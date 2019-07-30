Parliament LIVE: Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha Today, BJP Issues Whip to its MPs to Ensure Attendance

Read More

Parliament LIVE: The Rajya Sabha is set to witness a stormy session today as the government will push for the contentious Triple Talaq Bill, which criminalises the practice, even as the Opposition called it discriminatory. The bill had already been passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote amidst a walkout by Congress, SP, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others.Although the 16th Lok Sabha had also passed the legislation, it could not make it through the upper house. Ahead of the bill's tabling, at least four Union ministers and two senior Rajya Sabha lawmakers have reportedly spoken to opposition parties and some alliance partners who have expressed reservation on the bill.