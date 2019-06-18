Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha to Elect Its Speaker on Day 2 of Budget Session

Event Highlights Virendra Kumar Serves as Pro-Tem Speaker

Multilingual Swearing-in

Lok Sabha Speaker to be Announced Today



The Speaker is the conventional head of the Lower House with a constitutional status at par with that of the Chief Justice of India. It is the Speaker who decides when a member speaks, how much time she gets, what gets included in official account and which statements get expunged, and whether, in cases of a member causing disturbance, she remains in the House or is expelled from it.

Jun 18, 2019 9:33 am (IST) Pro-Tem Speaker | Before the House met, Virendra Kumar was sworn in as Pro-Tem Speaker by President Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Jun 18, 2019 9:32 am (IST) UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, and DMK leaders Kanizmohi and A Raja were present in the House on the occasion. Jun 18, 2019 9:27 am (IST) Amid thumping of desk by Congress members, Rahul Gandhi took oath in English. He won the election from Wayanad in Kerala. He had also contested from the Gandhi bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh but was defeated by BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes. Jun 18, 2019 9:25 am (IST) Several members took oath in their mother tongue, like most of the YSR Congress Party MPs in Telegu. Many members from Assam took oath in Assamese. BJP members from Bihar Gopal jee Thakur and Ashok Kumar Yadav took oath in Maithili BJP member from Bihar Jarnardhan Singh Sigriwal expressed desire to take oath in Bhojpuri, but the Lok Sabha Secretary General said the language was not in the eight schedule of the Constitution. Jun 18, 2019 9:20 am (IST) Multilingual Swearing-in | While the Prime Minister and most of Union Ministers took oath in Hindi, Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Sripad Naik, Ashwini Chaubey and Pratap Chandra Sarangi did so in Sanskrit. D V Sadananda Gowda and Prahlad Joshi took oath in Kannada, Harsimrat Kaur Badal took oath in Punjabi. Jun 18, 2019 9:17 am (IST) Besides the Union ministers who were elected to the Lok Sabha, members from 23 states and union territories, including Andra Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar took oath. Jun 18, 2019 9:11 am (IST) Speaker to be Announced Today | A day after the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began, the name of the Speaker of the newly-constituted lower house is likely to be announced today. Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi were sworn-in on the first day. Among others, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari took oath.

File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)



Once the ruling party takes the decision on the name, it is officially proposed by the Prime Minister or the minister of parliamentary affairs. This time the motion to propose the name has to be done before Tuesday noon. All the motions proposed will have to be seconded by one member. The member whose name has been proposed has to give in writing her willing to accept the chair of the speaker. All these documents have to be addressed to the secretary general, Lok Sabha.



The Budget Session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on Monday and saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others take oath.



Meanwhile, some reports said Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to chair a meeting of her party’s Parliament strategy group today to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing session of Parliament. In the meeting, leaders are likely to discuss a common agenda to ensure better floor coordination among the Opposition parties, a source in the party told news agency ANI.