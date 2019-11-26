LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Parliament LIVE: After Oppn Boycott, Sonia Gandhi Says Cong Celebrating Constitution Day Right Way

November 26, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE: Sparks are expected to fly in Parliament today after Opposition parties decided to boycott the joint sitting called to commemorate Constitution Day and instead hold a protest against the political developments in Maharashtra, which saw the BJP return to power in a midnight coup aided by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit. The Congress, Left parties, NCP, TMC, RJD, TDP and DMK have planned a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex. In a rare move, the Shiv Sena — erstwhile ally of the BJP — too said they would not attend the joint sitting.

Opposition parties will hold a joint meeting in the morning and take a final call on the boycott of the 'Constitution Day' function. This is aimed at presenting a united opposition in the wake of the Maharashtra logjam, sources said.
Nov 26, 2019 10:55 am (IST)

Sonia Gandhi, who is leading the protest against the "murder of democracy" in Maharashtra and the Opposition boycott of the joint session in Parliament today, says, "We are celebrating in our own way, the right way." 12 Parties, along with some Independent members will assemble below the statue of BR Ambedkar to protest against the situation in Maharashtra today. 

Nov 26, 2019 10:47 am (IST)

"We are confident that we will win the Floor Test," says Congress president Sonia Gandhi after the Supreme Court orders Floor Test in the Maharashtra assembly to be held tomorrow before 5 pm. The proceedings shall be live telecast.

Nov 26, 2019 10:22 am (IST)

Opposition Confirms Boycott of Joint Sesssion | The Opposition, after holding talks today, has decided to boycott the 'Constitution Day' joint session in parliament. K Suresh of the Congress, while announcing the decision says that it has been made because the government is bypassing the Constitution. "In the latest situation in Maharashtra, they are disrespecting Indian Constitution," he adds. 

Nov 26, 2019 10:12 am (IST)

Opoosition Meet Underway | Opposition parties are currently holding a joint meeting to take a final call on the boycott of the 'Constitution Day' function. This is aimed at presenting a united opposition in the wake of Maharashtra developments. The government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas'  in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the MPs on the occasion.

Nov 26, 2019 9:08 am (IST)

Maha Matter in SC Today | In a crucial hearing, the Supreme Court today will decide on a petition challenging the surprise government formation by the BJP in Maharashtra. The top court on Monday, after an 80-minute hearing, said it would give a decision today on the petition filed by the newly formed Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party combine, which claimed it has the numbers needed to form government. On Monday, the centre argued that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Devendra Fadnavis to form government based on a letter showing the support of 170 MLAs, including all 54 of the NCP of Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

Nov 26, 2019 8:59 am (IST)

PM Modi to Address Parliament Today | Both PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind are slated to address a joint session of Parliament on November 26. Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a 10-day long programme on the occasion.

Nov 26, 2019 8:56 am (IST)

What is Constitution Day | Constitution day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the Indian Constitution. The declaration regarding the same was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015, while laying the foundation stone of Statue of Equality in Mumbai.

- November 26, which was earlier celebrated as Law Day, marks the day when India had adopted its Constitution back in 1949, more than two years after attaining independence from the British rule. The Constitution came into effect next year on 26 January, 1950, so as to commemorate the pledge of Purna Swaraj, passed in the Lahore session of the Congress on this day in 1930.

Nov 26, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said the MPs met Sonia Gandhi and conveyed to her that the party will be with the opposition in its protest against the developments in Maharashtra. Sena MPs Arvind Sawant, who had recently quit from the Union Cabinet amid the political developments in Maharashtra, Rahul Shewale and Anil Desai also visited with Kirtikar.

Nov 26, 2019 8:40 am (IST)

Opposition Likely to Boycott Joint Session | Some opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting and will hold a protest against the political developments in Maharashtra. The Congress, Left parties, NCP, TMC, RJD, TDP and DMK have planned a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex. Shiv Sena MPs met Sonia Gandhi and has extended support to the protests. 

Nov 26, 2019 8:37 am (IST)

Maha Drama Continues | After yesterdays' debacle, Opposition protests are likely to spillover the joint session at the Parliament today as the Supreme Court delivers its judgment at 10.30 am on the plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor’s decision to swear-in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister, demanding for an immediate floor test. 

Nov 26, 2019 8:34 am (IST)

'Stop Murder of Democracy' | Pandemonium followed when Congress MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan were spotted holding a banner that read “Stop murder of democracy” inside the Lok Sabha. The Speaker asked them to remove the banner but they did not oblige. This prompted the Speaker to order the marshals to remove them from the House. This followed a fistfight of the Congress MPs with the House marshals.

Nov 26, 2019 8:34 am (IST)

Opposition's Uproar in Parliament | Yesterday's proceedings at both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were marked with squabbles and uproar as a heated Opposition led persistent protests against the ongoing developments in Maharashtra. While a section of Congress MPs clashed with Lok Sabha marshals after the Speaker ordered them to be removed from the House, party president Sonia Gandhi led protests in Parliament premises. She dubbed the events as the 'murder of democracy' -- words that were echoed by her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha -- who made his first appearance this winter session. 

Nov 26, 2019 8:30 am (IST)

Joint Session on Constitution Day | Both Houses will convene today for a joint session at Parliament on the occasion of Constitution Day after Opposition MP's brouhaha against the BJP's dramatic comeback in Maharashtra forced the speakers to adjourn yesterday's sitting till 2 pm today. 

Congress President Sonia Gandhi leads a protest against Maharashtra government formation issue, at Parliament premises in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

The government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the MPs on the occasion. The President will also inaugurate a digital exhibition through video conferencing


