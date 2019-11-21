Parliament LIVE: Debate on Air Pollution Continues in Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Vijay Goel Slams Delhi Govt

CBSE Fee Hike 'No Profit No Loss' Principle: HRD Minister | The examination fee has been increased by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 'no profit no loss' principle, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said today. "The Board has increased the examination fees of class X and XII examination 2020 for all students on 'no profit no loss' principle," he told Rajya Sabha in response to a written question.
This invited a sharp reaction from AAP’s Sanjay Singh, who said it was because of the efforts of the Delhi government that pollution had been curbed. “Our 56,000 machines have been given to farmers to avoid stubble burning. But, in the SC, they have quoted a different number. Where did all these machines go?"
Jaya Bachchan Demands Declaration of Environmental Emergency | SP MP Jaya Bachchan points at the small number of members present in the House to discuss such a serious matter. She further says that Delhi is not the only polluted city and names Varanasi and Kanpur among some of the cities facing the menace. She demands that environmental emergency be declared and those responsible be punished for it.
Many other members in the House raised similar concerns. LJP MP Chirag Paswan said the monkey menace is a matter of concern for people staying in Lutyens Zone in the national capital. "Their terror is such that children cannot play in gardens of their homes located in Lutyens Zone. People are forced to stay in homes. And all this is happening as we destroyed their homes (forests). Now they have entered homes," he said. TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay recounted that once a monkey snatched his spectacles and returned only after he offered it fruit juice.
Hema Malini Raises Issue of Monkey Menace | The issue of monkey menace at religious places and in Lutyens Zone in the national capital was raised in Lok Sabha by BJP MP Hema Malini. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the MP from Mathura, said monkey menace at religious places was a matter of concern and the government should do something about it. "People in Vrindavan and Mathura in my constituency have been hit by the menace with monkeys snatching items from pilgrims," she said. The actor-turned-politician also said sterilisation attempts have made monkeys "violent". Blaming the menace on deforestation, she suggested that the government develop a monkey safari there.
Amid debate on air pollution and rising concerns over environment degradation, BJP MP Vijay Goel shows masks, mineral water bottles, air purifier pictures and Delhi Govt advertisements. However, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh says 'you cannot display all these objects in the house'.
Hema Malini Calls for Safety Measures for Monkeys | BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini said, "I've demanded a Monkey Safari (in Mathura) for safety of monkeys.Also,there should be fruit bearing trees in forests.Monkeys have picked up food habits of humans which is not healthy for them.They don't want fruits now, but samosa and fruity.
Answering a supplementary question on reservation and selection criteria, Singh said, "The procedure of this selection has been determined with transparency and objectivity and it is being carried out through UPSC. Therefore nobody will be asked about background .. (it will be decided) on the basis of one's capability and experience.."
While replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, Singh said the subject of lateral entry has been raised in this House earlier as well. First of all, let it be made clear that this entire process has been carried out with clear mindset and policy. It is not as if it started now. "The lateral entry proposal was approved by the previous government," he said. "Reservation is not applicable for appointment to single post cadres," the minister said in his written reply.
Difficult to Provide Reservation in Lateral Recruitment: Govt | The Centre said today that it is difficult and not viable to provide reservation in lateral entry of professionals in the government sector. Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh said lateral entry of professionals in the government will not result in any kind of discrimination against existing cadre of officers. "...It was decided that it is difficult to provide reservation in these single cadre posts and it is not perhaps viable," he said in Rajya Sabha.
NCP's Vandana Chavan says, "Air pollution kills a child every 3 minutes in India. India is home to 14 most polluted cities. This is not a blame game. This is everyone's concerns across party lines. We cannot be complacent by saying we are doing enough. We need to do a lot more. We need to make sure committees of experts are formed. Every city needs to do a carbon inventory - that identifies from which sources the pollutants come."
Aam Admi Party's Sanjay Singh says,"The Minister himself said that the air quality has been better. It is because Delhi government's effort that pollution has been curbed. Our 56,000 machines have been given to the farmers to avoid stubble burning. But, in the SC they have quoted a different number. Where did all these machines go."
Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Kumar says, "The problem is that in terms of air pollution, we don't doubt the measures taken. But in spite of this, nothing is happening. We are all culpable in this problem. The real culprit real estate and industries aren't blamed because they are the backbone of our political lives. We need to make capitalism ecologically sustainable. Embassies and MNCs are talking about shifting their headquarters from the city now.
BJP MP Vijay Goel is now speaking on the issue. "The way Delhi government has been inactive in the matter, I want to bring your attention to that," he says after which several members sound their disagreement. "In the five years, Delhi has given a mask. 50 lakh masks have been distributed but no one is seen wearing it. There is so many pollutants in the water, that we are being forced to drink it from the bottles," he further says.
