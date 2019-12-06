Parliament LIVE: Sitas Burnt Alive While Ram Temple Being Built, Says Congress’ Adhir Ranjan in LS

Event Highlights
Meenakshi Lekhi, a member in Lok Sabha, said police have not been given weapons as a show piece and have to use when accused try to flee. "Police ko hatiyar sajane ke liye nahin diye gaye" (Police have not been given weapons for keeping as show piece), she said. ) Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan described the encounter as "long due". Reacting to a question on the encounter in Parliament premises, Bachchan said: "Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye.. (Better late than never)". She had earlier in Parliament advocated for the lynching of rapists.
'Till We Don't Hang, We Can't Set An Example' | Former MoS for health and family welfare, Anupriya Patel said, "What happened in Unnao is shameful. This is not just the matter of Unnao or Telngana, it is the issue of the entire country. Till we don't hang rapist, we can't set an example and fear in rapist."
Speaking on the recent cases of rape, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, "A law needs to be constituted through which such (crimes against women) cases are heard directly in Supreme Court. Currently the procedure (in such cases) starts from lower courts, process goes on and on. I appeal to you (Speaker) to set up a committee to discuss this."
'Ram Temple Being Built on One Side, Sita Being Burnt on Other Side' | Speaking on the recent incidents of rape in the country, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in Lok Sabha said, "Where should the people go, there are rapes in Telangana and Unnao". He added that on one side Ram temple is being built and on the other side Sita is being burnt.
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary in Lok Sabha.
The four accused arrested in connection with the rape-and-murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near here last month were killed in an alleged encounter with the police Friday morning, police said. "The four accused were killed in an encounter with the police," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.
The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were in remanded to 7 days' judicial custody.
They were taken to the crime scene Friday morning by the police as part of the investigation, a source said. "They fired upon the police team and we retaliated in self-defence. Two of our men are also injured in the incident," the source told PTI.
The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators.
The state government has ordered setting up of a fast track court to expedite the trial.
-
29 Nov - 02 Dec, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia AUS vs PAK 589/3127.0 overs 302/1094.4 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
-
29 Nov - 03 Dec, 2019 | England in New Zealand NZ vs ENG 375/10129.1 overs 476/10162.5 oversNew Zealand drew with England
-
27 - 29 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 187/1068.3 overs 277/1083.3 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
-
22 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India BAN vs IND 106/1030.3 overs 347/989.4 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
-
21 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 240/1086.2 overs 580/10157.4 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs