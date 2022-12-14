Parliament LIVE Updates: Kharge Calls Opposition Meeting to Discuss Floor Strategy; BJP Parliamentary Party to Also Meet Today

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 08:16 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament LIVE Updates: The business is expected to continue as usual during the Winter Session of Parliament on Wednesday with the opposition seeking to corner the ruling BJ-led government over a host of issues including border issues with China, unemployment and the economy.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of Floor leaders of all opposition parties on Wednesday to chalk Read More
With enhanced use of cyber space, the number of cyber crimes including frauds is also increasing, Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The MoS shared the input in a written reply to a query of the Lower House members Nishikant Dubey, Jual Oram and Aparupa Poddar.
As per the data maintained, the Minister said more than 16 lakh cyber crime incidents have been reported and more than 32,000 FIRs have been registered from January 1, 2020, to December 7, 2022. Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data of state and the Union Territory wise cases registered under cyber crimes (involving communication devices as medium and target) during the period from 2017 to 2021, the Minister said a total of 21,796 cases were registered in 2017 followed by 27, 248 in 2018; 44,735 in 2019; 50,035 in 2020; and 52,974 in 2021.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Transport, Tourism and Culture has summoned the chief executive officer of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and others on December 15 amid reports of passengers facing congestion at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, informed an official of the committee.
The committee led by YSR Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy took suo motu cognisance of complaints of passenger inconvenience at the Delhi airport before issuing summons to the DIAL CEO.
The sovereign green bonds are likely to be issued during January-March 2023, Union minister of state for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The minister was replying to a question about the objectives of Green Bonds and whether the government could raise funds for projects by issuing them.
Green bonds are financial instruments that generate proceeds for investment in environmentally sustainable and climate-suitable projects. They will help the government in tapping the requisite finance from potential investors for deployment in public sector projects aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of the economy.
“The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy,” the minister said.
The government has informed Rajya Sabha that there has been no fresh indent being placed with the press for the printing of Rs 2,000 denomination notes from 2018-19 onwards. The printing of banknotes of particular denominations is decided by the government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
“As per RBI, no fresh indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from 2018-19 onwards,” Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in response to a question about the status of 2,000 denomination currency notes being printed in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Union Minister of State (MoS) Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that the decisions regarding the award of Bharat Ratna are taken from time to time and no formal recommendations for this Award are necessary.
He was replying to the query of BJP leader Bhagirath Choudhary who had asked if there is a set criterion for conferring ‘Bharat Ratna’, the date on which the ‘Bharat Ratna’ award was started and whether the government proposes to confer the award on various brave freedom fighters.
Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said far from doubling farmer income as promised, the Union government had presided over the doubling of the input costs of farmers even as minimum support price (MSP) on food grains was hiked by two to five per cent annually during the last eight years.
Speaking in Lok Sabha, she emphatically asked how much of the additional spending of Rs 4 lakh crore grant being sought by the government would reach the farmers.
Asserting that farmers wanted to be ‘atmanirbhar’ and did not want to live on doles, the Bathinda MP said: “What is needed is guaranteed crop procurement on MSP as well as fixation of MSP as per the Swaminathan formula to ensure a 50 per cent profit to farmers on the total cost of production of a crop”.
The Ministry of Culture has decided to increase the monthly pension amount for artists aged 60 and above from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000, a parliamentary panel has been informed. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, in its latest report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, said it was not satisfied with the increase.
Earlier, the panel recommended that the amount needs to be reviewed and “should be made respectable for a person who has contributed to the society and country in continuing various art forms.” In its reply, the ministry highlighted the revised pension under the Artists Pension Scheme and Welfare Fund, the order for which is yet to be issued.
“The committee is not satisfied with the reason advanced by the ministry and recommends that the ministry should be rather proactive in such difficult circumstances in providing financial and medical support to artists who might be struggling for their survival. The ministry should take help from its zonal cultural centres or the bankers of the pensioners, besides reaching to the beneficiaries directly for providing them with the financial support,” the committee said.
A parliamentary committee has expressed its disappointment over the very minuscule number of women being recruited in Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF and BSF and sought action to create a conducive environment at border outposts so that women are motivated to join security forces. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Brijlal, noted that despite efforts of the home ministry to encourage the recruitment of women in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles, the strength of women personnel is “abysmally low”.
“The committee observes that in 2016, it was decided by the government to reserve 33 per cent posts at the constable level for being filled by women in CRPF and CISF to begin with and 14-15 per cent posts at the constable level in border guarding forces i.e. BSF, SSB and ITBP. “The committee is disappointed to note that women constitute only 3.68 per cent of the total strength of CAPFs. The committee recommends that MHA should take concrete steps to increase the representation of women in CAPFs,” the committee said in its report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Taking note of fixed wing aircraft accidents, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture desired to know the reasons behind such accidents and remedial measures taken to stop them.
In the action taken report of the Government, the Standing Committee noted with satisfaction that there have been no helicopter accidents in the years 2020 and 2021, as compared to two accidents in 2018 and three in 2019. However, it noted with serious concern that the fixed wing aircraft accidents have been increasing steadily from six in 2018 to seven each in 2019 and 2020 and nine accidents in 2021.
Rukus continued in both houses on Tuesday as the Opposition tried to corner the Union government over Friday’s India-China clash in Arunachal Pradesh. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at Congress and raised the issue of Chinese donations to the Congress-run Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in both houses of Parliament on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.
Singh said that Chinese troops tried to “unilaterally” change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector last week but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat by its “firm and resolute” response.
In similar statements in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Singh said there were “no fatalities” or serious injuries to the Indian soldiers and that the clash led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides.
The defence minister also assured the Parliament that Indian forces are committed to protecting the country’s territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it.
“I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort,” he said.
With the opposition questioning the government’s handling of the border issue with China, Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters that no one can capture an inch of India’s land till the Narendra Modi government is in power. Shah further said the Congress had raised the India-Ch issue in Parliament to avoid questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s FCRA cancellation.
Meanwhile, Congress said Defence Minister Singh’s statement on the clash in Tawang was “incomplete” and accused the government of hiding the truth from the nation.
Congress spokesperson and deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and party leader Pawan Khera also accused the government of diplomatic failure with China, claiming that India has lost its pre-eminent position in Southeast Asia.
Both the leaders demanded that the government should agree to a detailed discussion on the border situation and ties with China, alleging that Prime Minister Modi’s remarks made in June 2020 that “no one has entered Indian territory nor has anyone occupied its territory” has emboldened China to indulge in such misadventures.
Furthermore, seeking to know the government’s additional revenue generation steps, opposition Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said that the supplementary demands for grants will raise the fiscal deficit above the budgetary target.
Participating in the discussion on supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal and excess demands for grants for 2019-20 in Lok Sabha, she said that the supplementary demands for grants will lead to an additional expenditure of about Rs 4.36 lakh crore.
Attacking the government for presenting a false picture of the economy, Moitra said: “This government has us believe every February that this country’s economy is going great guns. We are the fastest growing, most efficient global player. Everyone is getting employment. We are getting gas cylinders, we are getting electricity, we are getting pukka houses. This falsehood flies for about eight to 10 months, and then the truth comes limping after it. And now we are in December and the Government says it needs another Rs 3.26 lakh crore of additional funds over and above the Budget estimate.”
