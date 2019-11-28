Parliament LIVE: No Unauthorised Interception, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad on WhatsApp Snooping Row

Event Highlights
Earlier, the Lok Sabha witnessed uproar with the opposition walking out of in protests after Speaker Om Birla said there will be no debate on controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur’s expunged remarks on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse which have led to a political firestorm in and outside Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that the BJP condemns anyone who calls Godse a 'deshbhakt' failed to mollify a furious Congress which demanded a discussion.
Digvijaya Singh Demands JCP into WhatsApp Breach | Unconvinced by Prasad's arguments, Digvjiaya Singh demands a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the breach. "I appeal to all the parties to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and investigate this sensitive issue as it is connected to our fundamental rights and national security."
What Was Govt's Role in Pegasus, Asks Congress | As discussions on cyber snooping continue in Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Digvijay Singh questions the government on who was spied upon using the software. "What was the Government's role? They should tell the House if people were spied upon. The government should tell us which journalists, activists were targeted in the breach. This is a violation of right of privacy." To this, Prasad replies, "Digital players, both Indian and foreign are welcomed to contribute in the growing market but must understand that safety & security of Indians is of prime importance.
Meanwhile, unauthorised colonies Bill moved in Lok Sabha | Union minister Hardeep Singh Purib said in Lok Sabha that the process of digital mapping of 1,931 unauthorised colonies of Delhi will be completed by December 31 this year. Moving the bill to grant ownership rights to residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies for consideration, Puri said the process to map these colonies digitally should have started in 2008.
Issue of WhatsApp Snooping in RS | Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government is committed to the data security of its people. "On 5 September, 2019 WhatsApp wrote to CERT-In providing update to the security incident reported in May 2019 stating that while the full extent of this attack may never be known, WhatsApp continues to review the available info. It also mentioned that based on WhatsApp data available, they believe that the attackers may have attempted to reach the devices of approximately 121 users in India. We are striving towards making messaging platforms more secure."
Pragya Singh Thakur takes to Twitter to defend her remark on Godse in Parliament yesterday.
कभी-2 झूठ का बबण्डर इतना गहरा होता है कि दिन मे भी रात लगने लगती है किन्तु सूर्य अपना प्रकाश नहीं खोता पलभर के बबण्डर मे लोग भ्रमित न हों सूर्य का प्रकाश स्थाई है। सत्य यही है कि कल मैने ऊधम सिंह जी का अपमान नहीं सहा बस।— Sadhvi Pragya Official (@SadhviPragya_MP) November 28, 2019
In Lok Sabha Today, a Bill that will help grant ownership rights to those who have properties in unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be tabled. As per the draft, the DDA will issue ownership rights to 100 families before the end of this year. While Union Minister Santosh Gangwar will move the Industrial Relations Code, 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Taxation Laws (Amendment), Bill 2019 for passing.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who earlier refused to make any statements on Pragya Thakur's Godse remark, takes to Twitter and says, "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot."
Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2019
A sad day, in the history of
India’s Parliament.
Amid the brouhaha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh rises to clarify that the BJP as a party, condmens Pragya Thakur's statements and in no sense endorses such ideologies and views. "Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings have inspired us and will continue to do. People across the political spectrum consider him as an idol," he says. His address is drowned in a fresh bout of jeers and protests from the Opposition camp that unassailably continues to demand for immediate action against the terror-accused BJP MP from Bhopal.
Protests Erupt in LS | Protests and upraor engulf Lok Sabha as soon as the House convenes for the day as Congress MPs along with other Opposition leaders raise slogans in unsion demanding for the immediate suspension of Pragya Thakur, who praised Mahatma Gandhi's assassain Nathuram Godse yesterday in Parliament.
According to sources, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's case has been forwarded to the BJP disciplinary committee and her suspension from the party is likely. The BJP MP again referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, this time during a debate in the Lok Sabha yesterday, triggering a protest by opposition members.
