Parliament LIVE: Om Birla Elected Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi Hails Him as 'Reservoir of Knowledge'

News18.com | June 19, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today move the motion proposing the name of Kota Member of Parliament Om Birla as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on Day 2 of the Budget Session. The name of Birla, BJP’s surprise pick, was backed by all NDA allies as also by the YSR Congress Party, the Biju Janata Dal and key opposition parties, including the Congress.

A notice was given to the Lok Sabha Secretariat by the BJP, proposing the name of Birla, a two-time MP from Kota-Bundi seat in Rajasthan, for the Speaker's post and bringing a motion for his election, which will be held on Wednesday.
Jun 19, 2019 11:29 am (IST)

"Personally, I remember working with Om Birla Ji for a long time. He represents Kota,a place that is mini-India, land associated with education & learning. He has been in public life for yrs. He began as a student leader&has been serving society since then without a break," says PM Modi.

Jun 19, 2019 11:24 am (IST)

PM Modi Calls it a Proud Moment as Om Birla Gets Unanimously Elected as Speaker | "It is a matter of great pride for the House and we all congratulate Om Birla Ji on being unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Many MPs know Birla Ji well. He has served in the state of Rajasthan as well," says PM Modi

Jun 19, 2019 11:22 am (IST)

PM Modi says him and Om Birla had worked together as BJP workers and this is a proud moment for him to see Om Birla at the chair of the speaker.

Jun 19, 2019 11:20 am (IST)

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari have also backed Om Birla's name for the speaker of Lok Sabha. 

Jun 19, 2019 11:18 am (IST)

BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla, has been elected as the speaker for the 17th Lok Sabha. 

Jun 19, 2019 11:10 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi has moved a motion to appoint Om Birla as the new Lok Sabha speaker. 

Jun 19, 2019 11:08 am (IST)

With Om Birla set to take oath as the new speaker of the Lok Sabha, parliament's budget session has now commenced. 

Jun 19, 2019 11:06 am (IST)

Secondly, Birla is also said to be close to the 'working president' JP Nadda. When Nadda was the chief of BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in early 90s, Birla is said to have been his colleague as an office bearer in the national unit and later led the state unit of BJYM himself. He is also known for his strong 'booth management' skills, giving his colleagues lessons on how to maintain grip over their constituencies starting from booth level. Finally, Birla, who started his career in active politics in 2003 by defeating Congress' Shanti Dhariwal in the Kota South Assembly seat has, in his 15 years of public life, maintained a clean image.

Jun 19, 2019 11:00 am (IST)

More about the new Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla | People in Rajasthan give several reasons to explain BJP's choice for the speaker. First, it is claimed that Birla, whose family has traditionally been involved in managing cooperative societies, shares over two decades of close working relationship with both BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi before they came to power in Gujarat. 

Jun 19, 2019 10:35 am (IST)

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Named Leader of Congress in Parliament | The Congress on Tuesday reportedly named five-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as its leader in the Lok Sabha. The decision came as party chief Rahul Gandhi is said to have remained reluctant to take up the post. According to reports, the decision was taken during a strategy meeting of the party's brass that was chaired by Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi. The meeting was also said to have been attended by Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. 

Jun 19, 2019 10:30 am (IST)

Amid Erratic Sloganeering, MPs Take Oath on Day 2 | It was a day of sloganeering and heated exchanges in the Lok Sabha as several newly elected members took oath amid an intense slogan-shouting contest between treasury and opposition benches. While ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ were heard intermittently during the day, ‘mandir wahin banayenge’, a reference to the demand of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, were raised after Unnao BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj’s swearing-in. Maharaj took oath in Sanskrit and concluded with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans.

Jun 19, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

Om Birla to be Appointed as Speaker Today | Kota MP Om Birla's name as the 17th Lok Sabha speaker came as a surprise in the Parliament's ongoing budget session. The decision to appoint the two-time MP is another in a string of high-stakes political appointments about which not many in the party can claim to have prior knowledge. Maintaining absolute secrecy on important political appointments till the last minute continues to define the BJP's top leadership. 

Birla's surprise nomination is seen by many in the BJP as a message from the top leadership that the party will promote leaders who keep a low-profile and work at the ground-level.

meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint session of the two Houses of Parliament today.
