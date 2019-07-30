Parliament LIVE: Pushing Women to Court Not Empowerment, Says Cong as Govt Bats for Triple Talaq Bill

File photo of Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.



Although the 16th Lok Sabha had also passed the legislation, it could not make it through the upper house. Ahead of the bill's tabling, at least four Union ministers and two senior Rajya Sabha lawmakers have reportedly spoken to opposition parties and some alliance partners who have expressed reservation on the bill.



According to sources, some MPs from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) may abstain from voting, while members of ally Janata Dal United (JDU) are also likely to skip the session.



Several opposition parties like the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have bitterly opposed the bill but the government has asserted that it is a step towards gender equality and justice. The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.



