Parliament LIVE: Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Notice in LS Over VG Siddhartha's 'Harassment'

In his alleged suicide note, which was recovered after he went missing, Siddhartha blamed one of his private equity partners for “creating pressure” to buy back stocks. He also alleged harassment by the previous DG, Income Tax. “There was a lot of harassment from the previous DG income tax attaching our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Cafe Coffee Day shares, although the revised returns have been filed by us. This is very unfair and has led to serious liquidity crunch,” the letter read.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule during the debate last week had also raised the point about the law “unfairly targeting social activists," Home Minister Amit Shah gave a scathing rebuttal and said, “The police are not interested in nabbing social workers, but those who work to foster Urban Naxalism, do not have our sympathies and we will not tolerate it. They need to be stopped, they misguide the poor and let them pick up arms against the state."
Recount of LS Debate | In a heated debated with the Parliament last week, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the "law is just to finish terrorism in the country and not to misuse it". He was responding to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's concern that the provisions in the new Bill can be "misused" by governments "in future".
File image of VG Siddhartha.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take up the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, for consideration in the Rajya Sabha today after it was passed in Lok Sabha last week. Meanwhile, in the Lower House, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019, for amendment.
The Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment (UAPA) Bill is an anti-terror legislation that seeks to designate an individual as a “terrorist”. On July 24, Lok Sabha cleared the changes to the existing law, with 284 votes in favour and eight against after the Opposition walked out in protest, terming it draconian and demanding that it be referred to a standing committee for scrutiny. However, during the debate Shah had said, “We are bringing in laws that will end terrorism in the country and we promise that the government will never misuse it. Terrorism has to be dealt with, with strict laws.”
The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved amending the three-year-old Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), providing clarity about preference to secured lenders over operational creditors and giving lenders explicit authority over distribution of proceeds of auction of loan defaulting companies. Replying to a debate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2019, Sitharaman had said the changes being brought in now are in response to events that eroded legislative intent of the IBC.
The contentious bill to ban 'Triple Talaq' by making it a criminal offense, which failed the Rajya Sabha test last time, sailed through the opposition-dominated Upper House on Tuesday aided by a series of walkouts and abstentions.
28 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka BAN vs SL 238/850.0 overs 242/344.4 oversSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
26 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka SL vs BAN 314/850.0 overs 223/1041.4 oversSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 91 runs
24 - 26 Jul, 2019 | Ireland in England ENG vs IRE 85/1023.4 overs 207/1058.2 oversEngland beat Ireland by 143 runs
14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland IRE vs ZIM 171/920.0 overs 172/216.4 oversZimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets
14 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs ENG 241/850.0 overs 241/1050.0 oversNew Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)