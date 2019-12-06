Parliament LIVE: Sitas Burnt Alive While Ram Temple Being Built, Says Congress’ Adhir Ranjan in LS

Event Highlights 'Till We Don't Hang, We Can't Set An Example'

Meenakshi Lekhi, a member in Lok Sabha, said police have not been given weapons as a show piece and have to use when accused try to flee. "Police ko hatiyar sajane ke liye nahin diye gaye" (Police have not been given weapons for keeping as show piece), she said. ) Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan described the encounter as "long due". Reacting to a question on the encounter in Parliament premises, Bachchan said: "Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye.. (Better late than never)". She had earlier in Parliament advocated for the lynching of rapists.

Read More Parliament LIVE Updates: There is uproar in Lok Sabha over the rising crimes against women across the country a day after a rape survivor was set on fire in UP's Unnao by alleged rapists while on her way to court. Suffering 80% burns, the woman is in critical condition and on ventilator at a hospital in Delhi. The encounter in Hyderabad of four alleged rapists, who were arrested last week for the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian, also raised a storm in Parliament. Dec 6, 2019 1:08 pm (IST) BJP will hold parliamentary party meeting on December 10 at Parliament Library Building. Earlier today, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, Kodikunnil Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on the 'law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.' Dec 6, 2019 12:59 pm (IST) Reacting to the comments made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Parliament, Smriti Irani said that the connecting the issue of women security to religion is shameful. "One of our MP from West Bengal is connecting it to temple, but he can't see the rape case in Malda," Irani said. Dec 6, 2019 12:53 pm (IST) Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "The fact that you (Opposition MPs) shout here today, means you do not want a woman to stand up and talk about issues. You were quiet during the West Bengal panchayat polls where rape was used as a political weapon, you were quiet then." Dec 6, 2019 12:48 pm (IST) 'Till We Don't Hang, We Can't Set An Example' | Former MoS for health and family welfare, Anupriya Patel said, "What happened in Unnao is shameful. This is not just the matter of Unnao or Telngana, it is the issue of the entire country. Till we don't hang rapist, we can't set an example and fear in rapist." Dec 6, 2019 12:43 pm (IST) Trinamool Congress MPs protest against the rising prices of onion at the parliament. Dec 6, 2019 12:41 pm (IST) Speaking on the recent cases of rape, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, "A law needs to be constituted through which such (crimes against women) cases are heard directly in Supreme Court. Currently the procedure (in such cases) starts from lower courts, process goes on and on. I appeal to you (Speaker) to set up a committee to discuss this." Dec 6, 2019 12:35 pm (IST) You Cannot Take Law in Your Hands: Maneka Gandhi | Speaking on the Telangana encounter, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi said, "Whatever happened was gruesome for the country. You cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands, they (accused) would have been hanged by Court anyhow." Dec 6, 2019 12:29 pm (IST) How are Criminals Feeling so Emboldened​?: Chaudhary | "The Unnao victim has 95% burns, what is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened?" Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said. Dec 6, 2019 12:26 pm (IST) Congress MPs Stage Walkout Over Unnao Incident | Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha in protest against Unnao incident where a woman was set ablaze. Dec 6, 2019 12:24 pm (IST) 'Ram Temple Being Built on One Side, Sita Being Burnt on Other Side' | Speaking on the recent incidents of rape in the country, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in Lok Sabha said, "Where should the people go, there are rapes in Telangana and Unnao". He added that on one side Ram temple is being built and on the other side Sita is being burnt.

The four accused arrested in connection with the rape-and-murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near here last month were killed in an alleged encounter with the police Friday morning, police said. "The four accused were killed in an encounter with the police," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.



The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were in remanded to 7 days' judicial custody.



They were taken to the crime scene Friday morning by the police as part of the investigation, a source said. "They fired upon the police team and we retaliated in self-defence. Two of our men are also injured in the incident," the source told PTI.



The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators.

The state government has ordered setting up of a fast track court to expedite the trial.