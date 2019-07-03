Parliament LIVE: 'One Nation, One Poll', EVMs on Agenda as Rajya Sabha Discusses Electoral Reforms Today

Event Highlights Zero-hour Notices by Cong, SP

RS Set to Debate EVMs, 'One Nation, One Poll'



As many as 14 opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India (CPI) had given notices calling for a discussion in Rajya Sabha given the "need for electoral reforms in the country".

A view of Parliament House, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)



The opposition parties will be raising the issue of Electronic Voting machines. The parties have been demanding that at least 50% of the Voter Verified Paper Trail (VVPAT) entries should be tallied with the EVM counts in every constituency.



Meanwhile, Members of parliament (MPs) from Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) gave zero hour notives in Rajya sabha over multiple issues. While Congress MPs Ripin Bora and Pratap Singh will raise the issues of provatisation of 64 oil fields and narco terrorism in Punjab, SP MP Jaya Bachchan will speak on saftey of women and children.



The Zero Hour refers to the time that follows the Question Hour, when the lawmakers can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory 10 days notice.



Last Wednesday, the key Opposition parties held an informal meeting with the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on issues around 'One Nation, One Election'. The meeting came a week after the BJP announced that Modi will constitute a committee to study the feasibility of the plan.



The debate today is likely to see the ruling party give a stronger thrust for simultaneous polls in the country.



The proposal has, however, met with severe criticism from several sides, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who along with several leaders kept away from June 19 all-party meeting on the matter.



In the meeting, spearheaded by PM Modi, other opposition leaders like CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury termed the idea "anti-federal" despite several BJP leaders insisting that continuous process of elections hinders development.