Parliament LIVE: After 106 Days in Jail, Chidambaram to Make an Appearance in Rajya Sabha

Chidambaram's wife Nalini, who is a senior lawyer, said she was happy that her husband got the bail. He will start attending the House proceedings after taking care of his health, she added. The former minister has represented Sivaganga in the Lok Sabha several times and now, he is member of the Upper House from Tamil Nadu.

Dec 5, 2019 10:12 am (IST) The Union Cabinet approved a proposal on Wednesday to do away with the provisions that allowed the reservation of two seats for the Anglo-Indian community in the Lok Sabha even as it extended the reservation of Schedule Castes (SC) and Schedule Tribes (ST) by 10 years. Dec 5, 2019 10:07 am (IST) In Lok Sabha today, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 that seeks to provide for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India. Dec 5, 2019 10:01 am (IST) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram leaves from his residence in New Delhi to attend Rajya Sabha proceedings, a day after SC gave him bail in the INX media case. He will also hold a press conference later in the day. Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram leaves from his residence. He will hold a press conference, later today. P Chidambaram was yesterday granted bail by Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. pic.twitter.com/EvOSAkjGLx — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019 Dec 5, 2019 9:28 am (IST) In Rajya Sabha today, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to amend the Income-tax Act, 1961 and to amend the Finance (No.2) Act, 2019, as passed by Lok Sabha. Dec 5, 2019 9:24 am (IST) The Union Cabinet yesterday cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that proposes to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The Bill that could not be cleared in the previous Lok Sabha session has been re-drafted to address concerns expressed by states in the North-East. BJP has also issued the whip to its MP to ensure their presence in Parliament when the Bill is taken up next week. Both Houses are likely to take up the Bill for discussion today. Dec 5, 2019 9:17 am (IST) Chidambaram to Address Media | Although the SC, while granting Chidambaram bail, said that he cannot make any public statements on the case, give interviews or contact witnesses, the senior Congress leader will be addressing a press conference today at 1230pm. Dec 5, 2019 9:16 am (IST) Chidambaram to Attend Rajya Sabha Session | P Chidambaram, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media money-laundering case, will be attending Parliament proceedings today, his son Karti said on Wednesday. The former Union Minister walked out of prison yesterday after spending 105 days in prison, mostly in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram arrives at his residence after he was released from Tihar jail in New Delhi, Wednesday night, Dec. 4, 2019. The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI12_4_2019_000267B)



Dressed in his trademark long-sleeved white shirt and dhoti, Chidambaram, whose custody entered the 106th day on Wednesday with most of the time spent behind bars, was surrounded by a posse of newsmen and photographers before he was taken in a car to his Jor Bagh home.



The relief for the leader triggered a political slugfest with the Congress welcoming it as truth prevailing at last and that his incarceration was "vengeful and vindictive" while the BJP derided the party for "celebrating corruption". The BJP also sarcastically said finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of OOBC (Out On Bail Club)



Allowing Chidambaram's plea for bail, the apex court also ordered that he can't leave the country without its permission and should neither try to influence witnesses nor tamper with evidence.



Making clear its order would not be construed to be the findings on merits of the case, the court said his alleged complicity would be examined during the trial. Setting aside the Delhi High Court's November 15 verdict denying the former union minister bail, a three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted the relief to him on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties of the like amount.



The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, restrained Chidambaram from giving any press interview or making any statements with regard to the case.



The top court, which observed that economic offences are grave in nature, said "grant of bail is rule and refusal is exception". It said the ED's claim that he can tamper with evidence cannot be accepted on "face value" as he is neither in political power nor holds any post in the government. Chidambaram would have to join further investigations if asked by the probe agency, it added.



Chidambaram's lawyer and Congress colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi described the Supreme Court ruling as "excellent light after a rather long tunnel". He termed the order "balanced", "nuanced" and "comprehensive" and in favour of human rights and balanced jurisprudence.



Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was more circumspect and said "justice delayed is justice denied". The bail should have been granted much earlier, he said.



Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the government hatched a "big conspiracy" against the former finance minister as he had been its sharp critic.



The BJP, however, was unsparing in its criticism of the opposition party and brought in leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in its response. "Classic case of @INCIndia 'Celebrating Corruption'!!



"So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of OOBC(Out On Bail Club) in the Congress ..He joins the coveted Club,some members of which are:1)Sonia Gandhi 2)Rahul Gandhi 3)Robert Vadra 4)Motilal Vohra 5)Bhupinder Hooda 6)Sashi Tharoor Etc Etc," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Twitter.



The apex court said it was initially not inclined to open the sealed cover material placed before it by the ED. But since the high court had perused the material, it was imperative for the top court to go through the documents, it added. After pronouncing the verdict, the court directed its registry to return the sealed cover material back to the ED.

