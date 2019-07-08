Parliament LIVE: Rajnath Mocks Rahul's Resignation to Counter Congress's Poaching Charge in Karnataka

Event Highlights Karnataka Crisis in Lok Sabha

Aadhaar Amendment Bill to be Tabled in RS

Lok Sabha to Discuss Budget 2019



Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha today will take up a general discussion over the Union Budget 2019 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. Sitharaman in her maiden budget speech on Friday proposed a host of reforms in several sectors, including Public Sector Banking (PSBs), tax returns and railways. Among them were a public-private partnership model for railways, and raising of tax incident for the super-rich segment.

Jul 8, 2019 2:09 pm (IST) Congress MPs in Lok Sabha raised 'Save democracy' posters over recent developments in Karnataka. Delhi: Congress MPs in Lok Sabha, today, raised 'Save democracy' posters over recent developments in #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/zcCWR8xNO2 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019 Jul 8, 2019 1:58 pm (IST) A demand to fix a minimum threshold for payment of wages of a worker into a bank account has been made in the Rajya Sabha. Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, K S Elangovan (DMK) said wages higher than 10,000 or Rs 15,000 per month should only be credited to the bank account and any less than that can be paid in cash. Jul 8, 2019 1:08 pm (IST) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh replies to the accusations that his party is behind the crisis in the coalition government in Karnataka. "Our party has nothing to do with what is happening in Karnataka. Our party has never indulged in horse trading. When Rahul Gandhi itself resigned how can we be blamed," he says. Jul 8, 2019 1:05 pm (IST) Attempt is Being Made to Break Govt, Says Adhir Chowdhury | Leader of Congress in the lower house, Adhir Chowdhury, says that an attempt is being made to break the (Karnataka) government. "They don't want the opposition government, anywhere. They take our MLAs to Mumbai," Chowdhury says. Jul 8, 2019 12:59 pm (IST) Monitoring System for ST Schemes in Place, Says Arjun Munda | Union Minister Arjun Munda tells the lower house that the government has put in place an online monitoring system for various schemes related to Scheduled Tribes. "An online monitoring system has been put in place and the framework envisages monitoring of expenditures vis-a-vis allocations of TSP funds under various schemes of central ministries," Munda says. Jul 8, 2019 12:11 pm (IST) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was last week elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, Monday has taken oath as a member of the Upper House. Jul 8, 2019 10:29 am (IST) Aadhaar Amendment Bill to be Tabled in Rajya Sabha | Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will table the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha today. The Bill had been passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday last week with a voice note. Prasad in the debate had said that the Bill was people-friendly and citizen-centric and assured the House that no individual shall be compelled to provide proof of possession of Aadhaar number. Jul 8, 2019 10:24 am (IST) Discussion on Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha Today | The lower house of the Parliament will today take up a discussion on the Union Budget 2019 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In her maiden budget, Sitharaman announced no changes in personal income tax rates but a surcharge on the super-rich. She also sought to proposed growth with a reduction in corporate tax and sops to the housing sector, startups, and electric vehicles.

File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)



A Re 1 per litre cess on petrol and diesel prices and hiked customs duty on gold and precious metals to 12.5% from 10% was also proposed.



In the other list of business, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be moving the Aadhaar and Other Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2019 after it was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.



Addressing the data privacy and security concerns raised by opposition leaders, Prasad assured the House that Aadhaar is voluntary and informed consent of the biometric identity holder has to be obtained before it is used.



Several opposition leaders including Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had stressed that a Data Privacy Bill should be enacted along with the Aadhaar bill and had criticised the government for using the ordinance route to bring in the legislation.



Other bills that are set to be introduced in the Parliament include Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 and the National Investigation Agency by Home Minister Amit Shah.