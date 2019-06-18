Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha to Elect Its Speaker on Day 2 of Budget Session

Event Highlights
The Speaker is the conventional head of the Lower House with a constitutional status at par with that of the Chief Justice of India. It is the Speaker who decides when a member speaks, how much time she gets, what gets included in official account and which statements get expunged, and whether, in cases of a member causing disturbance, she remains in the House or is expelled from it.
Several members took oath in their mother tongue, like most of the YSR Congress Party MPs in Telegu. Many members from Assam took oath in Assamese. BJP members from Bihar Gopal jee Thakur and Ashok Kumar Yadav took oath in Maithili BJP member from Bihar Jarnardhan Singh Sigriwal expressed desire to take oath in Bhojpuri, but the Lok Sabha Secretary General said the language was not in the eight schedule of the Constitution.
Multilingual Swearing-in | While the Prime Minister and most of Union Ministers took oath in Hindi, Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Sripad Naik, Ashwini Chaubey and Pratap Chandra Sarangi did so in Sanskrit. D V Sadananda Gowda and Prahlad Joshi took oath in Kannada, Harsimrat Kaur Badal took oath in Punjabi.
Speaker to be Announced Today | A day after the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began, the name of the Speaker of the newly-constituted lower house is likely to be announced today. Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi were sworn-in on the first day. Among others, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari took oath.
File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)
Once the ruling party takes the decision on the name, it is officially proposed by the Prime Minister or the minister of parliamentary affairs. This time the motion to propose the name has to be done before Tuesday noon. All the motions proposed will have to be seconded by one member. The member whose name has been proposed has to give in writing her willing to accept the chair of the speaker. All these documents have to be addressed to the secretary general, Lok Sabha.
The Budget Session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on Monday and saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others take oath.
Meanwhile, some reports said Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to chair a meeting of her party’s Parliament strategy group today to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing session of Parliament. In the meeting, leaders are likely to discuss a common agenda to ensure better floor coordination among the Opposition parties, a source in the party told news agency ANI.
-
17 Jun, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier DEN vs NOR 141/720.0 overs /oversDenmark beat Norway by 46 runs
-
16 Jun, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier ITA vs GGY 121/1019.2 overs /oversItaly beat Guernsey by 11 runs
-
16 Jun, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier JER vs NOR 160/520.0 overs /oversJersey beat Norway by 80 runs
-
17 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup WI vs BAN 321/850.0 overs 322/341.3 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
16 Jun, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier GER vs ITA 134/820.0 overs /oversItaly beat Germany by 5 wickets