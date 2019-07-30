LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Parliament LIVE: Pushing Women to Court Not Empowerment, Says Cong as Govt Bats for Triple Talaq Bill

News18.com | July 30, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE: The accident of the Unnao rape survivor in which two of her aunts were killed and she was critically injured rocked the Lok Sabha today as the Opposition cornered the government and demanded that the home minister reply on the issue in the House. The BJP, meanwhile, said it was wrong to politicise the issue and instead accused the Samajwadi Party, saying the truck involved in the accident belonged to their party's leader.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is set to witness a stormy session today as the government will push for the contentious Triple Talaq Bill, which criminalises the practice, even as the Opposition called it discriminatory. The bill had already been passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote amidst a walkout by Congress, SP, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others.
Jul 30, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

JDU Stages a Walkout | JDU stages a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Triple Talaq bill while BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was presenting his argument in favour of the bill. "After 33 years again, the debate has risen on this wrong practice," he says citing the Shah Bano case. Countering Amee Yajnik's earlier argument he says, " We are definitely doing this for the empowerment of all women."

Jul 30, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

"If we want to empower women, dignify them, don't push them to court.." Congress's Amee Yagnik says in her closing comments and adds that she is supporting the Triple Talaq bill but not its criminalisation.

Jul 30, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)

"How can you bring a stranger and an alien component in the family unit," Congress's Amee Yagnik continues her argument against the Triple Talaq bill. 

Jul 30, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)

Congress Opposes Triple Talaq Bill | Congress MP Amee Yajnik poses a strong opposition to the bill banning the Islamic practice of Triple Talaq. "The top court in its earlier ruling had already struck down this practice as illegal," she says and adds, "But there is no "thoughtful consideration. Why have you pushed the victim within the criminal jurisprudence where she has to attest before the magistrate and not the family court."

Jul 30, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

Congress's Amee Yagnik contests the Triple Talaq bill and says the women's empowerment is important but in the case of this bill, it is also the family unit that gets affected. "Two things are important here is the Supreme Court's judgement and equality before law," she says. 

Jul 30, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in favour of the bill banning the practice of Triple Talaq. "Don't see this in terms of politics, this is a question of humanity. And this is about women's right....This is about gender justice and equality," he says.

Jul 30, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

Justifying the bill banning Triple Talaq, Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "We are bringing about the law because law as a deterence. When the issue was raised that the FIR can be raised by anyone, we made a provision that only the female victim can file the FIR."

Jul 30, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)
 

Triple Talaq Bill Introduced | Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is introducting The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. "Today is a historic day. Although this practice has been banned in many Islamic countries, India which is a secular country hasn't been able to ban the practice of Triple Talaq," Prasad says.  

Jul 30, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has introduced the National Institute of Design Act, 2014

Jul 30, 2019 11:47 am (IST)

'Strictest Punishment in Unnao Case' | "I am not trying to say that the state or Central government is involved. We are just trying to ensure the rights of the women. We are demanding that the accused be punished and that the survivor and her family be given protection," Congress' Adhir Ranjan Choudhary says. 

Jul 30, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

Congress's Adhir Ranjan Choudhary says, "Where the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is being spoken off, we aren't talking against any party we are only raising the issue on the incident. Everyone know, that a minor was raped." He is interrupted by Meenakshi Lekhi who says that a CBI inquiry has been ordered. "You are presenting one view," she says and asks him to take a seat. 

Jul 30, 2019 11:42 am (IST)

The debate on the Consumer Protection Bill in the Lok Sabha continues amid sloganeering by lawmakers, who are calling for justice in the case of the Unnao rape survivor. Officiating as Speaker, Meenakshi Lekhi says, "CBI inquiry has been ordered. I request you to take your seats."

Jul 30, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha AITC Manjan Ranjan Bhuniya urges Centre to come to the "assistance" of the West Bengal who he says is reeling from debt trapped crisis. Bhuniya requests for the provision of a moratorium in the case of the state.

