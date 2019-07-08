Parliament LIVE: Union Budget, Aadhaar Bill Up for Discussion Today

Event Highlights Aadhaar Amendment Bill to be Tabled in RS

Lok Sabha to Discuss Budget 2019



Read More Parliament LIVE: The Lok Sabha today will take up a general discussion over the Union Budget 2019 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. Sitharaman in her maiden budget speech on Friday proposed a host of reforms in several sectors, including Public Sector Banking (PSBs), tax returns and railways. Among them were a public-private partnership model for railways, and raising of tax incident for the super-rich segment.A Re 1 per litre cess on petrol and diesel prices and hiked customs duty on gold and precious metals to 12.5% from 10% was also proposed. Jul 8, 2019 10:29 am (IST) Aadhaar Amendment Bill to be Tabled in Rajya Sabha | Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will table the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha today. The Bill had been passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday last week with a voice note. Prasad in the debate had said that the Bill was people-friendly and citizen-centric and assured the House that no individual shall be compelled to provide proof of possession of Aadhaar number. Jul 8, 2019 10:24 am (IST) Discussion on Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha Today | The lower house of the Parliament will today take up a discussion on the Union Budget 2019 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In her maiden budget, Sitharaman announced no changes in personal income tax rates but a surcharge on the super-rich. She also sought to proposed growth with a reduction in corporate tax and sops to the housing sector, startups, and electric vehicles.

Parliament House (Reuters)



In the other list of business, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be moving the Aadhaar and Other Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2019 after it was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.



Addressing the data privacy and security concerns raised by opposition leaders, Prasad assured the House that Aadhaar is voluntary and informed consent of the biometric identity holder has to be obtained before it is used.



Several opposition leaders including Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had stressed that a Data Privacy Bill should be enacted along with the Aadhaar bill and had criticised the government for using the ordinance route to bring in the legislation.



Other bills that are set to be introduced in the Parliament include Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 and the National Investigation Agency by Home Minister Amit Shah.

