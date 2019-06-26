Parliament LIVE: PM Modi Bats for 'One Nation, One Election' Again, Asks Oppn to Keep Open Mind

Event Highlights
On Tuesday, addressing the Lower House, the Prime Minister slammed the Indira Gandhi government and said the Emergency crushed India's soul. He further pitched for unity and raised slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Anusandhan'.
Drawing a similarity of the Opposition's protest against the EVMs and the NDA's ambitious 'One Nation, One Election', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This same attitude is visible when it comes to discussing 'One Nation, One Election.' Yes, some may not like this idea or have views on this. But, it is important to present these ideas and have discussions on this."
Further, PM Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition for turning a blind eye to the meeting called by the Election Commission on the issue of EVMs. "The Election Commission invited parties on the issue of EVMs and only two parties went- CPI and NCP. I appreciate them for going to the EC to learn more about the issue. But, why did the rest of the parties questioning the EVMs not even go, they should answer," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people including politicians to "appreciate" the electoral processes in India. "We should appreciate how our electoral processes have improved over the years. In 1950s polling process took long time to complete. Violence and booth capturing were common in some places. Now, news is about rising voter turnout. This is a healthy signal. There have been so many elections with EVMs and parties that are present in the Rajya Sabha have got opportunities to govern in different states after elections were held through EVMs. Then, why question EVMs today," asked PM Modi.
Then, speaking on the allegation put forth by the Congress on the BJP-led Narendra Modi government, the PM said, "By saying farmers sold themselves just because of Rs 2,000 scheme is an insult to farmers. I am shocked, even the media was abused. They said elections were won because of the media. What do such they mean? That media is on sale? Does same logic apply to Tamil Nadu and Kerala??"
PM Modi's Rebuttal to Opposition's EVM Tampering Allegation | The Prime Minister of India upped the ante of his criticism against the collective Opposition by invoking the BJP's humiliating results in the past decades. "Some people kept talking about the EVM issue in this House. I want to tell them that there was a time when we were two MPs in the Parliament. People mocked us. But, we worked harder and won the trust of people. We did not make excuses and blame the polling booth," he said.
Citing the constituencies where the Congress party won the elections, PM Modi continued to chastise the Rahul Gandhi's led Grand Old Party. "Did India lose in Wayanad? Did India lose in Rae Bareli? Did India lose in Trivandrum, what about Amethi? What kind of argument is this? If Congress loses then does that mean India lost? There is a limit to arrogance. Congress could not win a single seat in 17 states," he said.
PM Modi's Blistering Attack on Congress | Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack on the Congress party for referring to the Lok Sabha election results as "loss of democracy". He questioned the Congress if the idea of India and that of the Grand Old Party is the same or not. "Do our friends in the Congress Party feel if they do not win, India does not win? Are India and the Congress Party the same thing? No, they are not. Important to respect our electoral process and democracy.
PM Modi's Critique of the Opposition | At the Rajya Sabha today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi berated the Opposition for questioning the voters. He said, "I was saddened when some leaders said- the BJP and allies won the elections but the nation lost, democracy lost. I want to clearly say that such statements are unfortunate. Why question the wisdom of voters."
'People Want Stable Govt': PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is after long that a Government with full majority won once again with a full majority. In this mandate we see wish of the people for stability. Infact, this trend of stable governments is being seen in many states as well."
PM Modi's Reply to Motion Of Thanks on President's Address | Dubbing the outcome of the 17th Lok Sabha elections a 'healthy democracy', PM Narendra Modi said, "This election was special and historic. It was only for a second time that a party got a clear majority, which is a sign of a healthy democracy."
PM Modi Quotes Rajiv Gandhi to Corner Congress | Prime Minister Modi slammed the Congress leadership quoting purportedly from a recent interview given by Arif Mohammad Khan in which he had talked about the party leadership during late PM Rajiv Gandhi’s time saying "were of the opinion that it was not the job of the Congress party to reform Muslims, (they said) “if they want to lie in the gutter, let them be”." Modi, who offered to share Youtube links of the interview, called the Congress' alleged attitude shameful.
PM Modi's Speech Recap | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Lower House on the Motion of Thanks. In his address, PM Modi flayed the Indira Gandhi government and said the Emergency crushed India's soul. He further pitched for unity and raised slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Anusandhan'.
Parliament Debates Bengal Violence | Meanwhile at the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee spoke about the violence in West Bengal. "Rabindranath Tagore's Bengal is burning," she said. A ruckus followed after the actor-turned-politician's short speech, which left Dilip Sakia, the next speaker, waiting for his turn.
PMO Tweets Modi's Rajya Sabha Schedule | The Prime Minister's office tweeted that PM Narendra Modi will reply to the "Motion Of Thanks On the President's Address' in the Rajya Sabha today at 2pm.
At around 2 PM today, Shri @narendramodi will reply to the 'Motion Of Thanks On the President's Address' in the Rajya Sabha.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) 26 June 2019
Tejasvi Surya's Maiden Speech in the Lok Sabha | In his maiden speech in the parliament, Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya said, "The most important and irreversible change that India has witnessed under Modi ji is the proud revival of our cultural and civilisational identity. Young Indians today are not apologetic about wearing their Hindu identity up their sleeve."
MP from Kozhikode, M.K Raghavan asks how the government proposes to address the withdrawal of Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) by the US.
Union Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says, "At no point in time will trade negotiations be allowed to take over national and sovereign interests...diplomatic and trade relations with the USA will only get better."
Asaduddin Owaisi Slams PM Modi.
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi: PM remembers Shah Bano. Didn't he remember Tabrez Ansari, Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan? Didn't he remember that his Minister had garlanded the murderers of Alimuddin Ansari? If someone is making the 'gutter' comment, then why do you not give Muslims reservation? pic.twitter.com/EBrJxemph0— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019
Discussions on the Ailing Public-Sector Telecom Companies | The question hour of the Lok Sabha is addressing the poor condition of state run Telecom companies like BSNL and MTNL. BJP MP from Bihar, Rama Devi is suggesting that the government set up an expert committee to look into the root causes of the downfall of these companies and to set up a resurrection mechanism if possible.
Ravi Shankar Prasad responds to the members saying that he will work towards improving the health of public-sector companies including BSNL and MTNL.
Congress leader Manish Tewari in turn posed another question to Goyal and advised him to give a straight reply rather than filibustering and giving a long-winded one.
Rubbing salt into the wounds of Congress after poll rout, PM Modi on Tuesday said the party and its leaders had "risen so high", and wished them luck to go even higher. The remark, lacked with sarcasm, drew cheers from the NDA lawmakers.
"You have risen so high that you have been uprooted from the ground. Our aim is to remain closer to the people at the grassroots and strengthen them," he said in Lok Sabha while replying to the customary motion of thanks on the President's address.
Meanwhile, significant bills will be tabled in the Lok Sabha today. These include bill to amend Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, amendment bill of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002.
-
26 Jun, 2019 | Malaysia Tri-Series THA vs MDV 130/720.0 overs /oversMaldives beat Thailand by 2 wickets
-
25 Jun, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Netherlands NED vs ZIM 152/820.0 overs 152/1020.0 oversNetherlands tied with Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe win Super Over by 9 runs)
-
25 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AUS vs ENG 285/750.0 overs 221/1044.4 oversAustralia beat England by 64 runs
-
25 Jun, 2019 | Malaysia Tri-Series MAL vs MDV 186/520.0 overs /oversMalaysia beat Maldives by 73 runs
-
24 Jun, 2019 | Malaysia Tri-Series THA vs MAL 113/820.0 overs /oversMalaysia beat Thailand by 5 wickets