Jul 30, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

Amid uproar in the Lok Sabha, BJP lawmaker Rajendra Agrawal speaks in favour of the Consumer Protection Bill. Speaking on the importance of protecting the rights of consumers, he says that the current law is limited. "It takes around 12 months to process a case," he says. 

Jul 30, 2019 11:18 am (IST)

'Blot on Civilised Society' | Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed the Lok Sabha, saying, "People of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident, it's a blot on civilised society, where a minor girl was gang-raped.A truck hit victim's car (in Raebareli) and killed a witness, victim and her lawyer are in critical condition."

Jul 30, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

Jaya Bachchan Protests Outside Parliament | Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan protests over the accident of the rape survivor.

Jul 30, 2019 11:11 am (IST)

The matter pertains to the accident of the woman, who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao. She was injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Sunday, while two of her aunts were killed. Her lawyer, who was driving the car in which they were travelling, was grievously injured.

Jul 30, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

Ruckus Over Unnao in Parliament | Both Houses of Parliament are witnessing ruckus over the accident of Unnao rape survivor as the Opposition seeks a CBI probe into the matter.

Jul 30, 2019 11:07 am (IST)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said, "Triple Talaq bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm today. We have 11 bills pending to be passed today. So far, 15 bills have been passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. 6 bills have been passed only in Lok Sabha and 4 bills only in Rajya Sabha."

Jul 30, 2019 10:49 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi is meeting the top ministers ahead of the debate on the bill banning Triple Talaq. 

Jul 30, 2019 10:48 am (IST)

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and five other party MPs give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "gruesome crimes against women, a matter of great concern". The matter they are referring to is the incident regarding the Unnao rape survivor, who was injured after a car she was traveling in collided with a truck. The police on Wednesday arrested the BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar, who the rape survivor had accused of "hatching a car conspiracy". 

Jul 30, 2019 10:44 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party ad Trinamool Congress MPs are staging a protest over the "attack on Unnao rape victim and beating of ex-soldier".

Jul 30, 2019 10:40 am (IST)

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah and hands him a letter, in which she has sought the help of the central government to trace missing founder and owner of Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha.

Jul 30, 2019 10:13 am (IST)

A meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party is underway on the Parliament's premises. The meeting is being attended by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Prahlad Joshi.  

Jul 30, 2019 9:56 am (IST)

Ahead of the crucial session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen arriving for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. The meeting is now underway.

Jul 30, 2019 9:50 am (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, today. The meeting is likely to see the attendance of BJP Working President, JP Nadda, BJP General Secretary (Organizations) BL Santosh, J&K BJP President Ravinder Rana and former J&K Deputy  CM Kavinder Gupta. 

Jul 30, 2019 9:38 am (IST)

All India Trinamool Congress issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House for the next three days, starting from today.

Jul 30, 2019 9:29 am (IST)

Home Minister Amit Shah and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Prahlad Joshi arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on the Parliament's premises.

Jul 30, 2019 9:24 am (IST)

Cong Issues Whip to MPs | The Congress party has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House, today. The party had earlier demanded a parliamentary committee for scrutiny on the bill. 

Jul 30, 2019 9:09 am (IST)

Code of Wages Bill in LS Today | The Code on Wages, 2019 will also be introduced in the lower house today. The bill seeks to regulate wage and bonus payments in all employments where any industry, trade business or manufacture is carried out. The last attempt was made in 2017 when a bill for the purpose was introduced in the Lok Sabha and referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee but could not be passed.

Parliament LIVE: Pushing Women to Court Not Empowerment, Says Cong as Govt Bats for Triple Talaq Bill
File photo of Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Although the 16th Lok Sabha had also passed the legislation, it could not make it through the upper house. Ahead of the bill's tabling, at least four Union ministers and two senior Rajya Sabha lawmakers have reportedly spoken to opposition parties and some alliance partners who have expressed reservation on the bill.

According to sources, some MPs from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) may abstain from voting, while members of ally Janata Dal United (JDU) are also likely to skip the session.

Several opposition parties like the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have bitterly opposed the bill but the government has asserted that it is a step towards gender equality and justice. The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.

