Parliament LIVE: Pushing Women to Court Not Empowerment, Says Cong as Govt Bats for Triple Talaq Bill

JDU Stages a Walkout | JDU stages a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Triple Talaq bill while BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was presenting his argument in favour of the bill. "After 33 years again, the debate has risen on this wrong practice," he says citing the Shah Bano case. Countering Amee Yajnik's earlier argument he says, " We are definitely doing this for the empowerment of all women."
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is set to witness a stormy session today as the government will push for the contentious Triple Talaq Bill, which criminalises the practice, even as the Opposition called it discriminatory. The bill had already been passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote amidst a walkout by Congress, SP, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others.
Congress Opposes Triple Talaq Bill | Congress MP Amee Yajnik poses a strong opposition to the bill banning the Islamic practice of Triple Talaq. "The top court in its earlier ruling had already struck down this practice as illegal," she says and adds, "But there is no "thoughtful consideration. Why have you pushed the victim within the criminal jurisprudence where she has to attest before the magistrate and not the family court."
Triple Talaq Bill Introduced | Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is introducting The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. "Today is a historic day. Although this practice has been banned in many Islamic countries, India which is a secular country hasn't been able to ban the practice of Triple Talaq," Prasad says.
'Strictest Punishment in Unnao Case' | "I am not trying to say that the state or Central government is involved. We are just trying to ensure the rights of the women. We are demanding that the accused be punished and that the survivor and her family be given protection," Congress' Adhir Ranjan Choudhary says.
Congress's Adhir Ranjan Choudhary says, "Where the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is being spoken off, we aren't talking against any party we are only raising the issue on the incident. Everyone know, that a minor was raped." He is interrupted by Meenakshi Lekhi who says that a CBI inquiry has been ordered. "You are presenting one view," she says and asks him to take a seat.
'Blot on Civilised Society' | Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed the Lok Sabha, saying, "People of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident, it's a blot on civilised society, where a minor girl was gang-raped.A truck hit victim's car (in Raebareli) and killed a witness, victim and her lawyer are in critical condition."
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,Congress in Lok Sabha: People of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident, it's a blot on civilized society, where a minor girl was gang-raped.A truck hit victim's car(in Raebareli)&killed a witness, victim&her lawyer are in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/HTclhhzrO0— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Jaya Bachchan Protests Outside Parliament | Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan protests over the accident of the rape survivor.
#BREAKING – Protest outside Parliament: @samajwadiparty MP Jaya Bachchan protests over #UnnaoHorror. | @_pallavighosh with more details pic.twitter.com/rUqXkXGnwx— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 30, 2019
The matter pertains to the accident of the woman, who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao. She was injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Sunday, while two of her aunts were killed. Her lawyer, who was driving the car in which they were travelling, was grievously injured.
Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and five other party MPs give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "gruesome crimes against women, a matter of great concern". The matter they are referring to is the incident regarding the Unnao rape survivor, who was injured after a car she was traveling in collided with a truck. The police on Wednesday arrested the BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar, who the rape survivor had accused of "hatching a car conspiracy".
Samajwadi Party ad Trinamool Congress MPs are staging a protest over the "attack on Unnao rape victim and beating of ex-soldier".
Delhi: Samajwadi Party & Trinamool Congress MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Parliament premises over "attack on Unnao rape victim & ex-soldier beaten to death (in Amethi, UP)" pic.twitter.com/G3P4SQ4jEn— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah and hands him a letter, in which she has sought the help of the central government to trace missing founder and owner of Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha.
#Delhi: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, submits a letter to him, seeking help of central government to trace missing founder & owner of Cafe Coffee Day,VG Siddhartha. pic.twitter.com/QuzSBsoLD8— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
A meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party is underway on the Parliament's premises. The meeting is being attended by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Prahlad Joshi.
Delhi: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/plEw4xakKf— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Ahead of the crucial session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen arriving for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. The meeting is now underway.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, at the Parliament premises; the meeting is underway now. pic.twitter.com/Lzhw4U9Vi8— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Home Minister Amit Shah and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Prahlad Joshi arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on the Parliament's premises.
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Prahlad Joshi arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/QFQEafngyq— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Code of Wages Bill in LS Today | The Code on Wages, 2019 will also be introduced in the lower house today. The bill seeks to regulate wage and bonus payments in all employments where any industry, trade business or manufacture is carried out. The last attempt was made in 2017 when a bill for the purpose was introduced in the Lok Sabha and referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee but could not be passed.
Although the 16th Lok Sabha had also passed the legislation, it could not make it through the upper house. Ahead of the bill's tabling, at least four Union ministers and two senior Rajya Sabha lawmakers have reportedly spoken to opposition parties and some alliance partners who have expressed reservation on the bill.
According to sources, some MPs from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) may abstain from voting, while members of ally Janata Dal United (JDU) are also likely to skip the session.
Several opposition parties like the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have bitterly opposed the bill but the government has asserted that it is a step towards gender equality and justice. The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.
