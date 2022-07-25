Parliament LIVE Updates: President Oath-Taking Ceremony Today; Cong's Manish Tewari Questions House Disruption as 'Legitimate Tactic'

Read more

The Prime Minister’s participation is in recognition of the great contribution of the late leader for farmers, backward classes and other sections of the society, according to government sources.

Harmohan Singh Yadav was a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community and remained active in politics for a long time. His son Sukhram Singh Yadav was also a former Rajya Sabha Member.

With frequent adjournments affecting parliamentary work, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday said MPs should seriously introspect whether disruption is at all a “legitimate tactic”, asserting that it should only be used in an “extreme situation” and not become the norm. He, however, said it is the responsibility of the government to run the House, and putting the blame for frequent adjournments on the Congress is both “unfortunate and opportunistic”, as the BJP and its allies had stalled Parliament during their time as the opposition during 2004-14.

In an interview with PTI, Tewari suggested that as a norm after the government business is over at 6 pm, a discussion should be allowed under rule 193 in Lok Sabha on any subject collectively decided by the Opposition. “I had even suggested in an informal conversation with the Speaker (Om Birla) that as a norm after the government business is over at 6 pm, a discussion under rule 193 on any subject, collectively suggested by the Opposition, should be taken up every working day of Parliament between 6 pm and 9 pm,” he said.

Similarly, a discussion could take place in Rajya Sabha under the concurrent rule, Tewari added. “This will ensure that the government business functions in an uninterrupted manner and the Opposition is also able to articulate its concerns on the matters before the country,” the Congress MP said, adding that “unfortunately, it seems the treasury benches are not too enthusiastic and would rather just “railroad” their own business than allowing the Opposition’s concerns be discussed as well.”

On disruption rather than debate becoming the norm in Parliament with the first week of the Monsoon session nearly washed out, Tewari said, “Parliament as an institution and legislative assemblies collectively have unfortunately become irrelevant to the national discourse of the country now going back a couple of decades.”

“This is primarily because parliamentarians and legislators across parties, across decades and across the country have systematically devalued the institution,” he said. “What would you think of an institution where disruption is the norm and functioning is the exception? What would you think of the Supreme Court if lawyers were to disrupt its functioning on a regular basis? What would you think of the executive if the secretaries, joint secretaries or other officials go on a disruptive spree on a regular and prolonged basis,” Tewari asked.

“So, parliamentarians and legislators should seriously introspect whether disruption is at all a ‘legitimate parliamentary tactic’,” the Congress MP said. “It (tactic of disruption) has to be used, it should be done tactically in an extreme situation but should definitely not become the norm,” Tewari said.

Having said that, it is the responsibility of the government to run the House, he added. Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon session began on July 18 with the Opposition insisting on a debate on price rise and GST on essential items of daily use.

On the Opposition led by the Congress protesting and disrupting House proceedings and seeking discussions on various issues, Tewari said one must rewind back to 2004-14, when the BJP and its allies were in the opposition, they wiped out session after session and did not allow Parliament to function on one pretext or another. “So to lay the blame at the door of the Congress, I think is both unfortunate and opportunistic. The larger more fundamental question is about the parliamentary culture that has deteriorated or rather has been vitiated and allowed to subvert the legislative institutions over the decades,” the MP from Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib said.

