Parliament LIVE: Oppn Greets Anurag Thakur With 'Goli Maarna Band Karo' Slogan During Debate on Prez Speech

News18.com | February 3, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
Event Highlights

Parliament LIVE Updates: The battle over the citizenship law will make its way to Parliament today as the Opposition plans to corner the government over the contentious legislation that has triggered protests across the country.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and a few others have already given adjournment notices demanding immediate discussion on the CAA, National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.
Feb 3, 2020 12:34 pm (IST)

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha: "Common people of India are protesting to save the constitution, they are protesting while holding the constitution & singing the national anthem but they are being fired at. People of India are being killed mercilessly."

Feb 3, 2020 12:18 pm (IST)

Slamming the Centre for the violence at Jamia Milia Islamia, MP Asaduddin Owaisi said: "We are with the students of Jamia. This government has brutally behaved with students. Do they know that students have lost their eyes? Do they know our daughters were beaten? The Centre is not ashamed that they are beating up children, they shooting them down."

Feb 3, 2020 12:04 pm (IST)

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2pm and the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 1.30 pm for lunch.

Feb 3, 2020 11:58 am (IST)

Congress MP Ravi Kishan in a question directed at the minister of state for finance asked what is the Centre going about the Punjab Maharashtra Cooperative Bank issue and why have the banks not been responsive to the depositors. To this, union minister Anurag Thakur responded: "This is not a subject of the Centre. The state government must take initiative in this. 78 per cent are likely to get back their money."

Feb 3, 2020 11:51 am (IST)

Every time union minister and BJP MP leader Anurag Thakur gets up to answer question in the House, members of the Opposition throw at him a fresh new slogan: "Goli Mantri Go Back." The minister came under fire recently over his recent speech at a Delhi election rally where he egged on the crowd to chant the provocative slogan, "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro s****n ko".

Feb 3, 2020 11:30 am (IST)

Some opposition members in Lok Sabha on Monday raised slogans against the amended citizenship law during. "Say no to CAA", "save our democracy" and "save our Constitution" were some of the slogans raised by them.

Feb 3, 2020 11:28 am (IST)

While the Rajya Sabha stands adjourned due to the uproar against the CAA, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla reminded members of the House that the country will "only move forward if lawmakers take their seats and ask questions significant to their constituency." His repeated reminders come amid sloganeering against the citizenship legislation and the violence in Jamia. 

Feb 3, 2020 11:20 am (IST)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said extremist groups like SDPI are intervening on issues like CAA and trying to deviate the attention from the main issue. "They are trying to infiltrate some places and create trouble. Attempts are trying to divide people," he told the Lok Sabha.

Feb 3, 2020 11:15 am (IST)

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon after opposition members seeks to raise NPR, citizenship bill issues.

Feb 3, 2020 11:13 am (IST)

In the meeting, PM Modi said that the government was open to all discussion on all issues in this session. He welcomed suggestions of lawmakers that the session should discuss the economic condition of the country. " We should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India," he said. 

Feb 3, 2020 10:54 am (IST)

Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday had called an all party meeting ahead of the Budget session. It was attended by PM Modi, BJP's Rajnath Singh, RJD's Ram Gopal Yadav, BJD's Prasanna Acharya, NCP's Supriya Sule, Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and many other MPs.

Feb 3, 2020 10:43 am (IST)

In the Lok Sabha, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the Opposition side, while Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra will deliver remarks from the TMC. In case Gandhi doesn’t speak, party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor will present their remarks.

Feb 3, 2020 10:29 am (IST)

The following parties have given adjournment notices in the Parliament on the issues of CAA, NPR and NRC, besides the violence that many educational institutes witnessed over the past month.

- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
- Indian National Congress
- All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen
- Bahujan Samaj Party
- Trinamool Congress
- Indian Union Muslim League

Feb 3, 2020 10:19 am (IST)

The TMC has also given a notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend all business and discuss the ill effects of CAA, NRC and NPR. 

Feb 3, 2020 10:16 am (IST)

Member of parliament from Malappuram and ​general secretary, Indian Union Muslim League PK Kunhalikutty has submitted an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the firing on peaceful protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia University, and the provocative statements made by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Mr. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Member of Parliament. The party stated that statements had the “potential to disturb harmony” and “aggravate differences” between religious and social communities during the Assembly election campaign in Delhi.

Feb 3, 2020 10:10 am (IST)

Besides the TMC, the Congress, Left parties and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), among others, have reportedly already submitted adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha for demanding immediate discussion on CAA, NPR and NRC. 

Feb 3, 2020 10:07 am (IST)

For the first time, the Trinamool Congress will join opposition parties to move amendments against President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech where he listed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as an achievement of the Narendra Modi government. The TMC deciding to move amendments to the President’s Address assumes significance as the party has never availed this parliamentary tool since its inception in 1992.

Feb 3, 2020 10:05 am (IST)

The BJP has chosen MP Parvesh Verma — who was removed from BJP’s star campaigners list for making communally divisive remarks — to move the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's speech supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act, hinting that it is no mood to go back on the law. 

Feb 3, 2020 9:59 am (IST)

The Parliament's budget session will commence today and is likely to hold 31 sittings until April 3, 2020. The session is set to discuss 45 bills and seven financial items. Most notable among all issues is the discussion around the country's economic situation which has been raised by several political parties. 

