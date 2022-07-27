Parliament Updates: Day After 19 MPs Suspended, More Drama Awaits on Day 8 of Monsoon Session as Houses Resume Amid Oppn-Govt Standoff

Parliament LIVE: Proceedings in both the Houses of the Parliament – Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – will resume for the eighth day for business, a day after opposition protests over price rise, GST and other issues led to the suspension of 19 MPs “misconduct”. TMC’s Sushmita Dev, Santanu Sen and Dola Sen and DMK’s Kanimozhi are among the MPs suspended for the remaining part of the week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with cabinet members to discuss the government’s strategy in Parliament on Tuesday amid a face-off with the opposition over the suspension of four Lok Sabha MPs for the entire Monsoon session for “misconduct”.

Here are the live updates:

– TMC’s Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Dr Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Nadimal Haque, Abhi Ranjan Biswas, and Shanta Chhetri; A.A Rahim of the CPI-M, Mohammad Abdullah of Left; DMK’s Kanimozhi, M. Mohamed Abdulla, Kalyanasundaram, NR Elango, and M Shanmugam are among the suspended MPs.

– Speaker Om Birla warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, that those who continue to shout slogans and display placards will have to do it outside the House after 3 pm. He told them that the government was ready to discuss issues raised by them and stressed that people want the House to function.

– Concerns about low rainfall, unemployment, losses incurred by farmers, tribal distress, MNREGA payments and government schools were among the matters raised by members in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour on Monday. However, the voices of these members were drowned in continued protests by opposition parties which were demanding urgent discussions on price and rise and other issues.

– No provision to accommodate medical students from foreign institutes: Centre | There is no provision to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

“There are no such provisions in Indian Medical Council Act 1956 & National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges,” Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Bharti Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question of the delay in accommodating those medical students.

– Suspension of MPs: CPI Slams Govt, Says Critical Issues Being ‘evaded’ in Parliament | The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday hit out at the government over the suspension of 19 MPs from Rajya Sabha and alleged that the BJPled dispensation was trying to “evade” critical issues. The remarks came soon after 19 opposition members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the monsoon session on grounds of “unruly behaviour”. Those suspended include seven TMC MPs, six from the DMK, two from CPI(M) and one from CPI. “Suspension of RS MPs, including CPI MP, P Santhosh Kumar, for demanding a discussion on inflation & imposition of GST on essential goods is unfortunate.

– Why Govt Not Allowing Debate on Price Rise, GST: Cong on Disruptions in Parliament | Amid a stalemate in Parliament, the Congress on Tuesday asked why the government is not allowing an urgent debate on price rise and GST when the entire opposition was demanding it. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said a debate under Rule 267 has been held several times in the past on issues of demonetisation, Jammu and Kashmir, and agri crisis among others.

“Entire Opposition is demanding an urgent debate on price rise and GST in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267. The rule has been invoked a number of times, most recently on 16.11.16 to debate on demonetisation, on 10.08.16 to discuss Jammu and Kashmir, and on 23.04.15 to debate on agrarian crisis. Why is the Modi government refusing now,” he asked. Both Houses of Parliament have failed to transact any significant business in the wake of continued protests by the opposition over demands for an urgent discussion on price rise and GST while setting aside all other business.

The government claims it will hold a discussion once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from COVID-19 and is back.

– Oppn-Govt Standoff Paralyses Parliament Proceedings; 4 Cong MPs Suspended | Proceedings in Parliament remained paralysed for the sixth day on Monday as the stalemate over the Opposition’s demand for immediate discussions on price rise and GST hike in both Houses deepened with four Congress members suspended in Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for causing disruptions. Speaker Om Birla took a stern view of the continued disruptions by protesting opposition members who carried placards and shouted slogans ignoring his requests and warnings, and the government brought a motion for suspending Congress members Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas for the remainder of the session.

