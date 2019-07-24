Parliament LIVE: Rajnath Says No Question of Mediation on Kashmir, Cong Walks Out Over PM's 'Silence'

Read More

Parliament LIVE: The fall of the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka and US President Donald Trump’s claim that India had sought his help to mediate on the Kashmir issue with Pakistan are likely to be taken up in the Lok Sabha today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Question Hour. The Opposition had demanded that the Prime Minister break his silence over Trump’s assertion and clarify what the two leaders spoke about.The US President’s claim during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had set off a political storm in India, forcing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to clarify in Parliament that PM Modi had made no such request. The Congress, however, shot down Jaishankar’s clarification and demanded that the prime minister clear the air.