Parliament LIVE: Cong Championed Muslim Appeasement But Betrayed Women of the Community, Says PM Modi

The DMK today raised the issue of Chennai water crisis in the Lok Sabha, accusing the AIADMK of complacency. DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said, “The pre-monsoon rain is the lowest in the last 65 years. Water supply in the four reservoirs supplying water in Chennai has dropped below one per cent. We are going through a severe water crisis. A similar situation took place in 2004.”
Targeting Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Some members asked - why is Person A not in jail or Person B not in jail. I want to tell them- this is not the Emergency where Governments jailed people as they felt like. These decisions are taken by the Courts. Courts will decide on jail and bail."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, when we talk about water resources, I remember Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It was Babasaheb who worked diligently on waterways and irrigation." We have to work together for the farmer. We have to take the water scarcity seriously.I appeal to all MPs and NGOs to work towards water conservation, he added.
But, work on this Dam kept getting delayed.
As Chief Minister of Gujarat, I had to embark on a fast for this project.
After NDA took office, the pace of work increased significantly and it is benefiting many people: PM
The Honourable President spoke about 150th Jayanti of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), 75 years of India's freedom and these are landmark occasions in the history of India. During the freedom struggle, brave women and men died for the nation, This led to independence. Today, we have to live for the nation and build the India our freedom fighters dreamt of. I urge everyone to observe Gandhi 150 and 75 years of India’s freedom with great vigour.: PM
Talking about Emergency imposed in 1975, PM Modi said, "Today is 25th June. India was turned into a huge jail during the Emergency. Media was muzzled and national heroes were jailed. Who imposed the Emergency? Who trampled over the spirit of the Constitution, gagged the media and bullied the judiciary? We can't forget those dark days."
Congress did not recognise the work of others, including their party members. I challenge the government that was in power between 2004-2014 (Congress) to mention if they ever praised the work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Did they ever speak about good work of Narasimha Rao Ji? The same people did not even speak of Manmohan Singh Ji in Lok Sabha in this debate. On the other hand, we gave Bharat Ratna to Pranab Mukherjee: PM Modi
My Govt is Dedicated for Poor: PM | In 2014, I said my government will be dedicated to the poor. We developed such a culture in the country that a common man had to fight and compromise with basic needs. We did not divert from our development path, we did not dilute our development agenda. We worked for those who had nothing: PM Modi
Nothing is Bigger Than Winning People's Trust: PM | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I do not think about elections in terms of who won and who lost. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens. Nothing is bigger than winning the trust of people.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking in Lok Sabha and replying to the 'Motion of Thanks on Presidents' Address'.
LJP leader Chirag Paswan said in the Lok Sabha that he was pained by the death of children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and hoped such incidents would not reoccur. More than 100 children have died in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. "I extend my sympathies. The death number gives extreme pain but I believe that nature punishes us when we make any mistake," Paswan said without elaborating.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks on the President’s address' at 5pm in the Lok Sabha.
'AIADMK Complacent' Says DMK MP on Water Crisis | Calling attention to the water crisis in Tamil Nadu, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran calls the state government "complacent" in the problems. "The pre-monsoon rain is the lowest in the last 65 years. Water supply in the four reservoirs supplying water in Chennai has dropped below 1 %."
Here is an image of Mimi Chakrabarti taking oath in the Parliament.
Monday's proceedings saw the introduction of several bills including The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, which was Amit Shah's first legislative business in the Lok Sabha. Law Minister Ram Shankar Prasad also introduced the contentious The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 while Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had introduced The Special Economic Zones (Amendment), 2019.
Ram Nath Kovind in his address on June 20 had touched on several issues including the water crisis, the National Register of Citizens and the 'One Nation One Poll' proposal. Regarding the NRC, the President said that his government has decided to implement the process of National Register Citizens on a priority basis but affirmed that this will be done while protecting the linguistic, cultural and social identities of the people.
He added, “Then Karunanidhi decided to set up a desalination unit and the UPA government sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for a plant to be set up in Chennai. But Centre’s ally AIADMK is complacent.”
Meanwhile, TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty took oath today. Actor-turned-politician Jahan and Chakraborty took the political plunge this year and won from Basirhat and Jadavpur constituencies respectively. The two were unable to take oath earlier as they were busy with the wedding festivities of Jahan, who tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey.
In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Parliament in a speech that is likely to be a glimpse into the next five years of the new government. Modi’s note of thanks and reply is also likely to address several issues that were raised by President Ram Nath Kovind in his joint address to the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha last week.
Kovind, in his address on June 20, had touched on several issues, including the water crisis, the National Register of Citizens and the 'One Nation, One Poll' proposal. The President said his government has decided to implement the process of National Register Citizens on priority basis, even as he hailed the efforts of the government to tackle water scarcity and called the Jal Shakti Ministry a step towards water conservation.
