Prep up and let’s be prepared for the next fight," Modi said.
  • 27 Jun, 2019 | Malaysia Tri-Series
    THA vs MAL
    127/7
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    NZ vs PAK
    237/6
    50.0 overs
    		 241/4
    49.1 overs
    Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Jun, 2019 | Malaysia Tri-Series
    THA vs MDV
    130/7
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Maldives beat Thailand by 2 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 Jun, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Netherlands
    NED vs ZIM
    152/8
    20.0 overs
    		 152/10
    20.0 overs
    Netherlands tied with Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe win Super Over by 9 runs)
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    AUS vs ENG
    285/7
    50.0 overs
    		 221/10
    44.4 overs
    Australia beat England by 64 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram