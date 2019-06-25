Parliament LIVE: TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Take Oath; RS Adjourned Till 2pm

Read More

Parliament LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Parliament today in a speech that is likely to be a glimpse into the next five years of the new government. Modi’s note of thanks and reply is also likely to address several issues that were raised by President Ram Nath Kovind in his joint address to the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha last week.Kovind, in his address on June 20, had touched on several issues, including the water crisis, the National Register of Citizens and the 'One Nation, One Poll' proposal. The President said his government has decided to implement the process of National Register Citizens on priority basis, even as he hailed the efforts of the government to tackle water scarcity and called the Jal Shakti Ministry a step towards water conservation. ​