Watch BJP's full statement on Pragya Thakur's 'Godse' remarks here:
#WATCH BJP Working President JP Nadda: Pragya Thakur's statement (referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt') yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. She will be removed from the consultative committee of defence. pic.twitter.com/hHO9ocihdf— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019
Responding earlier today to Pragya Thakur's comments on Godse in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he doesn't want to "waste my time" demanding action against her. "What she is saying, that is the heart of the RSS & BJP, what can I say? It cannot be hidden. I don't need to waste my time demanding action against that woman."
Rahul Gandhi, Congress on BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha: What she is saying, that is the heart of the RSS & BJP, what can I say? It cannot be hidden. I don't need to waste my time demanding action against that woman pic.twitter.com/dkZ2hMq2uD— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019
BJP Condemns Pragya Thakur's 'Deshbhakt' Statement | Speaking on the matter, BJP Working President JP Nadda condemned Thakur's statements and said that the party does not support or endorse her views. "BJP never supports such statements and ideologies, we condemn her remarks," he says, adding that the Bhopal MP has been barred from all key BJP meetings of the ongoing Parliament session.
Pragya Thakur Axed from Defence Commitee | Terror-accused BJP MP Sadhi Pragya Thakur has been removed from the parliamentary consultative committee of defence, a day after she praised Mahatma Gandhi's assassain Nathuram Godse on the house of parliament, in a move that has sparked outrage in the country. According to sources, Thankur won’t be allowed to attend any BJP parliamentary meeting during the session.
Congress' Adjournment Notice Over Pragya Thakur | Reacting sharply to Thakur's comments, the Congress said it is a perfect representation of the ruling party's "deplorable hate politics". "Repeatedly referring to Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt' is a perfect representation of the BJP's deplorable hate politics. Will PM Modi condemn Pragya Thakur's remarks or continue to stay silent?" the party said on its official Twitter handle. Congress today has also given an Adjournment Motion Notice over her remarks.
While Congress had targeted Prime Minister Modi outside Parliament for inaction against Thakur, Speaker Birla had expunged her remarks from the records. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later said Thakur has explained to the party that she did not support Godse and was only speaking about revolutionary Udham Singh.
Protests Expected in Parliament Over Pragya Thakur's Remarks | A stormy session is expected to take place in both Houses of parliament a day after BJP Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya -- a terror-accused in the Malegaon blast case -- glorified Mahatma Gandhi’s assasin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha. Thakur had made the remarks while a discussion was underway on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament on Thursday.
Thakur has been nixed from a parliamentary consultative committee on defence over her remarks on Godse on the floor of the Lok Sabha yesterday. As the opposition mounts a sharp attack on the BJP, the party has also barred the Malegaon blasts accused from attending its parliamentary meetings during the winter session.
“Her statement yesterday in Parliament is condemnable. The BJP never supports such statement or ideology,” BJP working president JP Nadda said. Shortly after, sources told News18 that the party is planning further disciplinary action against the motor-mouth MP with suspension from the party not being ruled out.
Thakur had made the remark yesterday in the Lok Sabha after interrupting DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. In yet another controversial decision, Speaker Om Birla said only Raja’s speech during the discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill will go on record. Later, the Lok Sabha secretariat issued an official communication that Thakur's remarks are "non-recorded".
Raja said that Godse himself admitted that he had nursed a grudge against Gandhi for 32 years before finally deciding to assassinate him. “Godse killed Gandhi because he believed in a particular philosophy,” Raja added. While the opposition members protested the interruption by Thakur, the BJP members persuaded her to sit down.
This is not the first time Thakur has glorified Godse. During the campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Thakur had described Godse as a “true patriot”, triggering a huge political storm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then said that he would never forgive Thakur.
With Thakur repeating the statement, the Congress has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the comments, alleging that the PM's "inaction" against her proves his latent support to "Godse's sinister thought".
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the prime minister, who celebrated Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in a grand manner, is requested to say from the heart what his thoughts are about Godse.
Another Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, referring to Thakur, said "this motormouth" shall ensure the downfall of the BJP. "Whatever the case might be, this is an extremely dangerous sign and has made a complete mockery of the Indian democracy and it's founding fathers," he said in a tweet.
