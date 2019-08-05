Parliament LIVE: J&K Can be a State Again if Situation Improves, UT Status is Temporary, Says Amit Shah

Event Highlights
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the decision to repeal articles 370 and 35A and called it a “fatal legal error”. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Chidambaram said: “I will not tell you what the error is but you will realise in due course.”
Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and was key to the state’s accession to India, will be removed as Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the Parliament on Monday. Read full report here.
The Parliament witnessed a heated debates over the abrogation of Articke 370 on Monday, with the Congress and other opposition parties creating ruckus, entering the Well of the House, shouting slogans and later walked out. The House, however, continuted to transact business amid slogan shouting by Congress members against the government. They shouted slogans like "Shame on democracy";"we want justice"; and "Pradham Mantri House mein aao (Prime Minister
come in House." Congress, TMC and DMK later walked out of the House in protest.
The Narendra Modi government’s decision to repeal Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir saw parties break ranks as Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) pledged its unequivocal support to the move, while ally JD(U) decided to boycott the bill, saying the BJP should look at building consensus. Read full report here.
"Upset to see bulldozing of bills," opposition leaders said amid discussion over government's move to abrogate Article 370. "We haven’t seen the bill but it has been adopted as resolution. Government in utter hurry to pass legislation which needs deliberation," the leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, said. "Never has Parliament been obliged to accept a resolution when bill has yet to be introduced. It’s a fragrant violation of Parliament procedure," Tharoor said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has said it will “employ all available options” against India’s move to repeal Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the decision to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. Follow Live Updates here.
'Next Agenda Should be to Get Back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir' | BJP Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that after scrapping of Article 370, the government's next agenda should be to get back Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He said, "Return of the territory in the possession of Pakistan is the next agenda item for us. I hope the decisiveness with which Prime Minister and Home Minister have taken this step, will take the next step also when we are ready to recover the land as per the resolution of this Parliament,"
J&K Reorganisation Bill Likely to Sail Through in Parliament | The government is likely to have smooth sailing in both houses of Parliament on the resolution scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the bill to reorganise the state into two Union Territories, as a majority of regional parties are supporting them. Regional parties like BSP, BJD, AIADMK and YSRCP on Monday supported the resolution in Rajya Sabha that will aid the government in the passage of the bill. The government does not enjoy a majority in the upper house. In Lok Sabha, the bill and the resolution are likely to get through easily as the government has a comfortable majority.
Congress leader Bhubaneswar Kalita speaking on his resignation from Rajya Sabha today said, “The resignation has been accepted. I will not analyse the reasons now, maybe tomorrow or day after, I will explain them to you”.
'It Wasn't A Rabbit From A Magic Hat' | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “It is something the country has been waiting for the last 70 years. Even our manifesto mentioned the need to abrogate Article370, so it is not something we brought out suddenly like a rabbit from a magic hat.”
Black Day in the Constitutional History of India: P Chidambaram | Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged that the PM Modi's government move amounted to "constitutional monstrosity" and the decision marks the "beginning of the disintegration of India if the government continues on this path". Flanked by leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other opposition leaders, Chidambaram told reporters outside Parliament: "We anticipated a misadventure, but did not think in our wildest dreams that they will take such a catastrophic step." "Today is a black day in the constitutional history of India," he said.
'History Will Judge Whether It was Historic or Not' | Former union minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, “Today we should think about why we're here and what should democracy involve. I know Bill will be passed as you have manufactured a majority, therefore we can do nothing about it. While you call this a historic moment, only history will judge whether it was historic or not.
'You are Passing An Order on Article 370 in Which You are Repealing the Order' | Chidambaram while speaking in the Rajya Sabha said, “I know there are number of young men who have taken to violence in the state. No one supports their actions.” He also said that he know that this was BJP’s manifesto promise, but the BJP is unleashing forces which they cannot control by doing it. “You are passing an order on article 370 in which you are repealing the order. Article 370 order cannot be used to modify article 370, you can only modify other provisions of the constitutions under it”, said Chidambaram.
The notification also lays down that Jammu and Kashmir will be a union territory along with a legislative assembly, as all the references to the state government will now have to be addressed to the Governor, similar to how the situation in Delhi. Ladakh will now be a separate Union Territory without a state assembly. The scrapping of Article 370 has been done through a Presidential notification and does not require the assent of the Parliament.
Home Minister Amit Shah today announced the government’s decision to repeal Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, leading to uproar in the Rajya Sabha. Several opposition parties, including the Congress and DMK, had given adjournment notices demanding answers from the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the political crisis in the state.
The move comes in the backdrop of three of Jammu and Kashmir's most prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone — being put under house arrest late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state. Internet services and mobile services were suspended in several places and all public gatherings were banned in Srinagar district as section 144 was imposed from midnight.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday evening tweeted saying that he has been informed that an "unofficial curfew" was about to begin in Kashmir and mainstream leaders were going to be detained or kept under house arrest.
Earlier on Sunday, leaders of the mainstream political parties in Kashmir held an all party meeting in Srinagar to discuss the prevailing situation in the Valley.
Kashmir remained on edge as authorities stepped up security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas amid heightened terror threat and flare up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).
After the Jammu and Kashmir administration curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley at the earliest on Friday, anxious residents continue to throng markets to stock on essentials and serpentine queues have been visible outside shops and fuel stations.
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, the mentor of Jammu and Kashmir state teams who was in Srinagar to oversee the trials for the U-16 (Vijay Merchant Trophy) and U-19 (Cooch Behar Trophy) squads, has left Srinagar, along with the young players. "We have for the time being postponed the second phase of junior team trials...since there has been a government advisory, I had a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association...Accordingly, it was decided that boys need to be sent back home," Pathan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Various educational institutions also directed their students to vacate hostels. Additional paramilitary forces, which arrived here last week, have been deployed across the city and in other vulnerable areas of Kashmir Valley, the officials said.
The strength of the security personnel has been increased around vital installations such as the civil secretariat, police headquarters, airport and various central government establishments in the city, they said. Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar, the summer capital of the state. Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, the officials added.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it was the right time for US President Donald Trump to mediate on Kashmir turmoil.
Pakistan further warned India that it is ready to respond to any "misadventure or aggression" by the Indian forces, as the country's top civil and military leadership discussed the sudden spike in tensions with New Delhi during a meeting of the National Security Committee.
