Parliament LIVE: Unnao Case a Symbol of Yogi Adityanath's Failure, Says Congress in Lok Sabha

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019; The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019; and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be moved for consideration and passing.
Moving the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for passage in Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that the amendments are aimed at ensuring greater timeliness for resolution process, which has to be completed in 330 days, and changes are to made in seven sections of the law. She said the changes would also bring in more clarity on various provisions, including time-bound disposal at the application stage for resolution plan and treatment of financial creditors.
Right before the RajYa Sabha was adjourned, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party said that the young MPs will be left without an answer if the NMC Bill is passed today in its current form, because they have been sent here to protect the states' rights. So they will not be able to reply why they were quiet when states' rights were snatched away.
Emboldened by the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha, and to the displeasure of the Congress party, the government may push for another legislation in the Upper House to amend the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Read More About it Here.
Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tables The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill, which seeks to create a National Medical Commission in place of the corruption-plagued Indian Medical Council, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday. "This is a very important Bill. I request the House to unanimously pass the Bill," says Dr Vardhan.
The opposition in Lok Sabha on Thursday accused the government of pushing through bills without consulting other parties, a charge rejected by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Cong), Saugata Roy (TMC) and Kanimozhi (DMK) accused the government of bringing bills for consideration and passage at the last moment, giving little time to members to prepare for the debate.
The NMC Bill, which seeks to replace the graft-tainted Medical Council of India (MCI), drew flak from doctors who allege it is anti-poor, anti-student and undemocratic". Meanwhile, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment (UAPA) Bill that seeks to designate an individual as a “terrorist” is being criticised by Opposition parties and civil liberties lawyers, who argue it could be used to target dissent against the government, and infringe on citizens’ civil rights.
Turbulent Session Expected in RS | A stormy session is expected to take place today as apart from the NMC Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, popularly known as the 'anti-terror' legislation, for passing in the Rajya Sabha. The amendment will give the government the power to designate individuals as terrorists.
Doctors' Strike May Hit Sevices Today | Healthcare services at government hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung and RML in Delhi, are likely to be severely hit with resident doctors deciding to withdraw all kind of services, including that of emergency department, today to protest the introduction of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill that will be moved by Harsh Vardhan in the Rajya Sabha today.
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
The NMC Bill has stirred unrest as doctors across the country have called for an indefinite strike against it. The number of doctors striking could go up to 10 lakh. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 29 as thousands of doctors protested across the country against it. The bill provides for setting up of a National Medical Commission in place of MCI for development and regulation of all aspects of medical education, profession and institutions.
Further, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer has given notice for adjournment motion over the car crash of Unnao rape survivor. AITC's Sougata Ray has also given an adjournment motion notice over the "harassment by I-T officials that led to VG Siddhartha's death".
Besides, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given a Zero Hour Notice in the Upper House over "setting aside the principle of social justice in the ongoing admission process at universities".
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav, too, has given Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over "alleged disrespect shown to Hindi and other languages in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) competitive exams".
The Centre has also indicated that it may consider extending Parliament’s ongoing session till August 9 if there is any business left.
