Parliament LIVE: Calling Pragya Thakur a Terrorist is Worse Than Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination, Says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

As Congress MPs rose to their feet demanding a proper apology, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must apologise as well for calling Thakur, accused in the Malegaon blasts case, a ‘terrorist’. Dubey went on to insist that calling Thakur a terrorist “is worse than Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination”.

Read More Parliament LIVE: BJP MP Pragya Thakur offered an apology, but with conditions, in the Lok Sabha on Friday over her statement glorifying Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. “If anyone is hurt due to any of my statements, I apologise. But my point was misrepresented and misquoted. I was called a terrorist. There is no evidence against me,” she said, triggering massive uproar in opposition benches.As Congress MPs rose to their feet demanding a proper apology, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must apologise as well for calling Thakur, accused in the Malegaon blasts case, a ‘terrorist’. Dubey went on to insist that calling Thakur a terrorist “is worse than Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination”. Nov 29, 2019 12:33 pm (IST) Amid the chaos, BJP MP Nishikant Dube comes to the defend of Pragya Thakur and demands an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Thakur a terrorist. "Calling a woman a terrorist is worse than the murder of the Mahatma," he says. Nov 29, 2019 12:30 pm (IST) Ruckus ensues in Parliament after the Opposition refuses to accept Pragya Thakur's aplogy for glorifying Mahatma Gandhi's assassain Nathuram Godse in the House yesterday. Chants of slogans like "Down Down Godse" engulf the proceedings as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes attempts to placate the MPs. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha: A member of the House referred to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court. pic.twitter.com/lYCAbgJvmD — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019 Nov 29, 2019 12:20 pm (IST) Chaos erupts in Lok Sabha after Pragya Thakur clarifies her stand in the House of Parliament, saying that her statement was misrepresented. Angry Opposition MPs from TMC, DMC, BJP along with the Congress are now questioning how she has been allowed to make such a statement amid chants of 'Down Down Godse' and 'Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai'. Nov 29, 2019 12:16 pm (IST) Pragya Thakur Responses on Godse Controversey in LS | Clarifying her stand on Godse remark, BJP MP Pragya Thakur aplogises in Lok Sabha and says, "I am sorry if her statements hurt anyone," as her words are drowned in uproar from the Opposition camp. " But I would also like to say," -- she adds -- " that my statements were twisted and presented in another manner and this is condemnable. I was tagged as a terrorist. No charges have been proven against me in the court. This is against the law to call me a terrorist without any proof and an attempt to insult me." Nov 29, 2019 12:01 pm (IST) As soon as the House met for the day, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said opposition members have raised the issue of Pragya Thakur's praise for Godse. He said such remarks also hurt the dignity of the chair and as the custodian of the House, the Speaker should take action. Nov 29, 2019 11:16 am (IST) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today will make another push for the recently-introduced Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to replace the ordinance, issued on September 20, to slash corporate tax rate to 22% without incentives and 15% for new manufacturing entities in Lok Sabha today. Nov 29, 2019 11:10 am (IST) TMC Gives Adjournment Notice Over WhatsApp Breach | On the 10th day of Winter Session, the Trinamool Congress gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on the WhatsApp snooping controversy that has sparked a furore among opposition leaders and privacy rights activists who are seeking answers from the government. Faced with a barrage of questions on the WhatsApp snooping controversy in Parliament Thursday, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said India would never compromise on data sovereignty. Nov 29, 2019 11:08 am (IST) Pragya Thakur to Clarify her Statement in LS Today | Opposition's protests are likely to dominate today's session too as Pragya Thakur will clarify her stand on the floor of the House where she is expected to maintain that her comments were directed at Uddham Singh. Under attack from several quarters, Thakur defended her remark, insisting that her controversial comment made in Lok Sabha was against the "insult" to revolutionary Udham Singh Nov 29, 2019 11:06 am (IST) Amid Oppn Uproar, BJP Axes Thakur from Key Roles | As the Opposition cornered the government yesterday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the controversial statement, saying the BJP would not even entertain such a thought, let alone make such a statement. Amidst a raging row over its MP Pragya Thakur's Godse remark in Lok Sabha, the BJP on also barred her from attending its parliamentary party meeting and removed her from the consultative committee on defence, even as the Congress stepped up its attack over the issue with its leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that her comment reflected the "heart and soul" of the saffron party and the RSS. Nov 29, 2019 11:05 am (IST) Congress to Move Censure Motion Against Pragya Thakur | Congress today is likely to move a censure motion against Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in the Lok Sabha. Signatures of Congress MPs and Lok Sabha members of other UPA constituents including DMK, NCP, RJD, IUML and some other parties were procured to move the motion before Speaker Om Birla.

File photo of BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Lok Sabha,



The Congress and other UPA constituents had given a notice to move a censure motion in the Lok Sabha over the controversy. Signatures of MPs from the Congress, DMK, NCP, RJD and IUML were on the motion which was presented to House Speaker Om Birla. According to sources, the Congress is also upset over Thakur calling it a "terrorist party", and has demanded an apology for the "unwarranted remarks", which, they allege, have lowered the dignity of the House.



Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remark in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.



However, after the opposition members' protest, the Lok Sabha speaker said only the DMK leader's speech during the discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill will go on record.



"We are very clear about it that we condemn her statement and we do not support this ideology," BJP working president J P Nadda said.



This is not the first time that Thakur has courted controversy because of her comments on Godse. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Thakur had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm. Later, she had apologised for her statement.