Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha to Take Up NIA Amendment Bill Seeking More Teeth for Agency

Event Highlights Lok Sabha Sits Till Midnight Again

What the Amendment Seeks

NIA Amendment Bill to be Taken in Rajya Sabha Parliament LIVE: Two days after Lok Sabha proceedings descended into chaos as opposition parties protested against the passing of the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, the bill is slated to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. The bill gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests abroad.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi-led government will never misuse the National Investigation Agency (NIA) law, but in turn, use it to finish off terrorism in the country.The latest amendments will enable the NIA to additionally investigate offences related to human trafficking, counterfeit currency, manufacture or sale of prohibited arms, cyber-terrorism, and offences under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Read More : Two days after Lok Sabha proceedings descended into chaos as opposition parties protested against the passing of the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, the bill is slated to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. The bill gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests abroad.Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi-led government will never misuse the National Investigation Agency (NIA) law, but in turn, use it to finish off terrorism in the country.The latest amendments will enable the NIA to additionally investigate offences related to human trafficking, counterfeit currency, manufacture or sale of prohibited arms, cyber-terrorism, and offences under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. Jul 17, 2019 10:05 am (IST) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, Manoj Jha gives 'Zero Hour Notice' in Rajya Sabha over "unprecedented floods in several parts of the country". Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, Manoj Jha gives 'Zero Hour Notice' in Rajya Sabha over "unprecedented floods in several parts of the country". (file pic) pic.twitter.com/KSKzHzApqn — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019 Jul 17, 2019 9:48 am (IST) Speaker Om Birla said there were "technical" reasons and he has to adjourn the House at midnight otherwise he would have preferred to run the business till 3 am. Concerned over increasing number of farmers'' suicide and ''worsening'' agrarian situation, Opposition Members Tuesday suggested the government ensure adequate water, quality seeds and remunerative prices for farm produce in a bid to improve the plight of farmers. Jul 17, 2019 9:46 am (IST) Lok Sabha Sits Till Midnight | Meanwhile the Lok Sabha sat till 11.59 pm on Tuesday to conclude discussion on demands for grants for the agriculture and rural development ministries. This is for the second time in less than a week that the Lower House conducted business late in the night to conclude a debate. On July 11, it had worked till 11.58 pm to conclude debate on the Railway Ministry. Jul 17, 2019 9:05 am (IST) Earlier, Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned twice — first till 12 pm and the second time till 2 pm —following vociferous protests by Tamil parties led by the AIADMK against holding of recruitment exam for postmen only in English and Hindi language. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed the upper House that the test has been cancelled and fresh examination will be conducted in all local languages, including Tamil. Jul 17, 2019 9:04 am (IST) Rajya Sabha Tuesday passed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Bill, 2019, empowering the Civil Aviation Ministry to bid out private airport projects on the basis of pre-determined tariff. Jul 17, 2019 9:00 am (IST) While introducing the bill, Minister of State for Home Ministry G Kishan Reddy said the new law will allow the agency to investigate cases of terrorism targeting Indians and their assets abroad. It will also empower the agency to investigate cases of arms and human trafficking besides those linked to cyber terrorism, he claimed. However, Congress accused the government of trying to turn India into a “police state”. Jul 17, 2019 9:00 am (IST) What the NIA(Amendement) Bill 2019 Seeks | The latest amendments will enable the NIA to additionally investigate offences related to human trafficking, counterfeit currency, manufacture or sale of prohibited arms, cyber-terrorism, and offences under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. Jul 17, 2019 8:48 am (IST) The Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha are seeking to move key Bills, including the NIA (Amendment) Bill 2019, the DNA (Use and Application) regulation Bill and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 for further parliamentary scrutiny under standing committees. The Opposition has been complaining that the government, in its last tenure and now, has been trying to bypass the standing committee system. Jul 17, 2019 8:46 am (IST) Even after facing division while voting, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 as Home Minister Amit Shah sought a vote on the legislation. The bill had been passed with 278 members voting in its favour and six against it. Jul 17, 2019 8:44 am (IST) Rajya Sabha to Take Up NIA Amendment Bill | Union Home Minister Amit Shah today will move the Rajya Sabha to pass the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests abroad, after it was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Image for representation.



Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned twice — first till 12pm and the second time till 2pm —following vociferous protests by Tamil parties led by the AIADMK against holding of recruitment exam for postmen only in English and Hindi language.



The opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha are demanding movement of key Bills, including the NIA (Amendment) Bill 2019, the DNA (Use and Application) regulation Bill and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 for further parliamentary scrutiny under standing committees.



Even after facing division while voting, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 — which gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests abroad — as Home Minister Amit Shah sought a vote on the legislation. The bill had been passed with 278 members voting in its favour and six against it.



While introducing the bill, Minister of State for Home Ministry G Kishan Reddy said the new law will allow the agency to investigate cases of terrorism targeting Indians and their assets abroad. It will also empower the agency to investigate cases of arms and human trafficking besides those linked to cyber terrorism, he claimed.



However, Congress accused the government of trying to turn India into a “police state”.



The Lower House also witnessed a heated discussion between the Home Minister and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the NIA (Amendment) Bill. The spat started when several opposition leaders, including Owaisi, started interrupting BJP’s Satyapal Singh in the middle of his speech. ​