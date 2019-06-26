Parliament LIVE: PM Modi to Address Rajya Sabha; Aadhaar, SEZ Bills to be Tabled in Lower House

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Event Highlights
Parliament LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Rajya Sabha in reply to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, a day after he hit out at the Congress during his speech in the Lok Sabha.
On Tuesday, addressing the Lower House, the Prime Minister slammed the Indira Gandhi government and said the Emergency crushed India's soul. He further pitched for unity and raised slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Anusandhan'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while replying to the 'Motion of Thanks on Presidents' Address', slammed the Congress Party, "We don’t waste time in pulling others down. We believe in raising our standards of work. Congress rose so high that it has been disconnected from reality but we dream of sticking to the roots."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his maiden speech in Lok Sabha after 2019 elections
Rubbing salt into the wounds of Congress after poll rout, PM Modi on Tuesday said the party and its leaders had "risen so high", and wished them luck to go even higher. The remark, lacked with sarcasm, drew cheers from the NDA lawmakers.
"You have risen so high that you have been uprooted from the ground. Our aim is to remain closer to the people at the grassroots and strengthen them," he said in Lok Sabha while replying to the customary motion of thanks on the President's address.
Meanwhile, significant bills will be tabled in the Lok Sabha today. These include bill to amend Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, amendment bill of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002.
