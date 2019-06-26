Parliament LIVE: PM Modi Bats for 'One Nation, One Election' Again, Asks Oppn to Keep Open Mind

Jun 26, 2019 12:09 pm (IST)

MP from Kozhikode, M.K Raghavan asks how the government proposes to address the withdrawal of Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) by the US.

Union Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says, "At no point in time will trade negotiations be allowed to take over national and sovereign interests...diplomatic and trade relations with the USA will only get better."