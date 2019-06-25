Parliament LIVE: TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Take Oath; RS Adjourned Till 2pm

Parliament LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Parliament today in a speech that is likely to be a glimpse into the next five years of the new government. Modi’s note of thanks and reply is also likely to address several issues that were raised by President Ram Nath Kovind in his joint address to the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha last week.
Kovind, in his address on June 20, had touched on several issues, including the water crisis, the National Register of Citizens and the 'One Nation, One Poll' proposal. The President said his government has decided to implement the process of National Register Citizens on priority basis, even as he hailed the efforts of the government to tackle water scarcity and called the Jal Shakti Ministry a step towards water conservation.
Read More
Jun 25, 2019 11:38 am (IST)
Here is an image of Mimi Chakrabarti taking oath in the Parliament.
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM | Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm after the MPs observed two minutes of silence for BJP leader Madan Lal Saini following his demise.
Jun 25, 2019 11:29 am (IST)
Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty have taken oath as Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. Both Nusrat and Mimi had been unable to take oath as the MPs were in Turkey for the former's wedding.
Jun 25, 2019 10:17 am (IST)
Amit Shah to Introduce Bill on Foreign Contributions | In today's list of business, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be introducing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rule, 2019 that regulates foreign contributions.
Jun 25, 2019 10:14 am (IST)
Monday's proceedings saw the introduction of several bills including The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, which was Amit Shah's first legislative business in the Lok Sabha. Law Minister Ram Shankar Prasad also introduced the contentious The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 while Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had introduced The Special Economic Zones (Amendment), 2019.
Jun 25, 2019 10:05 am (IST)
Ram Nath Kovind in his address on June 20 had touched on several issues including the water crisis, the National Register of Citizens and the 'One Nation One Poll' proposal. Regarding the NRC, the President said that his government has decided to implement the process of National Register Citizens on a priority basis but affirmed that this will be done while protecting the linguistic, cultural and social identities of the people.
Jun 25, 2019 10:02 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi's Address Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Parliament today. He is likely to respond to several issues that were raised by President Ram Nath Kovind in his joint address to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha last week.
A view of Parliament House, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to table the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2019, which regulates foreign contributions. On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, Shah’s first legislative business in the Lok Sabha, was presented in Parliament.
Monday’s proceedings in the House also saw Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reintroduce the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The controversial bill will allow private entities to hold the Aadhaar data. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal introduced The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was followed by a discussion on several issues, including the Ganga clean-up drive, water scarcity and air pollution.