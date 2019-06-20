Parliament LIVE: Malpractices Like Triple Talaq, Nikah Halala Must be Eradicated, Says President Kovind

Zero Tolerance to Corruption: President Ram Nath Kovind | President Ram Nath Kovind stresses that there will be zero tolerance for corruption. "The campaign against black money will be carried forth at a faster pace, in the last two years, 4 lakh 25 thousand directors have been disqualified and 3 lakh 50 thousand dubious companies have been registered.
In his first address after the new government came to power, Kovind will put forth the agenda of the Narendra Modi government for the next five years. The address is a tradition followed before the House begins proceedings.
Triple Talaq, Nikah Halala Must be Abolished, Says Prez Kovind | Highlighting women's empowerment as one of the highest priorities of the government President Ram Nath Kovind says, "To ensure equal rights for every sister and daughter in the country, eradication of practises like Triple Talaq and nikah halala is necessary. I would request all members to extend their support to these efforts to make the lives of our sisters and daughters more dignified and improved."
Jal Shakti Ministry a Positive Step Says Ram Nath Kovind | Highlighting the current water crisis in the country, President Ram Nath Kovind says that the government has taken cognizance of the issue. He hails the formation of the Jal Shakti ministry calling it a decisive step towards countering the crisis.
President Ram Nath Kovind Begins Parliament Address | President Ram Nath Kovind begins his address of the joint session of both the Houses at the Parliament. Kovind begins his address by congratulating the voters, newly-elected lawmakers, security forces and the Election Commission. "In this Lok Sabha more than half MPs are first-time lawmakers, the number of women MPs is at all time high at 78. This is unprecedented. It represents a New India," he said.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal commented on slogans raised by members during the Lok Sabha oath-ceremony saying, "Our mantra is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' with 'sabka vishwas'", we want to win everyone's trust.
No Place for Sloganeering in Parliament Says Om Birla | Om Birla later affirmed that he will not allow a repeat of the shouting of religious slogans or heckling in the House, as witnessed during the swearing-in of some opposition MPs on Tuesday. “I don’t think Parliament is the place for sloganeering, for showing placards,” he said.
The Wednesday session was important because the Parliament unanimously elected Om Birla as the Speaker for the 17th Lok Sabha. Om Birla, in his speech, said “I will preside over the proceedings in accordance with rules and regulations and safeguard the interests of the members, irrespective of the strength of their parties in the House. I have been a member like you from 2014 to 2019. Here, we should raise the issues which matter to the last person standing in the row."
Triple Talaq, Aadhar Bills to be Introduced | Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will introduce several Bills, including the Triple Talaq bill, The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019, and The Companies (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019.
Lok Sabha members who have not taken their Oath of Office, or the Affirmation of Allegiance to the Constitution, will do so today.The Secretary General will also lay on the Table, a statement showing the Bills passed by the both Houses of Parliament during the 248th Session of the Rajya Sabha, and assented to by the President.
On Wednesday, Om Birla of the BJP was elected as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. Birla was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other senior BJP leaders, and members of the opposition. “Congratulations to Shri @ombirlakota Ji on being unanimously elected the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He has been associated with public life since his student days and has worked compassionately for the poor and downtrodden. My best wishes to him for the tenure ahead, ” the Prime Minister tweeted from his official account.
President Ram Nath Kovind Will Address a Joint Session of Parliament at 11 am | Today will be the first full day of proceedings for the newly formed 17th Lok Sabha, which elected Om Birla as its speaker on Wednesday. Day 4 of the Parliament’s Budget Session will see President Ram Nath Kovind address a joint-sitting of both houses at 11 am.
The Parliament’s Budget Session, which began on June 17, will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5.
On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha elected Kota MP Om Birla as its Speaker, with many calling the surprise pick a message from the top leadership that the BJP will promote leaders who keep a low-profile and work at the ground-level.
Soon after taking over, Birla said he would not allow a repeat of the shouting of religious slogans or heckling in the House, as witnessed during the swearing-in of some opposition MPs on Tuesday.
“I don’t think Parliament is the place for sloganeering, for showing placards, or for coming to the well,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times on Thursday. “There is a road for that where they can go and demonstrate. Whatever people want to say here, whatever allegations they have, however they want to attack the government they can, but they can’t come to the gallery and do all this.”
