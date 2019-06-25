Parliament LIVE: Cong Championed Muslim Appeasement But Betrayed Women of the Community, Says PM Modi



He added, “Then Karunanidhi decided to set up a desalination unit and the UPA government sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for a plant to be set up in Chennai. But Centre’s ally AIADMK is complacent.”



Meanwhile, TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty took oath today. Actor-turned-politician Jahan and Chakraborty took the political plunge this year and won from Basirhat and Jadavpur constituencies respectively. The two were unable to take oath earlier as they were busy with the wedding festivities of Jahan, who tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey.



In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Parliament in a speech that is likely to be a glimpse into the next five years of the new government. Modi’s note of thanks and reply is also likely to address several issues that were raised by President Ram Nath Kovind in his joint address to the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha last week.



Kovind, in his address on June 20, had touched on several issues, including the water crisis, the National Register of Citizens and the 'One Nation, One Poll' proposal. The President said his government has decided to implement the process of National Register Citizens on priority basis, even as he hailed the efforts of the government to tackle water scarcity and called the Jal Shakti Ministry a step towards water conservation.