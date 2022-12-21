Parliament LIVE Updates: Sparring Over Kharge's 'Dog' Remark, China Issue to Continue; Winter Session Likely to End Early on Friday

Read more

At a rally in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, “not even a dog of the BJP was lost” for the country.

A Congress party meeting is likely to be held, helmed by Sonia Gandhi at 9:30 am and the party is likely to launch a tighter attack on the Centre, as per sources. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Kharge has also reportedly called like-minded Opposition leaders to protest in front of the Gandhi statue at 10:15 am to demand a discussion on Chinese border transgressions. Leaders from 12 parties are likely to participate, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is set to reply on a discussion in Lok Sabha under rule 193 on the problem of drug abuse in the country and steps taken by the government to curb it.

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the India-China border situation. So far, the clash between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh has been in focus in Parliament.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 7 and is scheduled to conclude on December 29. However, according to parliamentary sources, the session could conclude on Friday, December 23, a week ahead of schedule. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) headed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which manages the schedule of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, sources said on Tuesday.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hosted a special “millets only” lunch for members of Parliament Tuesday afternoon to mark the “International Year of Millets” in 2023 – a special initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister also attended the lunch in the Parliament premises and was seated along with LoP Kharge at the same table.