Congress' Kumari Selja says, "The Minister's statement is showcasing that all is well. But that is not so. Everyday, there are reports about the crisis in Delhi-NCR, in fact the whole of NOrthern India and the severe quality is increasing. We asked why there are no monitoring station is Haryana but we didn't receive a convincing answer. We hold farmers culpable of stubble burning and they are criminalised. But the farmers are forced to burn the stubble because they don't have access to the technology. In our country most of the farmers are debt-ridden. Where will they go."
Prakash Javadekar further says, "We have allocated a total of Rs 280 crore for awareness programs....We are now migrating to BS6 which will reduce vehicular pollution by 80%." He is now talking about the measures taken against stubble burning. "UP has recorded 25% reduction, Haryana 20% and Punjab 16%. We are now progressing," he says.
Debate on Air Pollution Underway in RS | Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Prakash Javadekar says that the air quality has improved. "To control air pollution in Delhi...several initiatives have been taken and high level task force is made. The major source of air pollution are industry, construction, vehicles, biomass, construction/demolition," he says.
Jaishankar Discusses H1-B Visas in RS | Meanwhile in the Rajya Sabha, nominated member Sougata Dasgupta asks the External Affairs ministry what the government's position is on work visas to the US. "We are constantly in touch with American visas, members of Congress to persuade them that tapping into Indian pool talent will be beneficial. The number of H1B visas has been going up," says Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar. He, however, admitted that the number of visa have come down and denial rates gone up "but not just for indian companies".
Amid uproar in the Lok Sabha over Congress raking up the issue of the electoral bond scheme, Manish Tewari further says, "corruption has been covered up through electoral bonds." Following this, Congress staged a walkout. The party is referring to the recent reports in the HuffPost which suggested that the government had ignored suggestions and warning by the RBI and the Elections Commission on the scheme when it was being proposed in 2017. Further, the report also revealed that the PMO had asked for an additional window in which electoral bonds could be sold ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections eventhough the scheme was to be limited to the general elections.
Congress Rakes up Electoral Bonds Scheme Issue in LS | Raking up the Electoral Bonds scheme, Manish Tewari says, " I want to draw the attention of the House towards electoral bonds. The electoral bond scheme was limited to elections. RTI in 2018 reveled that government overruled Reserve Bank of India on electoral bonds. Firstly when the scheme was limited to the Lok Sabha elections. But before the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, the PMO had floated a request for window to be opened for electoral bonds."
Ahead of the expected debate on the electoral bonds, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, "When electoral bonds were introduced, many of us had raised serious objections about how it could easily become a way for rich corporations and individuals to influence improperly political parties, particularly the ruling party."
Zero-hour Notices in Rajya Sabha | Ahead of today's session, six zero-hour notices have been given over a host of issues including the matter of the fee hike in JNU, which will be brought up by NCP MP Vandana Chavan. Here's a list of the other zero-hour notices:-
1. BJP MP Sakaldeep Rajbhar for "employment opportunities for workers of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand".
2. MDMK MP Vaiko for "flight announcements at airports to be made in regional language
3. TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar over the "delay in construction of new capital city of Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh"
4. AAP MP Sanjay Singh over the issue of "tribal people being displaced from their land"
People, wearing masks to get protection from air-pollution, walk along a road in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
He also hit out at Goel for defying the odd-even rule. "It is shameful that while we are trying to make student stop using crackers you are trying to influence the public to do otherwise."
The House today also saw the Congress hit out at the government over electoral bonds, with senior leader Manish Tewari alleging that corruption had been covered up through the scheme. His colleague Kapil Sibal too said due to the rules around electoral bonds, “it is easy for the government to track companies that make payments... so if there is anyone who wants to buy bonds for Opposition, then they will be wary about it as they know that the government is watching them”.
The Finance Bill, 2017, introduced "electoral bonds" that are interest-free bearer bonds. It is an instrument that is used to donate money to political parties. The parties involved will probably be a donor, the political party and the RBI — which acts as the intermediary.
“Money plays a huge role in politics... it can help form governments and also bring them down. We have all seen how money is being used by leaders of the ruling parties...how they are all flying around in fancy planes,” Sibal said as the Congress walked out of the Lok Sabha over the issue.
The party has demanded that the government disclose all details about the scheme before the House and alleged that it resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties. Describing electoral bonds as a "political bribery scheme", the opposition party said it was a scam that tarnished the image of the Indian democracy. "What we are talking about today leads straight to the PM's office. The BJP govt is running 90 per cent of the business in this country with a few industrialists," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.
He alleged that the scheme of electoral bonds resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties.
Addressing a press conference here, Azad, along with party colleagues Randeep Singh Surjewala and Anand Sharma, said under the electoral bonds scheme, the donor buying the bonds could hide his identity and at the same time, a political party needed to share the details as regards from whom it got how much money.
"Our demand is that the PM must intervene and the government must disclose full donor information, who donated crores to the BJP coffers, and place this information before Parliament," Sharma said.
The pollution debate will also continue in Parliament today.
