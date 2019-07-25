Parliament LIVE: Not Religious, Triple Talaq Bill About Women Security and Equality, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad

'Triple Talaq Destroyed Lives' | BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi attacks the Opposition for berating the Bill and "overlooking" the interests of the Muslim women. "All religious rules are inside your houses. The moment you step out of your house, it is the Constitution of India that rules. Triple Talaq has destroyed lives," she says.
Event Highlights
Several opposition parties have bitterly opposed the legislation, but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice. Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
N.K. Premachandran says that the Supreme Court has never given a directive to the government to make a law on this. Only the AIMPLB wants the government to make legislation on this. "Why the government is not ready to make a legislation on mob lynching, when it has been directed by the Supreme Court. This is a politically motivated Bill to target a particular community," he added.
The Law Minister invoked a recent incident in Uttar Pradesh where a woman was given triple talaq because of her habit of cleaning her teeth with tobacco. The woman, identified as Bano, had claimed that her husband and her in-laws have been tortured her demanding dowry ever since she got married seven months back.
Ravi Shankar Prasad Pushes for Passage of Triple Talaq Bill | Citing Supreme Court judges, Prasad said, "One judge had said Triple Talaq is arbitrary and unconstitutional so should be abolished. Another judge said Teen talaq is wrong by law, while other judges said that a law should be made against it."
Samajwadi Party ST Hasan said, "I'm against Triple Talaq bill. The government shouldn't interfere with the internal matter of any religion. A small sect, followers of Abu Hanifa, practices Triple Talaq. Decision should be left with girl and her parents, if nikah receipt states they're followers of sect."
Recap of Yesterday's Proceedings | The Lok Sabha approved a bill to amend an anti-terror law aimed at allowing the government to designate an individual as a terrorist with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting this is of "prime importance" to nip terrorism in the bud. The Congress and TMC boycotted the proceedings ahead of voting on the bill. "What can we do, if you are boycotting the proceedings as you are angry over vote bank," Shah said. During a division of votes, demanded by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi for consideration of the bill, as many as 287 MPs supported it and only eight opposed it.
What is Triple Talaq? | So, to explore the question of triple talaq, one must understand that in Islam, everything is followed as per Sunnah (Deeds of the prophet). Hence, most Muslim women bodies opposing 'triple talaq’ want the Muslim bodies to adopt ‘Talaq-e-Sunnah’ (Divorce as per the Prophet’s sayings and Quranic dictation) and discard ‘Talaq-e-Biddah’ (a diluted form of divorce which propagates instant cancellation of marriage).
Lawmakers Shashi Tharoor and NK Premachandran found the Triple Talaq Bill to be in contravention of the Constitution. Tharoor and Premachandra found the bill to be criminalising only Muslim men, “This bill criminalizes Muslim husbands, It is a class legislation. Abandoning of wives is not just about any one community. Why not work on a Bill that universalizes action against abandoning of wives.”
The Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief said, "The classification is not in any way linked to the purported object of the bill. If you see the punishment, then a non-Muslim gets punishment for a year and Muslim would get for three years. This is against Articles 14 and 15," adding that the bill is also not beneficial for women.
Earlier, while contesting the Triple Talaq Bill, Asaduddin Owaisi had raked up the Sabarimala issue. Owaisi, who is one of the prominent opponents of the bill, objected to its introduction saying the Triple Talaq bill would give way to different duration of punishment for a Muslim and a non-Muslim man, leading to violation of Articles 14 and 15.
Bill to Face Tough Test in Rajya Sabha | The Triple Talaq bill will likely be passed in the Lok Sabha as the ruling BJP enjoys an absolute majority in the Lower House. However, Bill will face real test in the Rajya Sabha, which is the Upper House of the Parliament. The BJP lacks the numbers in the Rajya Sabha. Even the support of NDA parties is not enough and its floor managers in the Rajya Sabha need to rope in non-NDA parties like TRS, BJP, and YSRCP. Thus, it is going to be an uphill task in the Upper House where opposition parties have a numerical advantage over the treasury benches.
Centre's Stand on Triple Talaq Bill | While the Opposition has bitterly objected to the bill, the Modi government has asserted that it is a step towards gender equality and justice. Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
Ruckus Expected in Lok Sabha | An uproar is expected in the Lok Sabha as six opposition members, including Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, have moved a statutory motion to oppose the Triple Talaq bill. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, TMC member Saugata Roy, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, RSP’s NK Premchandran and Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) PK Kunhalikutty have moved the statutory motion to oppose the bill.
A Brief on Triple Talaq Bill | The Triple Talaq bill criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty It was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in its first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May. In February this year, President had promulgated the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019 (No. 4 of 2019) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had failed to pass the bill in the Rajya Sabha just before the national election in April-May.
Triple Talaq Bill to be Tabled Today | With just two days left in the ongoing Parliament session, the government will table the contentious Triple Talaq Bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha today. The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House. Law and justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will take up the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 for discussion and passage.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) enjoys a strong majority in the lower house, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government is set to face an uphill task in the Rajya Sabha where opposition parties have a numerical advantage over the treasury benches.
Some of the BJP's allies, including the JD(U), have also expressed their reservation about the bill.
