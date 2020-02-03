Parliament LIVE: Oppn Greets Anurag Thakur With 'Goli Maarna Band Karo' Slogan During Debate on Prez Speech

Event Highlights
The Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and a few others have already given adjournment notices demanding immediate discussion on the CAA, National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.
Slamming the Centre for the violence at Jamia Milia Islamia, MP Asaduddin Owaisi said: "We are with the students of Jamia. This government has brutally behaved with students. Do they know that students have lost their eyes? Do they know our daughters were beaten? The Centre is not ashamed that they are beating up children, they shooting them down."
Congress MP Ravi Kishan in a question directed at the minister of state for finance asked what is the Centre going about the Punjab Maharashtra Cooperative Bank issue and why have the banks not been responsive to the depositors. To this, union minister Anurag Thakur responded: "This is not a subject of the Centre. The state government must take initiative in this. 78 per cent are likely to get back their money."
Every time union minister and BJP MP leader Anurag Thakur gets up to answer question in the House, members of the Opposition throw at him a fresh new slogan: "Goli Mantri Go Back." The minister came under fire recently over his recent speech at a Delhi election rally where he egged on the crowd to chant the provocative slogan, "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro s****n ko".
While the Rajya Sabha stands adjourned due to the uproar against the CAA, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla reminded members of the House that the country will "only move forward if lawmakers take their seats and ask questions significant to their constituency." His repeated reminders come amid sloganeering against the citizenship legislation and the violence in Jamia.
In the meeting, PM Modi said that the government was open to all discussion on all issues in this session. He welcomed suggestions of lawmakers that the session should discuss the economic condition of the country. " We should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India," he said.
In the Lok Sabha, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the Opposition side, while Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra will deliver remarks from the TMC. In case Gandhi doesn’t speak, party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor will present their remarks.
The following parties have given adjournment notices in the Parliament on the issues of CAA, NPR and NRC, besides the violence that many educational institutes witnessed over the past month.
- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
- Indian National Congress
- All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen
- Bahujan Samaj Party
- Trinamool Congress
- Indian Union Muslim League
Member of parliament from Malappuram and general secretary, Indian Union Muslim League PK Kunhalikutty has submitted an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the firing on peaceful protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia University, and the provocative statements made by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Mr. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Member of Parliament. The party stated that statements had the “potential to disturb harmony” and “aggravate differences” between religious and social communities during the Assembly election campaign in Delhi.
For the first time, the Trinamool Congress will join opposition parties to move amendments against President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech where he listed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as an achievement of the Narendra Modi government. The TMC deciding to move amendments to the President’s Address assumes significance as the party has never availed this parliamentary tool since its inception in 1992.
The Parliament's budget session will commence today and is likely to hold 31 sittings until April 3, 2020. The session is set to discuss 45 bills and seven financial items. Most notable among all issues is the discussion around the country's economic situation which has been raised by several political parties.
Anurag Thakur
Apart from these, issues such as the firing at protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia and statements of BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma that had “potential to disturb harmony” could be taken up.
In a first, the Trinamool Congress will join opposition parties to move amendments against President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech where he listed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as an achievement of the Narendra Modi government.
The BJP, meanwhile, seems to have made it clear that it is no mood to go back on the law. The party has chosen MP Parvesh Verma — who was removed from BJP’s star campaigners list for making communally divisive remarks — to move the Motion of Thanks.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the Opposition side, while Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra will deliver remarks from the TMC. In case Gandhi doesn’t speak, party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor will present their remarks.
-
02 Feb, 2020 | India in New Zealand IND vs NZ 163/320.0 overs 156/920.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 7 runs
-
31 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand IND vs NZ 165/820.0 overs 165/720.0 oversIndia tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
-
29 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand IND vs NZ 179/520.0 overs 179/620.0 oversIndia tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
27 - 31 Jan, 2020 | Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe ZIM vs SL 406/10115.3 overs 293/10119.5 oversZimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
-
26 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand NZ vs IND 132/520.0 overs 135/317.3 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 7 wickets