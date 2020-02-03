Parliament LIVE: Oppn Greets Anurag Thakur With 'Goli Maarna Band Karo' Slogan During Debate on Prez Speech

Anurag Thakur



Apart from these, issues such as the firing at protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia and statements of BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma that had “potential to disturb harmony” could be taken up.



In a first, the Trinamool Congress will join opposition parties to move amendments against President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech where he listed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as an achievement of the Narendra Modi government.



The BJP, meanwhile, seems to have made it clear that it is no mood to go back on the law. The party has chosen MP Parvesh Verma — who was removed from BJP’s star campaigners list for making communally divisive remarks — to move the Motion of Thanks.



Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the Opposition side, while Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra will deliver remarks from the TMC. In case Gandhi doesn’t speak, party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor will present their remarks.

