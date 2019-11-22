Parliament LIVE: Debate over Delhi's Water Quality Finds its Way to RS as Vijay Goel Fires at AAP

Event Highlights
- Cong Protests For Transparency in Electoral Bonds Scheme
- On Lok Sabha's List of Business
- On Rajya Sabha's List of Business
- Zero-Hour Notices to Watch Out For
- Cong's Missive at BJP Over Electoral Bonds Issue
- Transgender Bill Debate in Rajya Sabha
- Recall of the Big Pollution Face-off
- Pollution Debate to Continue in Lok Sabha
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 for discussion today. Several members in Rajya Sabha had on Wednesday sought review of the bill and demanded that it be referred to a select parliamentary committee. The bill, which seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders, was moved for consideration and passage in the Upper House by Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot. As soon as he moved the bill, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva moved an amendment to the motion that it be sent to a select committee.
BJP MP Vijay Goel raises the issue of Delhi's water quality even as another slugfest continues between Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Arvind Kejriwal. "We are forced to use packaged water because of the polluted water in the state. One-fourth Delhi is without water supply through pipelines. 60 per cent of the polluted water is going to Yamuna," he said.
Cong Protests For Transparency in Electoral Bonds Scheme | Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament premises demanding transparency in Electoral Bonds.
Delhi: Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament premises demanding transparency in Electoral Bonds pic.twitter.com/7UOJ5NgQaB— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019
On Lok Sabha's List of Business | Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Kirit P Sokanki and Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma will lay on the Table the Final Action Taken Statement (Hindi and English versions) of the Government on the recommendations contained in Chapter I and V of Twenty-Seventh Report (16th Lok Sabha) of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes regarding Action Taken by the Government on the Fifteenth Report (16th Lok Sabha) on 'Reservation for and Employment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)' pertaining to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
On Rajya Sabha's List of Business | The Rajya Sabha will today witness a range of matters related to the well being of and employment for persons from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, besides ensuring ownership rights of dwellings to people from underprivileged section and constitution of a new army regiment called the Tribal Regiment. It will also discuss matters related to universal health scheme.
Zero-Hour Notices to Watch Out For | TMC MP Dola Sen has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha in which she has sought that the privatisation of "profit-making Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)" be stopped. BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav also gave a zero hour notice over the "demand to tackle menace of adulterated milk".
The BJP in response to Congress' missive on the electoral bonds issue said "the alliance of the defeated and the dejected corrupt politicians" do not want clean, tax-paid transparent money to fund elections. "Electoral bonds brought in honest money in electoral politics. People who are revolting against electoral bonds have grown used to black money and believe in its usage during elections," senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal had said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters.
Cong's Missive at BJP Over Electoral Bonds Issue | Another fiery issue on Electoral Bonds was raked up by the Congress, who called the scheme a "money laundering scam". Their outcry came after reports in HuffPost that revealed that the BJP-led government in 2017 had overruled the warnings by the Reserve Bank of India and Election Commission against the scheme. The report also revealed that not only that the PMO's office had pressed for a special window to be opened for when the bonds could be sold, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, a point that was brought up by the Congress.
Transgender Bill Debate in Rajya Sabha | The debate over the contentious Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 will continue in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, several Rajya Sabha members had demanded that it be sent to a Select Committee. The discussion over the Bill say a measly attendance on Thursday with only 4 RS members turning up even as the transgender and LGBTQ communities staged protests across the country against "regressive" provisions.
Recall of the Big Pollution Face-off | Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha on Thursday saw a face off between the BJP and Aam Admi Party after the former's MP Vijay Goel took potshots at CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi claiming that it has taken insufficient action to curb pollution. During the debate, several of the members pressed that the farmers shouldn't be squarely blamed for the stubble burning incidents. Meanwhile, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who had said that the air quality had actually improved, faced staunch criticism as MPs cited global reports that listed Delhi among the most polluted cities of the world.
Pollution Debate to Continue in Lok Sabha | After a heated discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya on Thursday, members of the Lower House will today again take up the issue of pollution. Yesterday's session witnessed an absurd parley when BJP MP Hema Malini brought up the problem of monkey menace in her constituency Mathura during an ongoing discussion on pollution. Malini, who till Wednesday was giving strange excuses for skipping a parliamentary meeting on air quality issues, said that as the natural habitat of monkeys have been encroached upon in Mathura and Vrindavan,
On the issue of pollution in Lok Sabha, some members also suggested that minimum support price should be extended on produce like pearl millet (bajra) and sunflower as after harvesting they do not leave stubble. Congress member Shashi Tharoor said the government should follow a legislative approach to implement the national clean air programme.
The discussion on "Air Pollution and Climate Change" continued for the second day and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar would respond on Friday afternoon. AAP member Bhagwant Mann and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel said that farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning, considered as one of the main reasons for air pollution in the national capital region, and demanded that they should be encouraged to grow crops which do not leave stubble.
They also said that the government should explore ways of using stubble in biogas and cardboard manufacturing to encourage farmers to sell it. Participating in a discussion, Mann said farmers should be encouraged to grow crops including pearl millet (bajra) and sunflower as they do not leave stubble after harvest.
He said farmers grow crops which leave stubble as they get minimum support price (MSP). If the government announces a reasonable MSP on pearl millet and sunflower, then farmers would be encouraged to cultivate it, Mann, who represents Sangrur in Punjab, said. Patel said stubble can be used for biogas and cardboard manufacturing and farmers should be encouraged to sell it.
N K Premachandran (RSP) said the poor and the marginalised class were the most vulnerable due to climate change. He said it was wrong to blame the farmers for air pollution in Delhi-NCR and the pollution arising from thermal power plants too have to be looked into. He accused that the New Delhi Municipal Corporation of resorting to "environmental terrorism" in the name of curbing pollution.
Speaker Om Birla said climate change was the most widely debated topic in the world. NCP Supriya Sule said there have been enough dialogues and debates on pollution but not much changes have happened. Instead of "wasting money" on advertisements, governments should spend that money for social sectors, she added. YSRCP Lavu S Devarayalu urged the central government to take hard decisions to deal with pollution.
