Parliament LIVE: Kovind Lays Down Roadmap for Next 5 Yrs; Focus on Triple Talaq, NRC and One Nation, One Poll



On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha elected Kota MP Om Birla as its Speaker, with many calling the surprise pick a message from the top leadership that the BJP will promote leaders who keep a low-profile and work at the ground-level.



Soon after taking over, Birla said he would not allow a repeat of the shouting of religious slogans or heckling in the House, as witnessed during the swearing-in of some opposition MPs on Tuesday.



“I don’t think Parliament is the place for sloganeering, for showing placards, or for coming to the well,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times on Thursday. “There is a road for that where they can go and demonstrate. Whatever people want to say here, whatever allegations they have, however they want to attack the government they can, but they can’t come to the gallery and do all this.”