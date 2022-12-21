CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • Parliament LIVE Updates: Sparring Over Kharge's 'Dog' Remark, China Issue to Continue; Winter Session Likely to End Early on Friday

Live now

Parliament LIVE Updates: Sparring Over Kharge's 'Dog' Remark, China Issue to Continue; Winter Session Likely to End Early on Friday

Parliament LIVE Updates: At a rally in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, “not even a dog of the BJP was lost” for the country

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 08:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Parliament House building shrouded in a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Parliament LIVE Updates: Sparring between the ruling BJP and the Congress-led Opposition is likely to continue today with the former demanding an apology from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks made in Rajasthan’s Alwar. Meanwhile, Kharge has refused to do so while maintaining that the BJP had no role in the country’s freedom struggle. He insisted that the remarks were made outside Parliament and should Read More

Dec 21, 2022 08:10 IST

Kharge Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? A Combative Cong Chief Part of Strategy to Take on BJP Ahead of 2024

The Congress has a strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections: “Let Rahul Gandhi spread love while the others in the party launch an aggressive attack on the BJP,” said one of the leaders. READ MORE

Dec 21, 2022 07:53 IST

Piyush Goyal Demands Kharge's Apology Over Remarks on PM

“Yesterday, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge gave an indecent speech in Alwar. The language used is unfortunate. I condemn the manner in which he used indecent language, said baseless things & attempted to present lies before nation. I demand apology from him,” said Leader of House in RS, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

Dec 21, 2022 07:49 IST

Oppn to Protest in Front of Gandhi Statue to Demand Discussion on China Border Issue

Kharge has reportedly called like-minded Opposition leaders to protest in front of the Gandhi statue at 10:15 am to demand a discussion on Chinese border transgressions. Leaders from 12 parties are likely to participate, as per reports.

Dec 21, 2022 07:48 IST

Kharge Refuses To Apologise For 'Not Even Your Dog Died' Jibe at PM; Says Comment Made Outside Parliament

What I said during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan’s Alwar was outside the House. What I said was politically outside the House, not inside. There is no need to discuss that here. Secondly, I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle

Kharge Refuses To Apologise For 'Not Even Your Dog Died' Jibe at PM; Says Comment Made Outside Parliament
Dec 21, 2022 07:46 IST

Congress Meeting Chaired by Sonia Gandhi Likely at 9:30 AM

A Congress party meeting is likely to be held, helmed by Sonia Gandhi at 9:30 am and the party is likely to launch a tighter attack on the Centre, as per sources.

Dec 21, 2022 07:45 IST

PT Usha, Vijai Sai Reddy Nominated to Rajya Sabha Vice-Chairman's Panel

Legendary former athlete and nominated Rajya Sabha member P.T. Usha has been nominated to the panel of vice-chairperson. Announcing the decision, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said, “This is the first time a nominated member has been appointed in the panel.” READ MORE

Dec 21, 2022 07:44 IST

PM Modi, Kharge on Same 'Millet-only' Lunch Table

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday hosted a “millet-only” lunch for all the MPs in the Parliament premises to mark the “International Year of Millets” in 2023. The lunch event was held hours after BJP and Opposition members sparred over certain remarks made by Kharge in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

 

 

Dec 21, 2022 07:42 IST

Parliament Winter Session May Conclude A Week Early On Dec 23

The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament may end on Friday, December 23, a week ahead of schedule. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) headed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which manages the schedule of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as per PTI.

Dec 21, 2022 07:41 IST

Amit Shah to Reply in Lok Sabha on Drug Abuse Problem

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply on Wednesday on discussion in Lok Sabha under Rule 193 on the problem of drug abuse in the country and steps taken by the government to curb it.

not be discussed in the House.

At a rally in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, “not even a dog of the BJP was lost” for the country.

A Congress party meeting is likely to be held, helmed by Sonia Gandhi at 9:30 am and the party is likely to launch a tighter attack on the Centre, as per sources. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Kharge has also reportedly called like-minded Opposition leaders to protest in front of the Gandhi statue at 10:15 am to demand a discussion on Chinese border transgressions. Leaders from 12 parties are likely to participate, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is set to reply on a discussion in Lok Sabha under rule 193 on the problem of drug abuse in the country and steps taken by the government to curb it.

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the India-China border situation. So far, the clash between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh has been in focus in Parliament.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 7 and is scheduled to conclude on December 29. However, according to parliamentary sources, the session could conclude on Friday, December 23, a week ahead of schedule. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) headed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which manages the schedule of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, sources said on Tuesday.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hosted a special “millets only” lunch for members of Parliament Tuesday afternoon to mark the “International Year of Millets” in 2023 – a special initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister also attended the lunch in the Parliament premises and was seated along with LoP Kharge at the same table.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

