Parliament LIVE: PM Modi to Address Rajya Sabha; Aadhaar, SEZ Bills to be Tabled in Lower House

On Tuesday, addressing the Lower House, the Prime Minister slammed the Indira Gandhi government and said the Emergency crushed India's soul. He further pitched for unity and raised slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Anusandhan'.

DMK leader TR Baalu has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over water crisis in Tamil Nadu. DMK leader TR Baalu has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over water crisis in Tamil Nadu. Jun 26, 2019 10:33 am (IST) TMC MP Mimi Chakrabarti taking oath in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Jun 26, 2019 10:30 am (IST) Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will today move the Bill to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and will further try to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. Jun 26, 2019 10:23 am (IST) TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty took oath in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Actor-turned-politicians Jahan and Chakraborty took the political plunge this year and won from Basirhat and Jadavpur constituencies respectively. Jun 26, 2019 10:18 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while replying to the 'Motion of Thanks on Presidents' Address', slammed the Congress Party, "We don’t waste time in pulling others down. We believe in raising our standards of work. Congress rose so high that it has been disconnected from reality but we dream of sticking to the roots." Jun 26, 2019 10:08 am (IST) On Tuesday, addressing the Lower House, the Prime Minister slammed the Indira Gandhi government and said the Emergency crushed India's soul. He further pitched for unity and raised slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Anusandhan'. Jun 26, 2019 10:06 am (IST) Union Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will move that the Bill to amend the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, be taken into consideration. Jun 26, 2019 10:03 am (IST) Member of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chunibhai Kanjibhai Gohel will raise a discussion on the challenges of water crisis including the supply of drinking water in the country today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his maiden speech in Lok Sabha after 2019 elections



Rubbing salt into the wounds of Congress after poll rout, PM Modi on Tuesday said the party and its leaders had "risen so high", and wished them luck to go even higher. The remark, lacked with sarcasm, drew cheers from the NDA lawmakers.



"You have risen so high that you have been uprooted from the ground. Our aim is to remain closer to the people at the grassroots and strengthen them," he said in Lok Sabha while replying to the customary motion of thanks on the President's address.



Meanwhile, significant bills will be tabled in the Lok Sabha today. These include bill to amend Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, amendment bill of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002.​