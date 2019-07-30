Parliament LIVE: Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha Today, BJP Issues Whip to its MPs to Ensure Attendance

Parliament LIVE: The Rajya Sabha is set to witness a stormy session today as the government will push for the contentious Triple Talaq Bill, which criminalises the practice, even as the Opposition called it discriminatory. The bill had already been passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote amidst a walkout by Congress, SP, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others.
Although the 16th Lok Sabha had also passed the legislation, it could not make it through the upper house. Ahead of the bill's tabling, at least four Union ministers and two senior Rajya Sabha lawmakers have reportedly spoken to opposition parties and some alliance partners who have expressed reservation on the bill.
Jul 30, 2019 10:13 am (IST)
A meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party is underway on the Parliament's premises. The meeting is being attended by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Prahlad Joshi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, today. The meeting is likely to see the attendance of BJP Working President, JP Nadda, BJP General Secretary (Organizations) BL Santosh, J&K BJP President Ravinder Rana and former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta.
Jul 30, 2019 9:38 am (IST)
All India Trinamool Congress issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House for the next three days, starting from today.
Jul 30, 2019 9:29 am (IST)
Home Minister Amit Shah and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Prahlad Joshi arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on the Parliament's premises.
Cong Issues Whip to MPs | The Congress party has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House, today. The party had earlier demanded a parliamentary committee for scrutiny on the bill.
Jul 30, 2019 9:09 am (IST)
Code of Wages Bill in LS Today | The Code on Wages, 2019 will also be introduced in the lower house today. The bill seeks to regulate wage and bonus payments in all employments where any industry, trade business or manufacture is carried out. The last attempt was made in 2017 when a bill for the purpose was introduced in the Lok Sabha and referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee but could not be passed.
Jul 30, 2019 8:53 am (IST)
Ahead of the tabling of the bill in the Upper House, at least four Union ministers and two senior Rajya Sabha lawmakers have reportedly spoken to opposition parties and some alliance partners who have expressed reservation on the bill.
Jul 30, 2019 8:52 am (IST)
Oppn Parties Likely to Abstain | According to sources, some MPs from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) may abstain from voting, while members of ally Janata Dal United (JDU) are also likely to skip the session.
Jul 30, 2019 8:51 am (IST)
The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last week amidst a walkout by several opposition parties including the Congress. As many as 302 votes were cast in its favour and 82 against.
Jul 30, 2019 8:49 am (IST)
'Triple Talaq' Test in RS Today | The Rajya Sabha will today mull over the passage of the contentious bill, which criminalises the Islamic practice of instant divorce - Triple Talaq. The ruling BJP, which is in a minority in the Upper House has issued a whip, making it mandatory for its lawmakers to attend the session.
Muslim women protesting against the Triple Talaq Bill.
According to sources, some MPs from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) may abstain from voting, while members of ally Janata Dal United (JDU) are also likely to skip the session.
Several opposition parties like the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have bitterly opposed the bill but the government has asserted that it is a step towards gender equality and justice. The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.